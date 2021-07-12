Skip to main content
Joe Cotton Ford

175 W North Ave, Carol Stream, IL 60188
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Joe Cotton Ford

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(70)
Recommend: Yes (3) No (0)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Edge

by Carol B on 12/07/2021

I worked with Rich to upgrade my Edge. He was very knowledgeable with all of the features and options. Very easy process. Rich made the experience quick and easy. I will tell all of my family and friends to buy from him.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

70 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Outstanding Service

by AHartz7178 on 07/07/2020

I experienced outstanding service from Jason in sales all the way through Mike in Finance. Everything was simple, transparent and stress free from step 1. I truly appreciated the high level of service I received and will be recommending them to anyone I know in the market for a new vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ron

by Ronnie b on 05/20/2020

Awesome from sales to service it is my third suv from joe cotton ford total class great guys to deal with I would recommend joe cotton to any one buying a new car or suv

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Top Notch Dealer

by CPHSGRAD79 on 04/13/2019

There sales team was friendly, knowledgeable and patient. We knew were dealing with a family business and not a dealership corporation. Ken knew his vehicles features, specifications and capabilities. I would recommend Joe Cotton especially if you are looking for a Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

My car guys

by Jd1980.1 on 03/26/2019

I just purchased my 4th car from Joe Cotton on Saturday. I realized that it has been 20 years since I bought my first car there. I was 18 at the time. I'm sure that I'll be buying many more in the future. Tracy has been amazing over the years! His son, Jason, sold me this car. He did a great job! I've never felt the usual car dealership pressure here. It's refreshing.Thank you to everyone involved in getting me in my beautiful ride!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Joe Cotton Ford

by Jim Meyers on 09/12/2018

My wife and I just purchased a new Ford edge from Joe Cotton Ford. The salesman, Larry Roncoli was exceptional! He was very helpful, kind, and never pushy. Meeting him is what brought us back to Joe Cotton Ford to make the purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Joe Cotton Ford Experience

by Crawford on 08/29/2018

We couldn't be happier with our experience with Joe Cotton Ford's dealing with us on our 2018 Ford Fusion! All of our questions were answered so we were very comfortable with our Fusion when we left the dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Dealership, highly recommend!

by CJTchicago on 07/27/2018

Excellent dealership! This has been the most positive car buying experience I have ever had! I would highly, highly recommend them. Did some price comparisons and they were by far the best deal!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

good but pricey service

by SMAGERS84 on 05/07/2018

service department was helpful. very courteous. expensive but end result was fine.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Top notch experience

by SMAGERS84 on 05/05/2018

Joe Cotton Ford is an excellent place to purchase a new car. From an amazing salesman, Jason Conn, to quick and fast financing. I will recommend this awesome family business to all friends and family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience with Great People - Purchased 2017 Ford Fiesta

by kswearing on 04/17/2018

Always have a great experience at Joe Cotton Ford. My previous car needed an oil change, come to find out it had another major issues that they were able fix for me while I was there. I also most recently just purchased a pre-owned 2017 Ford Fiesta Titanium that I LOVE! Autumn and Jason Conn both were able to help me to find a car that I really loved while keeping me at a great price point. Going through finance with Mike was very easy and straight forward. I had a great experience with service in the past and an even better experience purchasing my new car :) I would absolutely recommend Joe Cotton Ford to anyone needing a new car or needing to fix their existing one. Thank you Joe Cotton Ford for helping me get into a car I absolutely love!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

CPO Ford Focus Purchase

by Chadpat on 03/27/2018

This is my 2nd car buying experience @ Joe Cotton. Truly amazing staff. Special mention to Mike Diehl who made the overall experience seamless, quick and great. Also shout out to great service team.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Joe Cotton Ford Buying Experience

by BGedge3 on 12/22/2017

I was need of a new car after my wonderful 2004 Acura TSX was totaled in my work parking lot. Prior to the accident I had been interested in a Ford Edge just to look at since my dad already owned an Explorer. I had thinking about an SUV as my next car. The accident made me look sooner then I had planned. The morning of the accident I actually received an email from Joe Cotton Ford with various vehicles listed as special offers and saw a 2017 Edge that looked really nice. One week later I bought that vehicle and everyone at Joe Cotton could not have made the experience any better.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

ford explorer

by shams71 on 12/21/2017

first time buyer through Joe cotton and very friendly team to work with no pressure Mr. mike is excellent sales man delivered what he promised on the phone I spend less 25 minutes at the dealership and was out with my new explorer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Easiest new vehicle purchase, ever.

by JJSpencer on 11/13/2017

Went on a Friday morning to purchase a vehicle. Received a great deal on 2017 Focus and received a very fair price for my trad-in. Paperwork and financing went smoothly and quickly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Roy,s review

by rjones6461 on 10/12/2017

Both electric mirrors stopped working made trip to dealer for repair and as it turned out connection to mirrors came off . It was later discovered that this had occurred after recall on door latches and connection was not put back securely. Things happen no big deal and was fixed with an 1.5 hour of my time. no charge for repair and a full explanation and apologizing reply. would recommend this Honest dealer to anyone .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

What all dealerships should strive to be like!

by leslyloo on 07/29/2017

I have never had a bad experience! You know upfront everything, there's no hidden surprises, everyone is friendly, prompt and kind. They knew I was driving my car about 1300 miles and nervous. They assured me it was all good...and it was! They are the best!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Avoid the service department

by seaneys on 07/21/2017

I wish I could give them 0 stars. I took our 'old' Merc in for the LCM safety recall. When I made the appt I was told the repair would take between a half and full day. They asked that I drop off the car early in the day. When I dropped off the car the service tech joked that this often took two days to repair since he had to rip out the entire dashboard. The tech chuckled when he said they did not work on weekends and my car would probably be there until Monday. * The LCM does not require that the entire dashboard be 'ripped' out to be replaced. * It's not 'funny' to tell a customer that the repair estimate provided over the phone is significantly different than the repair estimate provided by the service tech. There is no excuse to lie to a customer and state the entire dashboard needs to be removed for a repair when the repair is relatively simple. We make every effort to avoid the sales and repair areas of Joe Cotton Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

2 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

May 17, 2017

by Travelwell on 05/24/2017

Joshua answered my questions & explained why servicing was due. I appreciated the positive experience. Thank you to Joshua & to Cotton Ford!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2017 Ford F-150

by SteveOMal on 05/09/2017

I have never owned a pick up truck and was in need of one to pull a 29' trailer. Tony from Joe Cotton couldn't have been better. He helped us size up what we needed, answered our many questions and was very friendly. Him and John were great people to deal with!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by brianp245 on 04/28/2017

We bought a used car from Joe Cotton Ford after visiting many inferior dealers. They sales staff was friendly, helpful, and fair. The vehicles are clean and well maintained. Excellent service and superior value! Two thumbs up.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
What shoppers are searching for