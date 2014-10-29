Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Sullivan-Parkhill Imports

Sullivan-Parkhill Imports

Visit dealer’s website 
401 W Marketview Dr, Champaign, IL 61822
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Sullivan-Parkhill Imports

2 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Satisfiedcustomer

by Savvyandsassy on 10/29/2014

The salesperson was very knowlegeable of the product. He took the time to explain the features of all the vehicles we looked at.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent experience purchasing a CPO vehicle

by IlliniBBFan on 02/04/2014

John N., our salesman, took the time to setup our phones, etc., and to show us how to use all of the MANY gadgets on this car. He was very helpful and friendly, especially considering it was the end of the day on a cold Friday in bad weather! :)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes