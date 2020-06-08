Very Happy !
by 08/06/2020on
I have always used this location for parts and service for my old Honda and I find the entire location clean and pleasant, and the people all nice and friendly . Eddy Ocampo was my salesman and he was truly nice and helpful .
Awesome
by 08/05/2020on
Jonathan Aguilar was attentive to my needs.
Great experience!
by 07/09/2020on
Quick. Organized. Friendly
Service
by 06/08/2020on
John is always professional, courteous in his explanation of any issues relating to the vehicle.
Excellent dealership to Buy Vehicle
by 05/28/2020on
Salesman and finance manager treated me and my wife with courtesy and respect answer all of our questions?
Transaction s
by 05/27/2020on
They were able to take care of the entire transaction without our having to go to the showroom during tge pandemic..
Customer Service
by 05/24/2020on
precise and quick
Service Department
by 05/24/2020on
Quality service!
Experience
by 05/23/2020on
Everyone is so polite & welcoming!
Great dealer
by 03/29/2020on
They honored the price they advertised, sales reps were friendly
Outstanding
by 03/28/2020on
How they are willing to work with a customer's financial situation
Fit needed some work.
by 03/22/2020on
My service advisor was nice.
Jon Aguilar - GAME CHANGER
by 03/21/2020on
It was all Jon Aguilar. Had a good experience with him before and this one was no different. His friendly, no pressure, no hassle, quick service made a last minute chore that much easier.
Oil change and wheel rotation service visit
by 03/20/2020on
Polite courteous respectful young man. He was happy to answer questions I had. He greeted us with a smile and eager to assist us. He even went a step ahead to explain what was going to done and what they look for while completing the task.
Bait and Switch!
by 03/07/2020on
I received a quote in the internet with a follow up phone call. The Internet Sales Manager (Tom) provided a competitive price that was a couple of hundred dollars higher than another price I received. He said he would beat any competitive quote by up to $500 and that we would finalize the deal when I came in. I arrived the next day and despite what we discussed, and having called in advance to ensure the car was there, the vehicle was not on the lot. That should have been my first warning sign. It took almost an hour for them to bring the car over. When we sat down to do the paperwork the pricing miraculously changed. They did not even honor the price they had quoted let alone meet the competition. This was after the sales rep (Kendell) went to the manager (Dave). The difference was almost 5% higher. My suggestion - AVOID THIS DEALER AT ALL COST!
Honda City Chicago is great!
by 03/05/2020on
Everyone was really nice and energetic in the morning. They serviced my car quickly. Best automobile customer service I've had. I was very pleased with the price of the oil change it was the same price or less than what I would've paid going anywhere else or doing it myself.
Eddie Ocampo stellar auto sales representative
by 03/04/2020on
Eddie Ocampo was personable, helpful and accommodating. Overall made our car purchase a pleasant experience.
Updated disappointment
by 02/24/2020on
Sadly I have to update my review and it is now much more in line with the majority of reviews for Honda City. What looked like a dream a month ago, has evaporated into substandard reality. For over a month I have tried to get a paperwork error fixed and warranty documentation, partial resolution has been achieved but it is still an open issue with no warranty received despite being coerced into paying for it. That's irritating enough. However, the reason I'm back on Edmunds is the nonexistent customer service and the typical car dealer promises that mean nothing. The young salesman on this purchase had zero desire to walk through the how-tos of the new vehicle. We were given a quick run through, told things hadn't changed much from the last model we had and referred to the manual. Having owned CR-Vs for years we bought into that, but oh it isn't true! The vehicle has changed a lot and the manual is horrible! Calls, emails and texts to the dealership have been met with promises of "someone who knows the vehicle" getting back to me, often with the assurance that I would hear back before the close of business that day. NOTHING! How can no one at Honda City know anything about the 2019 CR-V? That's not possible. What IS possible is that no one at Honda City knows anything about customer service. Sell the car and move on. Don't build a relationship. Don't help the client maximize their very expensive purchase. Don't do what you promise, just keep lying...it's the Honda City way. If having a dealer you can trust over the lifetime of your vehicle is what you want, RUN away from Honda City! They won’t support you in even the simple details days or even a month after purchase, there’s no way they’ll be there for your vehicle should anything big occur.
Oil change
by 02/13/2020on
The staff was very professional & I received good service .
Honda Accord Suspension Service
by 01/23/2020on
Service was done very professionally. Thorough attention to detail.
Courteous team of Honda City
by 01/18/2020on
Manager and sales person were very courteous throughout the deal and delivery of the vehicle.
