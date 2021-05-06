4 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I bought a used car with 61,000 miles on it in March of 2013. In December of 2013, I found out I needed to replace nine valves in the engine. Vic Koening would not honor the warranty--I apparently voided it the first time I got my oil changed there due to not rotating my tires. They said this was a warranty company and there was nothing they could do. They advised me to take the car to my own mechanic to get fixed. My car was in the shop for a month and it cost me almost $2,000. I still owe on the car itself. I submitted an invoice to Vic Koenig in hopes they they would live up to their claim of "home of the lifetime powertrain warranty". I am a single mother with a 16-month old baby. I did not expect the car to need an engine rebuild 9 months after I bought it. The staff at Vic Koenig has responded promptly and responsibly. They said they often can't tell what kind of problems a car will have when they buy it used from someone. They inspect the safety of the vehicle and do some moderate driving but they say the customer can always tell if there are deeper problems with a vehicle after driving it for a few weeks to months. My mechanic has replaced a faulty IAC valve that originally may have caused the problem and the valves in the engine. Jeremy at Vic Koenig has kept in touch with me on behalf of Vic Koenig during this process. The dealership has agreed to reimburse me for all costs associated with what would have been paid under the power train warranty as invoiced, including the cost of a rental car for the entire month. I couldn't have asked for a better response from Vic Koenig Chevrolet. Read more