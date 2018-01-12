Bob Brockland Buick GMC

580 Old State Rte 3, Columbia, IL 62236
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Bob Brockland Buick GMC

5.0
Overall Rating
(3)
Recommend: Yes (3) No (0)
service Rating

HR Manager

by Happy Acadia on 12/01/2018

Amazing location and awesome customer service Alex and the office crew really cares for their customers

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Professional Service with the Personal Touch

by Happy D on 11/09/2018

The professional service gives me confidence that my vehicle is repaired properly and safe to drive. The personal touch always makes me feel valued as a customer. This is not the first vehicle I have purchased here and I doubt it will be the last, and the service department is only one of the reasons for that decision.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Platinum experience

by Buickproud on 09/11/2018

Always friendly and willing to get things right the first time and do not stop until they do.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

2009 Pontiac Torrent - Thanks to Chad!

by newlife01 on 04/09/2014

I experienced a first-time vehicle purchase following a unique situation, and I'd like to thank Chad for making it possible. He is knowledgable and such a down-to-earth salesman who gets the job done with ease! I'm thankful for the suggestions, advice and overall comments. I can definitely see future business transactions with Chad and the Brockland family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

Chad S. & Bob Brockland were awesome!

by kimsie on 10/30/2013

From the minute I walked in until I drove off in my newly leased car, Chad S. from Bob Brockland Buick & GMC was there by my side. He did a great job of answering all of my questions and making sure I had all of the information I needed to make my new car decision. Chad made me feel very comfortable and went out of his way to make everything easy for me. Everyone I encountered at Brockland was very nice and professional. I would highly recommend this dealership and this salesman in particular to my family and friends.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

2008 Toyota Camry

by swatskies on 10/30/2013

I went in knowing what I wanted and they helped me get through the buying process with ease. I am very happy with price and warranties. I was enjoying my new car within two hours. Thank you Chad and Scott.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Bad Business

by jessica314 on 04/10/2013

To make a very long story short, this dealership is not a honest business period!! Bob B. Jr. was even rude and unprofessional. Bottom line is I bought a lemon and they kept telling me that there was nothing wrong with it three different times until the warranty ran out. Now they refuse to help me and Bob B. Jr. (the owner) even hung up the phone while talking to my husband. Would NOT recommend this dealership to ANYONE!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
