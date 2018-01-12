sales Rating

From the minute I walked in until I drove off in my newly leased car, Chad S. from Bob Brockland Buick & GMC was there by my side. He did a great job of answering all of my questions and making sure I had all of the information I needed to make my new car decision. Chad made me feel very comfortable and went out of his way to make everything easy for me. Everyone I encountered at Brockland was very nice and professional. I would highly recommend this dealership and this salesman in particular to my family and friends. Read more