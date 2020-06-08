sales Rating

Sadly I have to update my review and it is now much more in line with the majority of reviews for Honda City. What looked like a dream a month ago, has evaporated into substandard reality. For over a month I have tried to get a paperwork error fixed and warranty documentation, partial resolution has been achieved but it is still an open issue with no warranty received despite being coerced into paying for it. That's irritating enough. However, the reason I'm back on Edmunds is the nonexistent customer service and the typical car dealer promises that mean nothing. The young salesman on this purchase had zero desire to walk through the how-tos of the new vehicle. We were given a quick run through, told things hadn't changed much from the last model we had and referred to the manual. Having owned CR-Vs for years we bought into that, but oh it isn't true! The vehicle has changed a lot and the manual is horrible! Calls, emails and texts to the dealership have been met with promises of "someone who knows the vehicle" getting back to me, often with the assurance that I would hear back before the close of business that day. NOTHING! How can no one at Honda City know anything about the 2019 CR-V? That's not possible. What IS possible is that no one at Honda City knows anything about customer service. Sell the car and move on. Don't build a relationship. Don't help the client maximize their very expensive purchase. Don't do what you promise, just keep lying...it's the Honda City way. If having a dealer you can trust over the lifetime of your vehicle is what you want, RUN away from Honda City! They won’t support you in even the simple details days or even a month after purchase, there’s no way they’ll be there for your vehicle should anything big occur. Read more