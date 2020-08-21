4 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I was well pleased with the personal and professional skills, Mike Godlewski demonstrated to assisted me in purchasing my 2016 SUV Nissan Rogue. I came prepared with a type list of the features I wanted, my price range, requirements and special requests for my purchase. I gave Mike a copy and within 15 minutes he found 3 vehicles matched my request and requirements and I purchased the best one. I got more "luxury features" for my money and what I did not request. Most importantly, Mike was honest with me and friendly and was not only trying to get a sale. I highly recommend him. I also recommend to potential buyers to come prepare with your requests, price ranges, and requirements in writing because you will save yourself and the sales person valuable time!