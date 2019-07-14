Terrible Terrible Experience
I would give 0 star if I can. They really don't understand the meaning of customer service. Avoid Noble Jones, seriously. Don't expect anything from him. I went there knowing exactly which car I needed on a Saturday. They were fine in the beginning...negotiated on price and signed the paperwork. They didn't have the car at that time and told me that the car was expected in a week, and I put down a deposit for the car. The sales manager, Ben Mutz, promised me that Noble Jones would update me on the following Monday and keep me in the loop on the status. And guess what... I waited until 5pm on Monday and still no call. Texted them and they said they would check it for me. Waited for almost an hour and got no response, so I texted them again. Then they told me they didn't have any update. On Wednesday I was about to go to the bank to get the check in advance, so I texted them for a copy of the contract as well as checking on the status of the car. They responded me with a photo of the contract right away, but ignored my question of the car completely. Something just didn't feel right at the moment...so I called up the sales manager on Thursday night. He then promised me that he would give me a call first thing in the morning on Friday. Yeah you all guessed that, of course he didn't call. I waited until noon and called him up, which got the response that he would call me back in less than 15 minutes. Waited about 45 minutes and called them again...the he put Noble Jones on the phone and he was trying to sell me some used car. When I pushed for my car and he finally unwillingly admitted that they were not able to get the car. Noble Jones said he would check with the other locations to see if they had any, and would call me back in 20 minutes. And of course 20 minutes passed there was no phone call at all. I call him and asked why he didn't call me as promised. He responded with " Oh I didn't know 20 minutes passed so fast." This guy literally has no sense of customer service. Eventually they admitted that they couldn't get the car I want, so I asked for a refund. I checked with them twice to make sure whether I need to go there in person for the credit card refund, and they assured me I wouldn't have to and they were going to do it right now. 72 hours later there was still no refund, so unfortunately I had to call them again. And guess what, they said they couldn't do it without me being there because I used a card with a chip. They said they tried and failed, but didn't bother to let me know. How wonderful isn't it? I am sure they have more capable sales guys who knows how to take care of customers, but this guy, Noble Jones, avoid him all you can. As soon as you signed the paperwork, you mean nothing to him anymore.
A pleasant car buying experience.
I recently purchased a used 2015 Lexus RX 350 from McGrath Lexus. My salesman Al Cherry was very knowlegable about the vehicle, and couldnt have been nicer. No high pressure sales tactics, just a nice, relaxing way to buy a car. I highly recommend McGrath Lexus.
I highly recommend McGrath Lexus of Chicago
Thanks to Julie Hill, I'm enjoying my first weeks in my Lexus IS 250. She was referred to me by one of my best friends whose family are longtime Lexus owners. Julie is straight-forward, thoroughly knowledgeable about Lexus products and service at McGrath. This is not my first car, so I tend to approach car buying with trepidation. Julie's professionalism eased my fears. She oversaw a very smooth process from initial conversation to exploring car options, to the credit/finance process to finally handing me the keys to my new car. Communication is always a critical component of closing any deal, so I appreciate her accessibility and the thoroughness of her communication ("live," email, text, voicemail). She will continue to be my go-to person at McGrath. Frank Cowan handled the finance portion. I was THRILLED that he was strictly business, and made completing the paper work very efficient. I highly recommend her and the McGrath team, and I'm glad to now be part of the family. :-)
Best Sales Rep, Service & Experience
Every encounter with the staff was one that gave me the impression that my needs were a number one priority. They cared about me.Thanks!
Sharon was awesome! !
Great experience at McGrath lexus of Chicago.Sharon Gale found the car my family was looking for and was straightforward and honest about every detail about this car.I don't remember my sales persons name but he was a nice guy too..definitely recommend this place
My Used Car Experience
I have been shopping for a Honda Accord for a few months online and came across the 2010 Accord on Cars.Com. This was the BEST Car buying experience I have ever had. My Salesman Anthony Swanke did everything in his power to get me the car and so did my finance manager Linda Adomaitis. Though I was not buying a Lexus they gave me the best professional service I could ever expect. I am so happy! Thank you everyone so much. Rae O
Cartastrophe
...That's the only word I can use that comes close to explaining the series of unforeseen circumstances that brought me to the Lexus dealership! A good friend and long time Lexus owner insisted I visit his "friends" at McGrath Lexus in Chicago, when it unexpectedly became necessary for me to quickly purchase a pre-owned vehicle. With a somewhat preconceived notion of what the Lexus brand was, I agreed to his proposition. My experience began with General Sales Manager Sharon G. I'll remind you that being a first-timer at Lexus, I was feeling a bit apprehensive with all the pomp and circumstance surrounding the car maker's reputation and legacy. (Yes, I'm one of those people who find car buying a stressful and often times intimidating prospect). To my relief and pleasure, all of my anxiety vanished after five minutes in Sharon's company. She was sincere and authentic. She not only knew her business, she loved it! As a business owner, I recognized and connected with her immediate enthusiasm and straightforward accessibility. She wanted nothing more than to assure me I was in the best of hands at Lexus! My car-quest was then turned over to capable hands of the Pre-owned Vehicle Salesman Bill T. His 14 years at Lexus afforded me a professional level of knowledge and expertise that was tempered by his friendly, accommodating demeanor. Again, as we perused the pre-owned, he was able to give a clear understanding of the Lexus brand, it's dependability, features and standing in the marketplace. Car salesman stereotypes aside, there was no pressure here. Rather a simple desire for him to reassure me that Lexus was a very good choice. It wasn't long before I'd picked out my next car! I'm not one who is impressed with perks and privileges. Again, as a business owner, I am impressed with customer rapport and confidence in a product. To me those are key elements in attracting and maintaining a loyal, consumer relationship. I can safely say that experts at McGrath Lexus have done exactly that!
A surprise I was not expecting
My boyfriend and I drove up to McGrath Lexus to look at a used Lexus that he was thinking about purchasing. We weren't totally sold and weren't sure if we were going to actually get it or not. As soon as we walked in we were welcomed by Jack M. who made us feel right at home, he was helping out his friend/coworker Bill S. who was busy with another client and was originally supposed to help us purchase our new car. There was a reason Jack was our "guy" he was very patient I never felt obligated or pushed into anything which is what usually happens at most dealerships, but NOT THIS ONE. Jack accommodated us, made us feel like a friend, and very comfortable with our decision, he exceeded our expectations! After taking the car for a test drive it wasn't a tough choice on whether or not we wanted the car. This place was awesome! }
This dealership is easy to work with
Julianne B. was extremely nice and so easy to work with. We drove from Columbus, OH because our local dealer would not work with us on the deal. McGrath and Julianne made the trip worth while. They had no problem with the trade values on our trade vehicles and they located the exact vehicles and features that we wanted in the new ones. Everyone was very friendly and the dealership was great. They have a lounge with a cafe between the sales floor and the service department where you can get food and drinks while you are waiting. There were also many things for entertainment. I would make the trip again if I was shopping for a new car.
McGrath Lexus of Chicago--Excellent Experience
We had an excellent sales experience at McGrath Lexus of Chicago, in purchasing our new ES350. All employees with whom we worked (Rick F., Chris H., and Dave K.) were extremely competent, and made the whole experience easy, and actually very pleasant. This dealership experience should serve as a template for a model dealership experience. Would highly recommend.
McGrath Lexus of Chicago...a great experience
We bought a new RX 350 F-Sport from Curtis J. He and Larry B. offered a good price and were very fair to deal with. Doug Bell in finance was very efficient on the day of sale, and Morgan Bond helped us quickly learn the basics on our new car before we left the dealership. We got our children's car seats installed a couple days later with Mark M., who was very knowledgeable and friendly. The McGrath Lexus of Chicago dealership is a class act all the way through.
great sales experience - Heather O
I was ready to trade in my CT for a bigger car. Heather was patient with me and made sure I was comfortable with my trade and the sale of the new car (GS FSport). I spent some time doing research and Heather at the end reaffirmed why I'm a 4time repeat customer. The price is right and the service is by far the best of any Lexus dealers I've visited. If you're in the market for a Lexus, see Heather at McGrath Lexus/Chicago. You won't be disappointed. Thanks Heather, I'm super happy with the GS.
Great experience
I mostly dealt with Jerry and Rick but everyone from the time I walked in to the time I left were extremely nice and friendly. Best experience ever buying a car. Great people to deal with!
Could not have been better
Everything went as planned and expected. Thrilled with the treatment and with vehicle.
Excellent service
Jerry was great with getting customer service. Very responsive with answers of text messages I sent after I purchased the car. Make sure to get the absolute out the door cost for the car before signing any papers though, because I did meet a little surprise at the very end.
great team
Shawn and Rick were awesome. Being time conciious, I truly appreciate their expediency in that we were able to get the car selected, price negotiated and loan finalized expeditiously and fairly and within my expected price range. Nick's personalized delivery was detailed, clear and really "sold" me on the fact that my car was perfect for me. However, what impressed me the most was how they handled a detailing issue. I noticed a missed spot on the console while the business manager Rick was near by. He heard my comment and continued with what he was doing. Later during the delivery Nick noticed the same and apologized saying the current level of detailing was unacceptable and asked if I had time to wait or could return. As we were speaking Rick walked up with the GM Sharon who expressed the same concerns regarding the quality. When I returned for the detailing the next day, I was greeted by Sharon, Shawn and Nick (who offered lunch)... within 30 minutes the detaining was complete and I was on my way. Great team and customer service.
I'm Sold!
After researching and talking with several area dealerships, McGrath Lexus of Chicago quickly and clearly became the dealership I wanted to work with. They were immediately responsive to my requests, took the time to clearly understand what my needs and desires were, and then delivered on those with both exceptional service and competitive pricing. Too many times buying a new car can make you feel uncomfortable. McGrath Lexus of Chicago is so clear, direct, and desiring of winning your business that I know that I will not need to waste my time looking anywhere else when I buy future cars. I'm sold! Todd Wright, CEO-Blueleaf Lending & Co-CEO Midwest Community Bank
Good experience
Julie is a warm and kind lady. She helped me find the best deal for my lease. She offered coffee, fruit, snacks while I was waiting. She answered all my questions. She gave a dancing flower to me for good luck. She was very patient to explain the documents. She worked late until the transaction was completed. She gave a hand to remove all the things from my old car to the new car. She called me and checked to see if there is any problem with my new car afterwards. When I told her that I left a few things in the old car, she took them out and called me to pick them up. She is the warmest, kindest lady I have ever seen at all the car dealerships I have been to. I will definitly recomment this lady to my friends if they are interested in getting a Lexus.
Buying an RX350 from McGrath Lexus - very recommended
Mike, Nick and Doug were awesome and were a pleasure to deal with. Mike is extremely friendly and made sure that we were comfortable, all our questions were answered and never made us feel that we were under any pressure to buy. He was knowledgeable about the RX (we ended up buying) and ~ poor guy ~ pulled up 3 vehicles for us so that we could compare colours and options at our leisure. Nick and Doug put the finishing touches to making our visit great. Nick made sure that all the little things and accessories were taken care of and the car literally shone as we walked up to it after he had gone through. Not only that, Nick made sure that we knew the ins and outs of the RX before we drove off - you can tell he really wants to make sure that each person is happy. Doug bell had us laughing - dry sense of humour and all - through the finance process. Bottom line - I'd highly recommend dealing with these guys should you visit this great dealership. Thanks again guys. - Irfan A.
Nice people
Shawn F. was our primary contact in new sales. He was friendly, open minded, and went out of his way to provide us with options for the new car we were considering. We bought a new car and a used car for my parents. Sharon G. worked with us on pricing to make both affordable. Nick N. was thorough in his overview of the car and not rushed. And he added an extra bit of customer service at the end.They are nice people and very courteous.
My experience was different from the other raters
In fact, everyone we met exhibited an extraordinarily high level of customer service and professionalism--qualities I have not usually associated with auto dealerships in the past. Brian was excellent as the master of ceremonies and lead actor, though Maria and Doug were equally good in their supporting roles. They didn't give me a price online but did negotiate over the phone and honored that negotiation to a T. Unlike my experience buying previous cars, they were extremely respectful of my time.
