Outstanding Service
by 07/07/2020on
I experienced outstanding service from Jason in sales all the way through Mike in Finance. Everything was simple, transparent and stress free from step 1. I truly appreciated the high level of service I received and will be recommending them to anyone I know in the market for a new vehicle.
Ron
by 05/20/2020on
Awesome from sales to service it is my third suv from joe cotton ford total class great guys to deal with I would recommend joe cotton to any one buying a new car or suv
Top Notch Dealer
by 04/13/2019on
There sales team was friendly, knowledgeable and patient. We knew were dealing with a family business and not a dealership corporation. Ken knew his vehicles features, specifications and capabilities. I would recommend Joe Cotton especially if you are looking for a Ford.
My car guys
by 03/26/2019on
I just purchased my 4th car from Joe Cotton on Saturday. I realized that it has been 20 years since I bought my first car there. I was 18 at the time. I'm sure that I'll be buying many more in the future. Tracy has been amazing over the years! His son, Jason, sold me this car. He did a great job! I've never felt the usual car dealership pressure here. It's refreshing.Thank you to everyone involved in getting me in my beautiful ride!
Joe Cotton Ford
by 09/12/2018on
My wife and I just purchased a new Ford edge from Joe Cotton Ford. The salesman, Larry Roncoli was exceptional! He was very helpful, kind, and never pushy. Meeting him is what brought us back to Joe Cotton Ford to make the purchase.
Joe Cotton Ford Experience
by 08/29/2018on
We couldn't be happier with our experience with Joe Cotton Ford's dealing with us on our 2018 Ford Fusion! All of our questions were answered so we were very comfortable with our Fusion when we left the dealership.
Great Dealership, highly recommend!
by 07/27/2018on
Excellent dealership! This has been the most positive car buying experience I have ever had! I would highly, highly recommend them. Did some price comparisons and they were by far the best deal!
good but pricey service
by 05/07/2018on
service department was helpful. very courteous. expensive but end result was fine.
Top notch experience
by 05/05/2018on
Joe Cotton Ford is an excellent place to purchase a new car. From an amazing salesman, Jason Conn, to quick and fast financing. I will recommend this awesome family business to all friends and family.
Great Experience with Great People - Purchased 2017 Ford Fiesta
by 04/17/2018on
Always have a great experience at Joe Cotton Ford. My previous car needed an oil change, come to find out it had another major issues that they were able fix for me while I was there. I also most recently just purchased a pre-owned 2017 Ford Fiesta Titanium that I LOVE! Autumn and Jason Conn both were able to help me to find a car that I really loved while keeping me at a great price point. Going through finance with Mike was very easy and straight forward. I had a great experience with service in the past and an even better experience purchasing my new car :) I would absolutely recommend Joe Cotton Ford to anyone needing a new car or needing to fix their existing one. Thank you Joe Cotton Ford for helping me get into a car I absolutely love!
CPO Ford Focus Purchase
by 03/27/2018on
This is my 2nd car buying experience @ Joe Cotton. Truly amazing staff. Special mention to Mike Diehl who made the overall experience seamless, quick and great. Also shout out to great service team.
Joe Cotton Ford Buying Experience
by 12/22/2017on
I was need of a new car after my wonderful 2004 Acura TSX was totaled in my work parking lot. Prior to the accident I had been interested in a Ford Edge just to look at since my dad already owned an Explorer. I had thinking about an SUV as my next car. The accident made me look sooner then I had planned. The morning of the accident I actually received an email from Joe Cotton Ford with various vehicles listed as special offers and saw a 2017 Edge that looked really nice. One week later I bought that vehicle and everyone at Joe Cotton could not have made the experience any better.
ford explorer
by 12/21/2017on
first time buyer through Joe cotton and very friendly team to work with no pressure Mr. mike is excellent sales man delivered what he promised on the phone I spend less 25 minutes at the dealership and was out with my new explorer.
Easiest new vehicle purchase, ever.
by 11/13/2017on
Went on a Friday morning to purchase a vehicle. Received a great deal on 2017 Focus and received a very fair price for my trad-in. Paperwork and financing went smoothly and quickly.
Roy,s review
by 10/12/2017on
Both electric mirrors stopped working made trip to dealer for repair and as it turned out connection to mirrors came off . It was later discovered that this had occurred after recall on door latches and connection was not put back securely. Things happen no big deal and was fixed with an 1.5 hour of my time. no charge for repair and a full explanation and apologizing reply. would recommend this Honest dealer to anyone .
What all dealerships should strive to be like!
by 07/29/2017on
I have never had a bad experience! You know upfront everything, there's no hidden surprises, everyone is friendly, prompt and kind. They knew I was driving my car about 1300 miles and nervous. They assured me it was all good...and it was! They are the best!!
Avoid the service department
by 07/21/2017on
I wish I could give them 0 stars. I took our 'old' Merc in for the LCM safety recall. When I made the appt I was told the repair would take between a half and full day. They asked that I drop off the car early in the day. When I dropped off the car the service tech joked that this often took two days to repair since he had to rip out the entire dashboard. The tech chuckled when he said they did not work on weekends and my car would probably be there until Monday. * The LCM does not require that the entire dashboard be 'ripped' out to be replaced. * It's not 'funny' to tell a customer that the repair estimate provided over the phone is significantly different than the repair estimate provided by the service tech. There is no excuse to lie to a customer and state the entire dashboard needs to be removed for a repair when the repair is relatively simple. We make every effort to avoid the sales and repair areas of Joe Cotton Ford.
May 17, 2017
by 05/24/2017on
Joshua answered my questions & explained why servicing was due. I appreciated the positive experience. Thank you to Joshua & to Cotton Ford!
2017 Ford F-150
by 05/09/2017on
I have never owned a pick up truck and was in need of one to pull a 29' trailer. Tony from Joe Cotton couldn't have been better. He helped us size up what we needed, answered our many questions and was very friendly. Him and John were great people to deal with!
Great experience
by 04/28/2017on
We bought a used car from Joe Cotton Ford after visiting many inferior dealers. They sales staff was friendly, helpful, and fair. The vehicles are clean and well maintained. Excellent service and superior value! Two thumbs up.
Good Service
by 04/10/2017on
Good service, miscommunication with lady at front desk and service tech i first spoke with regarding my economy fleet company car
