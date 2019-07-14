sales Rating

I would give 0 star if I can. They really don't understand the meaning of customer service. Avoid Noble Jones, seriously. Don't expect anything from him. I went there knowing exactly which car I needed on a Saturday. They were fine in the beginning...negotiated on price and signed the paperwork. They didn't have the car at that time and told me that the car was expected in a week, and I put down a deposit for the car. The sales manager, Ben Mutz, promised me that Noble Jones would update me on the following Monday and keep me in the loop on the status. And guess what... I waited until 5pm on Monday and still no call. Texted them and they said they would check it for me. Waited for almost an hour and got no response, so I texted them again. Then they told me they didn't have any update. On Wednesday I was about to go to the bank to get the check in advance, so I texted them for a copy of the contract as well as checking on the status of the car. They responded me with a photo of the contract right away, but ignored my question of the car completely. Something just didn't feel right at the moment...so I called up the sales manager on Thursday night. He then promised me that he would give me a call first thing in the morning on Friday. Yeah you all guessed that, of course he didn't call. I waited until noon and called him up, which got the response that he would call me back in less than 15 minutes. Waited about 45 minutes and called them again...the he put Noble Jones on the phone and he was trying to sell me some used car. When I pushed for my car and he finally unwillingly admitted that they were not able to get the car. Noble Jones said he would check with the other locations to see if they had any, and would call me back in 20 minutes. And of course 20 minutes passed there was no phone call at all. I call him and asked why he didn't call me as promised. He responded with " Oh I didn't know 20 minutes passed so fast." This guy literally has no sense of customer service. Eventually they admitted that they couldn't get the car I want, so I asked for a refund. I checked with them twice to make sure whether I need to go there in person for the credit card refund, and they assured me I wouldn't have to and they were going to do it right now. 72 hours later there was still no refund, so unfortunately I had to call them again. And guess what, they said they couldn't do it without me being there because I used a card with a chip. They said they tried and failed, but didn't bother to let me know. How wonderful isn't it? I am sure they have more capable sales guys who knows how to take care of customers, but this guy, Noble Jones, avoid him all you can. As soon as you signed the paperwork, you mean nothing to him anymore. Read more