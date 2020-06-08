Awarded 2020

Honda City Chicago

Visit dealer’s website 
Awarded 2020
4950 S Pulaski Rd, Chicago, IL 60632
(855) 765-2640
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Call Us
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Honda City Chicago

4.8
Overall Rating
(189)
Recommend: Yes (181) No (8)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Very Happy !

by Nancy on 08/06/2020

I have always used this location for parts and service for my old Honda and I find the entire location clean and pleasant, and the people all nice and friendly . Eddy Ocampo was my salesman and he was truly nice and helpful .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
246 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Very Happy !

by Nancy on 08/06/2020

I have always used this location for parts and service for my old Honda and I find the entire location clean and pleasant, and the people all nice and friendly . Eddy Ocampo was my salesman and he was truly nice and helpful .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Awesome

by Joe on 08/05/2020

Jonathan Aguilar was attentive to my needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great experience!

by Gregory on 07/09/2020

Quick. Organized. Friendly

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Service

by Patricia on 06/08/2020

John is always professional, courteous in his explanation of any issues relating to the vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Excellent dealership to Buy Vehicle

by Guilleormo on 05/28/2020

Salesman and finance manager treated me and my wife with courtesy and respect answer all of our questions?

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Transaction s

by Donna on 05/27/2020

They were able to take care of the entire transaction without our having to go to the showroom during tge pandemic..

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Customer Service

by Angela on 05/24/2020

precise and quick

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Service Department

by Collins on 05/24/2020

Quality service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Experience

by Carlos on 05/23/2020

Everyone is so polite & welcoming!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great dealer

by Rohan on 03/29/2020

They honored the price they advertised, sales reps were friendly

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Outstanding

by Abel on 03/28/2020

How they are willing to work with a customer's financial situation

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Fit needed some work.

by Monica on 03/22/2020

My service advisor was nice.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Jon Aguilar - GAME CHANGER

by Gus on 03/21/2020

It was all Jon Aguilar. Had a good experience with him before and this one was no different. His friendly, no pressure, no hassle, quick service made a last minute chore that much easier.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Oil change and wheel rotation service visit

by Linda on 03/20/2020

Polite courteous respectful young man. He was happy to answer questions I had. He greeted us with a smile and eager to assist us. He even went a step ahead to explain what was going to done and what they look for while completing the task.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Bait and Switch!

by Steve on 03/07/2020

I received a quote in the internet with a follow up phone call. The Internet Sales Manager (Tom) provided a competitive price that was a couple of hundred dollars higher than another price I received. He said he would beat any competitive quote by up to $500 and that we would finalize the deal when I came in. I arrived the next day and despite what we discussed, and having called in advance to ensure the car was there, the vehicle was not on the lot. That should have been my first warning sign. It took almost an hour for them to bring the car over. When we sat down to do the paperwork the pricing miraculously changed. They did not even honor the price they had quoted let alone meet the competition. This was after the sales rep (Kendell) went to the manager (Dave). The difference was almost 5% higher. My suggestion - AVOID THIS DEALER AT ALL COST!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Honda City Chicago is great!

by Jennifer on 03/05/2020

Everyone was really nice and energetic in the morning. They serviced my car quickly. Best automobile customer service I've had. I was very pleased with the price of the oil change it was the same price or less than what I would've paid going anywhere else or doing it myself.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Eddie Ocampo stellar auto sales representative

by Roberto on 03/04/2020

Eddie Ocampo was personable, helpful and accommodating. Overall made our car purchase a pleasant experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Updated disappointment

by V.S. on 02/24/2020

Sadly I have to update my review and it is now much more in line with the majority of reviews for Honda City. What looked like a dream a month ago, has evaporated into substandard reality. For over a month I have tried to get a paperwork error fixed and warranty documentation, partial resolution has been achieved but it is still an open issue with no warranty received despite being coerced into paying for it. That's irritating enough. However, the reason I'm back on Edmunds is the nonexistent customer service and the typical car dealer promises that mean nothing. The young salesman on this purchase had zero desire to walk through the how-tos of the new vehicle. We were given a quick run through, told things hadn't changed much from the last model we had and referred to the manual. Having owned CR-Vs for years we bought into that, but oh it isn't true! The vehicle has changed a lot and the manual is horrible! Calls, emails and texts to the dealership have been met with promises of "someone who knows the vehicle" getting back to me, often with the assurance that I would hear back before the close of business that day. NOTHING! How can no one at Honda City know anything about the 2019 CR-V? That's not possible. What IS possible is that no one at Honda City knows anything about customer service. Sell the car and move on. Don't build a relationship. Don't help the client maximize their very expensive purchase. Don't do what you promise, just keep lying...it's the Honda City way. If having a dealer you can trust over the lifetime of your vehicle is what you want, RUN away from Honda City! They won’t support you in even the simple details days or even a month after purchase, there’s no way they’ll be there for your vehicle should anything big occur.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Oil change

by Tiffany on 02/13/2020

The staff was very professional & I received good service .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Honda Accord Suspension Service

by Jeremy on 01/23/2020

Service was done very professionally. Thorough attention to detail.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Courteous team of Honda City

by Ravi on 01/18/2020

Manager and sales person were very courteous throughout the deal and delivery of the vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
418 cars in stock
339 new77 used2 certified pre-owned
Honda CR-V
Honda CR-V
80 new|6 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V
77 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes