Napleton Lincoln River Oaks
Customer Reviews of Napleton Lincoln River Oaks
Great Experience!
by 05/10/2022on
My experience with Napleton Lincoln of River Oaks exceeded all expectations. I purchased a 2017 MKZ from Ken Hooks 5 years ago. When I took my vehicle in for servicing I ran into Ken in the River Oaks dealership - he's the General Sales Manager. We started talking and, from the great experience I had 5 years ago, this was beyond that. I told him I needed to go back to a SUV and he introduce me to his Sales Consultant Audre Green who show me beautiful 2022 Nautilus. Long story short I ended up trading my 2017 MKZ in and purchasing the Nautilus. I picked it up 2 days later and met Brittany who went over the many many, and I do mean many, feature this vehicle has. Thank you Ken, Audre & Brittany. This is my retirement vehicle but I will already drop in when it needs tender loving care and I'll always recommend Napleton's River Oaks Lincoln Dealership and service department. Thanks! Great job!!!
Horrible experience
by 01/11/2020on
I made an appt to test drive a vehicle. Spoke with the sales agent 3 times to confirm. She promised to have the vehicle ready. When I got to the dealership the vehicle was snowed in. It took an hour to open the doors and start it. No one knew about the features and functions of the vehicle. The 2nd sales agent asked if I had check stubs with me. I considered that as racial profiling. I tried to return the vehicle but they would not take it back. I would not recommend this dealership.
Wonderful service, friendly staff.
by 03/04/2019on
My experience was wonderful as always. The staff and service were great.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Retrieving car
by 02/12/2019on
The service took longer than expected due to the weather. The parts couldn't get there. As big as Lincoln is they should have something locally, The problem was when I tried to pick it up it took a half hour. The car was ready the day before but the paperwork wasn't in the office so that I could pay. The excuse was that there was only one person working where the paperwork was so I had to wait, Also, my car wasn't washed which it usually is. I spent over $3000.00 that day.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil change
by 02/11/2019on
The service was great and my car was finished in a decent time. I will return for any service work I need.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Joyce
by 10/15/2018on
My 2008 Ford Focus was service for a routine oil change. The service rep, Vince was excellent. great customer service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great services
by 10/11/2018on
It was a great experience. The service guy was very polite and respectful made sure I knew every step of the way what was going on with my car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Geat services
by 09/07/2018on
I brought my car in for its oil change. I arrived early, without any problems the staff was very pleasant Mr. Vance he has worked with both my husband and I since we had purchased our cars,currently we have purchased our last three cars Nappleton in River Oaks. Mr Vance he has always been very helpful in seeing that our cars are well taken care of.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Delivers as Promised
by 08/07/2018on
Always a great experience. Vince gets me in and out as promised.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 08/02/2018on
Love the service . The team was extremely knowledgeable and helpful
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service Advisor
by 08/01/2018on
I was pleased with the service I received from the service department. My service representative Vincent is the best. As long as he is there I will bring my vehicle to Napleton River Oaks.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Honesty, Integrity, Professional Friendly Experience.
by 06/27/2018on
On this occassion I had several concerns, and pointed them out to service. I think service and prices were in line with expectations. I have been using Napleton Care to prolong the life of my 2008 mountaineer particularily since it was purchased there and will have it no other way; due to the honesty, integrity, and professional customer friendly helpful staff.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Doing a sale
by 04/13/2018on
Salesman Steve Martin went all out to hammer out a deal with me , I wasn't in the market for a brand new car. When working out the numbers, and exploring all options with my trade he went all out and put me in a new vehicle that I'm satisfied with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 02/05/2018on
Service was great. They got done exactly what they said they would in the time frame they said! Couldn’t ask for a better experience
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Appreciates my business
by 09/20/2017on
The service writer address my issues promptly and I was totally satisfied with the work that was done
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Simply Outstanding!
by 07/31/2017on
Have been going to this dealership for years. The service is exemplary.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 07/20/2017on
They got me in with little wait time. I was able to make an appointment unlike with other dealerships.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Napleton LINCOLN continues to deliver
by 05/12/2017on
Larry got me in and out! Very good service staff. Waiting room is comfortable. Chilled water available while you wait.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service for quality work from excellent people.
by 04/28/2017on
Me Vince Williams in the service department is always so curtious and knowledgeable. I completely trust the service department with my Lincoln Aviator.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Poor communication, and service across the board.
by 12/19/2016on
Unfortunately I had a very poor experience during my purchase process that made me very close to walking away from the vehicle, then once I had purchased it almost made me wish I had. Here's the breakdown as to why I would NOT recommend this dealership: Called about vehicle, spoke to sales representative "Dave" about said vehicle. Asked for remaining warranty info, features, price, etc. Asked if he could call me back with information. No call back for over three hours. Called Back, same salesman seemed confused. Gave me warranty data, price,etc. Drove to dealership to see vehicle. Met sales manager (Myles), gave me some information then handed me off to another salesman. Negotiated purchase price on vehicle. Salesman wanted to run a credit report on me even though I was paying via cashiers check. I had to forcibly ask for them not to run a credit application on me in order to get them to stop. Then was told that warranty information given to me over the phone was incorrect and the warranty expired on that exact day. Asked for dealership to honor mistake they acknowledged that THEY made over the phone and extend the warranty. They refused. Tried to then up-sell me on an extended warranty I could purchase for over a thousand dollars. At this point I was about ready to walk out the door, however I really wanted this specific vehicle, and after speaking with my wife over the phone, she seemed quite interested in the vehicle as well. I asked the sales manager (Myles) to do something to retain me as a customer before I decided to not purchase the vehicle. They refused to take any more money off the price, refused to deliver the vehicle to me (I live 35 minutes away from the dealership), and wouldn't even throw in a oil change. Apparently the best he could offer was filling up the gas tank (a whopping $30). At this point it was late in the evening, a half hour before closing and I called on another vehicle I was interested but it sold literally that evening an hour beforehand. So I decided to purchase the car (had to ask yet another time not to run my credit again), wrote a personal check with the agreement that I would be back in a couple days with the certified funds check (their preference not mine) and the vehicle would be ready for me. Called several days later advising I would be picking up said vehicle the next day at 11 am, as I had an important appointment I needed to be back for. I had already signed off all paperwork, so all I had to do was literally drop off the check then get the keys. Arrived next day at said time only to find out that the vehicle wasn't ready, the keys couldn't be found, and the temporary plate wasn't on the vehicle either. Over a half hour later, they finally got the keys, car and temp plate on, but I was late for my appointment. Last but not least, less than a week later, I call the dealership on Monday because the temp plate they gave me was going to expire on Thursday. The person I spoke with in the plating/registration department was very polite and advised me that the plate was good for 90 days and that I was most likely mistaken. I then advised her exactly what I was seeing and she then went to the folder for my vehicle and admitted that someone else had filled out the plate wrong. again, this person was very friendly, polite and helpful and rushed the plates and registration to me via two day air. She was literally the most pleasant part of the experience, but had I not looked at the temporary plate, I could have easily been pulled over and fined. Communication, service, and a value for the customer is obviously missing in this dealership. I would hope that absolutely no-one ever has the experience I had at Napleton River Oaks, and would NOT recommend anyone give them the chance to.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Edge to Edge
by 10/16/2016on
For the past few years Naplton has been been providing maintenance on my 2010 Ford Edge. Naplton also took care of the fuel tank recall. All work and appointments have always gone smoothly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes