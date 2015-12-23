1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I want to share the facts and let you decide if it is worth buying your next vehicle at Perillo. First and foremost I purchased a used vehicle. It was a 2007 BMW with just over 88,000 miles on it. The buying process was as smooth as could be expected. I saw the car, test drove it, it was beautifully detailed and had it's obvious character marks from the years it been driven by it's one previous owner. We opened up the engine compartment, listened to it roar and the obvious next step was to talk about the car's history. Things during the sale were pretty easy, but pay attention to the next analysis of the car because this is where things got interesting a month later. I have an inspection report that is branded Perillo. There are three grades. A number 1 is good, 2 is acceptable and a 3 is service. The report runs over just about anything you could think of. The bumpers showed a 2 as they had quite a few dings on them (those character marks I talked about earlier) but nothing else was alarming. Specifically all leaks passed with a 1. As we talked about previous maintenance, we talked about 3 things that had been done to the car. When Perillo received the car, they had the leak in the oil housing "repaired." With this wealth of misinformation I purchased the car. I didn't haggle much. I didn't care to. I just wanted the car. It was beautiful as far I could see, it had been inspected at the dealerships request and I had paperwork documenting a repair. So I went home the proud owner of my first car since moving back to the city. A month later I took the BMW in for a brake fluid change as per the on board computer. I dropped it off in the morning and received a call in the afternoon. I was informed that the engine had several leaks which subsequently failed the car's inspection during the maintenance, one of which was the oil housing. Alarmed I informed the young man on the phone that I had purchased the car a month prior and that the salesmen told me that repair was taken care of. He didn't say much of anything and I asked if I'd get a copy of the report when picking up the car. When I picked up the car I did have to ask for the report again and the young man came out. Again I stressed to him that the repair was done prior to purchase from his own dealership. And again he didn't have much of anything to say and let me go on my way. Incredibly alarmed at this stage that I may be driving a bad car, I quickly requested the inspection of the car by an independent mechanic and another BMW dealership. Both verified two things: 1.) The oil housing gasket was indeed leaking. 2.) The oil housing gasket "repair" was not performed properly according to BMW spec. One of the inspections noted that the repair probably hadn't been done by a BMW mechanic. I settled on getting about $3,300 worth of work done at another BMW dealership whose inspection of the car yielded the following assessment: This BMW dealership said that given the engine oil leaks, they would've never even perused selling the car on their own lot. The car simply wouldn't have been worth the money given what they would've paid for the trade that the previous owner made and they would've been forced to send the car to auction. Each dealership, however, operates differently and BMW has no set standard by which they recommend selling used cars as dealerships are independent businesses. Armed with information I confronted Perillo on the issue. This is where things started to get interesting. I very quickly found out that Perillo does not perform inspections or repairs on low dollar, low margin cars. Instead they seek the services of a third party mechanic that inspects the vehicle and makes repairs. Up to this point, I had though Perillo BMW looked at the car and made the repair given all of the documentation was branded by them and I was never informed to the contrary. Furthermore, I never thought to ask as I was purchasing a BMW from a BMW dealership for a reason. They investigated my case and my request for them to kindly cover the cost of the seven hundred or so dollar repair for the documented leak that they claimed was fixed at their request prior to service. It is unfortunate that they denied my request and instead I was offered a detail by one gentlemen and a $200 service credit by another. They did say they intended to offer to buy back the car, but this was after I had already said I wasn't willing to give the car up. I'm simply sharing this experience so that hopefully in the future purchasers of what Perillo considers low dollar, low margin cars can ask all of the proper questions and have the car properly inspected to accurately identify the true condition of the car. It is unfortunate that these are questions that you even have to think of asking in the sales process of purchasing a BMW at a BMW dealership. But I guess that is simply the sad reality. Read more