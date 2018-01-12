The professional service gives me confidence that my vehicle is repaired properly and safe to drive. The personal touch always makes me feel valued as a customer. This is not the first vehicle I have purchased here and I doubt it will be the last, and the service department is only one of the reasons for that decision.
I experienced a first-time vehicle purchase following a unique situation, and I'd like to thank Chad for making it possible.
He is knowledgable and such a down-to-earth salesman who gets the job done with ease!
I'm thankful for the suggestions, advice and overall comments. I can definitely see future business transactions with Chad and the Brockland family.
From the minute I walked in until I drove off in my newly leased car, Chad S. from Bob Brockland Buick & GMC was there by my side.
He did a great job of answering all of my questions and making sure I had all of the information I needed to make my new car decision.
Chad made me feel very comfortable and went out of his way to make everything easy for me.
Everyone I encountered at Brockland was very nice and professional.
I would highly recommend this dealership and this salesman in particular to my family and friends.
I went in knowing what I wanted and they helped me get through the buying process with ease. I am very happy with price and warranties. I was enjoying my new car within two hours. Thank you Chad and Scott.
To make a very long story short, this dealership is not a honest business period!!
Bob B. Jr.
was even rude and unprofessional.
Bottom line is I bought a lemon and they kept telling me that there was nothing wrong with it three different times until the warranty ran out.
Now they refuse to help me and Bob B. Jr. (the owner) even hung up the phone while talking to my husband.
Would NOT recommend this dealership to ANYONE!!!
