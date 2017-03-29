5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Last weekend, my husband and I visited Howard Orloff Imports, as I was very interested in getting a Range Rover Evoque. When we arrived Saturday afternoon, we were greeted immediately by one of their salesmen, Brandon Dunne. I explained what I was interested in and he accompanied me on a test drive shortly after arriving. Before we even began the drive, he went over many of the options that the Evoque offered, and he seemed to know everything about the vehicle. When we returned, he showed me every single Evoque that they had on hand and went over the details of each and every one. I am quite picky regarding what I wanted, and he never once rushed me. In fact, he spent a good three hours just going over their Evoque inventory, with quite a bit of back and forth, while I tried to decide which I liked best that fit within my budget. He was so pleasant and knowledgeable about that truck. I truly could not believe it. He knew EVERYTHING. Once I decided which one I wanted, he turned us over to Chris Kowalik, their Business Manager. Chris, too, was very friendly and welcoming, and made the financing portion of the late afternoon very swift and pleasant. It probably took less than 30 minutes to get an excellent deal with an excellent warranty and overall we received exceptional service between these two gentlemen. I am amazed at how patient they both were while I spent the entire afternoon asking what were likely repeat questions on vehicle after vehicle. Everything about our interaction with this dealership, from choosing the car to arranging the terms to signing the paperwork, was just wonderful. Read more