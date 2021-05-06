Skip to main content
Vic Koenig Chevrolet

1040 E Main St, Carbondale, IL 62901
Today 8:30 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:30 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Vic Koenig Chevrolet

1.0
Overall Rating
1 out of 5 stars(15)
Recommend: Yes (0) No (1)
15 Reviews
1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

bad salesman.

by robert on 06/05/2021

could not get a straight answer about a car they had on edmunds web sight.i wanted to buy it but the saleman did not know for sure where the car was.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Strung me alone for hours then sold the car to someone else

by Strung me alone on 01/15/2020

Found the exact car that I wanted. I left an email and a phone message with late-night support on a Saturday. Waiting till Monday and haven't received a call. I called in and asked for the total with a break down so that I can drop a deposit and grab a check from the bank and was told I would get something back shortly. Left message after message asking for the numbers. I received the numbers two hours later, sounded like I was forgotten about. I spoke with the salesman and the sales or finance manager and asked for 10 mins to run over numbers with the wife. I asked if I can put the deposit down and didn't receive a response. Finally, I got a reply back the next day saying that the car was sold. I was told it was a first come first serve basis. Doesn't look like that is the car. I spent a couple of hours trying to get a deal through and 2 hours later someone else is handed the car even though I was told that wouldn't be the case.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Lynn was great

by Creep9000 on 05/29/2018

We went to the dealership to just lookat Impalas. Lynn came out and talked to us and we told him what we were looking for. He showed us a 2017 Impala. It was a great price so we bought it.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

13 suburban

by 13suburban on 07/21/2017

very helpful sales staff and they are very friendly. they knew the answers to all of our questions. we feel like the sales staff went above and beyond the call of duty.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 stars service Rating

Good service.

by 2chevyowner on 07/01/2017

Good work that was done before the time promised. Friendly and nice people.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 stars service Rating

2015 Malibu

by buychevy on 11/25/2016

Greg Lorentz has always taken great care of my cars. I leave feeling safe knowing everything is working as it should be!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Vic Koenig sales

by Camoman16 on 08/29/2016

I enjoyed working with and buying a car from Scott Johnson. He was very helpful, friendly and knew his product. I would recommend Scott and VK's to anyone.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 stars service Rating

Always Impressed

by Jcapron on 07/11/2016

Fast, polite, and always affordable!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 stars service Rating

Power steering

by Debra_S on 07/01/2016

My son's truck had a sudden release of all the power steering fluid. The estimate was for $1400, but they were able to do it for $1100. That was good! He's a happy camper now.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Cairns Purchase

by dcairns61 on 06/23/2016

It was a great experience, the only negative thing I could add is that no one really told us the final price of our vehicle, nor what our trade in value was on our old car, the only thing we were told is this is your payment.It would have been nice to have it all gone over and discussed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Great experience

by Bordoys01 on 04/18/2016

We have purchased two vehicles now from Alex at Vic Koenig! Great guy! He got us great deals and found exactly what would be best for us.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 stars service Rating

Always helpful

by Hferguson21 on 04/12/2016

The service department staff are always so nice and helpful. Keep up the great work!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
5 out of 5 stars service Rating

Service Department at Vic Koenig

by Evie2246 on 02/08/2016

I think the Service Department at Vic Koenig is great. I have going to them since 2009. Whenever I arrive I am met and spoken to as I exit my vehicle. I confirm what I am having done to my car. I receive a phone if there is a problem and I receive a phone call when my car is finished being serviced.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 stars service Rating

#bestbodyshop

by Afilson on 10/09/2015

Brad in the body shop at the carbondale office went above and beyond in making this repair of my vehicle a smooth and uncomplicated process. My car looked as beautiful as the day i drove it off the lot! Much appreciation to Brad and the rest of the body shop crew!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Vic Koenig made the situation right

by christiep on 02/15/2014

I bought a used car with 61,000 miles on it in March of 2013. In December of 2013, I found out I needed to replace nine valves in the engine. Vic Koening would not honor the warranty--I apparently voided it the first time I got my oil changed there due to not rotating my tires. They said this was a warranty company and there was nothing they could do. They advised me to take the car to my own mechanic to get fixed. My car was in the shop for a month and it cost me almost $2,000. I still owe on the car itself. I submitted an invoice to Vic Koenig in hopes they they would live up to their claim of "home of the lifetime powertrain warranty". I am a single mother with a 16-month old baby. I did not expect the car to need an engine rebuild 9 months after I bought it. The staff at Vic Koenig has responded promptly and responsibly. They said they often can't tell what kind of problems a car will have when they buy it used from someone. They inspect the safety of the vehicle and do some moderate driving but they say the customer can always tell if there are deeper problems with a vehicle after driving it for a few weeks to months. My mechanic has replaced a faulty IAC valve that originally may have caused the problem and the valves in the engine. Jeremy at Vic Koenig has kept in touch with me on behalf of Vic Koenig during this process. The dealership has agreed to reimburse me for all costs associated with what would have been paid under the power train warranty as invoiced, including the cost of a rental car for the entire month. I couldn't have asked for a better response from Vic Koenig Chevrolet.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
