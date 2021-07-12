1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I wish I could give them 0 stars. I took our 'old' Merc in for the LCM safety recall. When I made the appt I was told the repair would take between a half and full day. They asked that I drop off the car early in the day. When I dropped off the car the service tech joked that this often took two days to repair since he had to rip out the entire dashboard. The tech chuckled when he said they did not work on weekends and my car would probably be there until Monday. * The LCM does not require that the entire dashboard be 'ripped' out to be replaced. * It's not 'funny' to tell a customer that the repair estimate provided over the phone is significantly different than the repair estimate provided by the service tech. There is no excuse to lie to a customer and state the entire dashboard needs to be removed for a repair when the repair is relatively simple. We make every effort to avoid the sales and repair areas of Joe Cotton Ford.