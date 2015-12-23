Perillo BMW
Customer Reviews of Perillo BMW
Buying A Used Car? Be Aware Of This.
by 12/23/2015on
I want to share the facts and let you decide if it is worth buying your next vehicle at Perillo. First and foremost I purchased a used vehicle. It was a 2007 BMW with just over 88,000 miles on it. The buying process was as smooth as could be expected. I saw the car, test drove it, it was beautifully detailed and had it's obvious character marks from the years it been driven by it's one previous owner. We opened up the engine compartment, listened to it roar and the obvious next step was to talk about the car's history. Things during the sale were pretty easy, but pay attention to the next analysis of the car because this is where things got interesting a month later. I have an inspection report that is branded Perillo. There are three grades. A number 1 is good, 2 is acceptable and a 3 is service. The report runs over just about anything you could think of. The bumpers showed a 2 as they had quite a few dings on them (those character marks I talked about earlier) but nothing else was alarming. Specifically all leaks passed with a 1. As we talked about previous maintenance, we talked about 3 things that had been done to the car. When Perillo received the car, they had the leak in the oil housing "repaired." With this wealth of misinformation I purchased the car. I didn't haggle much. I didn't care to. I just wanted the car. It was beautiful as far I could see, it had been inspected at the dealerships request and I had paperwork documenting a repair. So I went home the proud owner of my first car since moving back to the city. A month later I took the BMW in for a brake fluid change as per the on board computer. I dropped it off in the morning and received a call in the afternoon. I was informed that the engine had several leaks which subsequently failed the car's inspection during the maintenance, one of which was the oil housing. Alarmed I informed the young man on the phone that I had purchased the car a month prior and that the salesmen told me that repair was taken care of. He didn't say much of anything and I asked if I'd get a copy of the report when picking up the car. When I picked up the car I did have to ask for the report again and the young man came out. Again I stressed to him that the repair was done prior to purchase from his own dealership. And again he didn't have much of anything to say and let me go on my way. Incredibly alarmed at this stage that I may be driving a bad car, I quickly requested the inspection of the car by an independent mechanic and another BMW dealership. Both verified two things: 1.) The oil housing gasket was indeed leaking. 2.) The oil housing gasket "repair" was not performed properly according to BMW spec. One of the inspections noted that the repair probably hadn't been done by a BMW mechanic. I settled on getting about $3,300 worth of work done at another BMW dealership whose inspection of the car yielded the following assessment: This BMW dealership said that given the engine oil leaks, they would've never even perused selling the car on their own lot. The car simply wouldn't have been worth the money given what they would've paid for the trade that the previous owner made and they would've been forced to send the car to auction. Each dealership, however, operates differently and BMW has no set standard by which they recommend selling used cars as dealerships are independent businesses. Armed with information I confronted Perillo on the issue. This is where things started to get interesting. I very quickly found out that Perillo does not perform inspections or repairs on low dollar, low margin cars. Instead they seek the services of a third party mechanic that inspects the vehicle and makes repairs. Up to this point, I had though Perillo BMW looked at the car and made the repair given all of the documentation was branded by them and I was never informed to the contrary. Furthermore, I never thought to ask as I was purchasing a BMW from a BMW dealership for a reason. They investigated my case and my request for them to kindly cover the cost of the seven hundred or so dollar repair for the documented leak that they claimed was fixed at their request prior to service. It is unfortunate that they denied my request and instead I was offered a detail by one gentlemen and a $200 service credit by another. They did say they intended to offer to buy back the car, but this was after I had already said I wasn't willing to give the car up. I'm simply sharing this experience so that hopefully in the future purchasers of what Perillo considers low dollar, low margin cars can ask all of the proper questions and have the car properly inspected to accurately identify the true condition of the car. It is unfortunate that these are questions that you even have to think of asking in the sales process of purchasing a BMW at a BMW dealership. But I guess that is simply the sad reality.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
The Worst
by 09/16/2015on
This is the worst dealership period. When I went in for a test drive, the salesman lost his dealer plate. I tried to be understanding but after waiting around 30 minutes I gave up. The [non-permissible content removed] manager didn't care if we were waiting around for 30 minutes, the salesman who was putting down the owner's son didn't care. Whenever I would do an internet search, I would receive an email from them. Than I started receiving texts from another sale's man. We couldn't agree on a car and he wanted to run my credit. Um hello? You don't run someone's credit until you have a car picked out and are close to a deal. I use to sell cars a long time ago. No thanks. These people are quick to screw everyone over, stay away from them.
Excellent Customer Service
by 03/13/2015on
This was my husband and I's second purchase at Perillo BMW. Both times we've had Frank Billman as our sales rep. Frank was caring, honest, professional and the most knowledgeable about cars than any other sales rep we've experienced in the past. He went out of his way and spent hours, patiently, helping us find the car that perfectly met our needs and expectations. Frank made our car buying experience enjoyable, hassle-free and we couldn't be more happier with our purchase(s)! We highly recommend asking for Frank if you're looking for a car at Perillo BMW!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
An unexpected angel in a field of devils
by 03/13/2015on
The hassle and stress of buying a vehicle can be quite tedious and nerve wracking to say the least. That is until i encountered a sales associate named FRANK BILLMAN. This gentleman displayed paladin-like qualities which are rarely (if ever) displayed by members in the seedy industry of car sales. He was extremely competent and helpful. The transaction was painless. I would highly recommend his services to anyone in the market of purchasing a new (or used) vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
My Perillo Nightmare
by 09/27/2014on
I had European delivery of a 2015 X1 earlier this year. When it arrived at Perillo from Europe and I took delivery, several items that belonged in the car were missing (cup holder, iPhone bracket). The car was not properly tested either - the BMW Assist has never worked. Repeated calls to BMW have not gotten the problem resolved. Three weeks after delivery, I was struck by another vehicle, damaging the rear driver's side door. You have had the car for repair now since Wednesday the 17th. I understand the replacement door arrived Friday. The estimate provided the insurance company did not have 48 hours of labor on it - I should have had this car returned to me by now. The salesman also instructed the service department about the broken BMW Assist system. Was it repaired? I don't know - Mr. Israel R. your service manager refuses to return my call or respond to my emails. Then today I found out a much more serious problem. Because this is a brand-new 2015 vehicle, when the car was damaged I wanted to have the best possible repair - hence my taking it back to the dealer for the body work. The body shop manager Mr. J. D. has been mostly hiding from me, and when I went to the dealership today (two days after the car was supposed to be ready, it still wasn't) Mr. D. continued his deception and false promises. I've tape recorded his employees when they've made these false statement. But then to my surprise, the Managing Director of the dealership Trish Perillo I. tells me that Perillo BMW doesn't own "Perillo Collision Repair". It's a completely different company, and has nothing to do with the BMW dealership! This despite me being told by both the salesman Alan S. and the estimator Aaron that this was part of Perillo BMW! I asked to meet with the service manager Israel R., and a different guy came out and tried to pretend he was him. And finally demanding to see Mr. Israel R., he continued the deception instead of honestly admitting he couldn't do anything because the body shop is owned by someone else! Perillo apparently gets a lot of angry customers, because this service manager has a guy who acts like his bodyguard. I'm regretting my change from 15 years of Audi ownership to BMW. I never had such poor service from Audi. I buy new cars every couple years. That's the end of my BMW experiment. They people are ethically challenged.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Time to find a new dealership
by 03/26/2014on
We've purchased several vehicles from Perillo and used to have good experiences. Last experience was mixed and still brought a friend here to buy a car with him. Experience with Ken was very disappointing - all he wanted to do was upsell and he was condensing during the entire process. In the market for a new X5 and tried working with Ken once again (shame on me) and finally gave up as his uninterested attitude towards anyone who doesn't want to buy EVERY option on the vehicle was finally too much for me. A short drive to the suburbs has found me both a much better price as well as a sales team that really appreciates me and my business regardless of the number of options. It's too bad - I think Joe Perillo would be disappointed.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Test Drive
by 08/25/2013on
I test drove a pre-owned 2011 BMW 335D with Frank, their young salesmen. He was very well informed and helpful in explaining various car options. Excellent attitude. I purchased from a WI. dealer because of car color and interior that were not available from Perillo.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Terrible attitude lost a sale.
by 05/27/2012on
We were recently in the market for a new car and were attracted to the 3 series, a car we've owned before. The sales people in this dealership were quite uninterested in answering questions or providing a test drive. Furthermore when we did persist, the sales person was condescending and clearly annoyed we'd disturbed her (it was a Saturday morning). I know BMW dealerships aren't known for great experiences but Perillo is a new low. Such a shame because I still like the cars (although we've ordered something else this time). I wonder why BMW put up with this?
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Perillo Sales Staff
by 12/01/2007on
After searching online for the afternoon, I decided to take the next step in calling a few dealerships, asking a few questions and attempting to set up appointments to view vehicles. My call into the Perillo Dealership definitely not what I expected. The saleperson "Mike" of the Saab Showroom was not only rude and condescending, but very uneducated on his current inventory and specific information pertaining to the vehicle I was interested in purchasing. Asking if he could tell me anything about the vehicle, his answer was where the car was from and how many owners. I asked if he could tell me some of the options and his answer was that everything was standard. Being an 07 I asked if there were leasing options, for I am looking into this to see if it would fit my needs, and his answer was can you not afford the car otherwise. I definitely will not be dealing with this dealership anytime in the future, nor would I recommend it to anyone else.
1 Comments