by 03/09/2018on
Was Awesome and Easy
Salesmen Matt Vega
by 01/08/2018on
I bought a car from Matt Vega and he did a fantastic job, he was very attentive and knowledgeable. He went threw every question I had in detail and got me the best possible deal. I highly recommend visiting him and buying your next car from Matt. You won’t have to jump threw hoops or worry about bad deals with him. He went above and beyond to help me purchase my car. Best car salesman I have ever been to. Will return to Hawk Chevy because of Matt Vega for sure.
"The whole Town's Talking About The Webb Boys"
by 03/12/2017on
Stopped in Hawk Chevrolet in Bridgeview today after months (and I mean months) of internet research. Walked and was approached by one sales guy who asked if I was being helped. Informed him I was and he scurried off. I walked around looking for the young lady I'd spoke with about coming in and saw only males sales people. No one said a word to me. I walked around for quite some time. I spotted a black Impala LTZ and went outside to take a look. Fully-loaded and beautiful! Also has someone's personal effects in the car and I noticed it had dealer plates on it. I moved on and looked around some more and headed back to the dealer. On my way back, one of the sales people was in the black Impala LTZ I'd just looked at and he zoomed it around back. I went on in and asked where the restrooms were located. Came out and walk a bit and left. I call the person who asked me to come in and informed her of my experience. I am writing this because I noticed Hawk has a customer service issue. Customer service is a two-sided relationship. As a business, you're going to check me out to see if I can do business with you. On the flip side, I'm checking you out as well. NOBODY approached beyond the one guy's initial question. Even when I walked the lot looking, no one came out. After leaving Hawk I went to Webb Chevrolet and made a GREAT deal with the Webb Boys! They were happy I stopped in and I could tell.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Great buying experience
by 02/27/2017on
As many people will say they dread going to a Card dealership due to experiences. Well I have to say that isnt the case with HAWK Chevy in Bridgeview Il. I had already completed my research and new specifically what vehichle I wanted when walking into this dealership. I was a serious buyer ready to make a deal, met by a very young sales associated as I exited my vehichle I felt like great here we go. Well thats when things started to change, he was courtious, pleasant and personable. I informed him I was here to see one car and provided him with the Stock number. He ran off got the keys witnice and withhin minutes and returned with keys for an inspection and test drive. Upon returning we entered the office and everyone was very courtious, we sat down and I said to myself here we go the long drawn out sales pitch with hours off back and forth. Well again I was surprised we were able to make a deal within an hour and I was out of the dealership start to finish in a couple of hours including all the paperwork. The sales associates name was Conrad he I wish im the best with future endeavours and also wanted to thank the MAnager and General Manger for making this such a pleasant experience. Even the Finance Manger was top notch and able to get us out of his office in record time. So if you find yourself in the market for a new or used car don't hesitate to go to HAWK Chevrolet.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great car buying experience
by 07/19/2016on
Buying a new vehicle a second time was an even better experience than when I first bought a vehicle with Hawk Chevy. I would definitely recommend them to anyone who is looking for a vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The best
by 01/04/2016on
The best car dealership ever got two cars and my family too thumbs up all the way.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great customers service
by 12/28/2015on
I brought a car from hawk chevy 3yrs ago in Bridgeview ill and I'm completely satified.i took my nephew to hawk's in Bridgeview.his car of his dreams is a chevy camaro..on CHRISTMAS eve he purchase a brand new chevy camaro..MERRY CHRISTMAS TO ONES SELF..HAPPY HOLIDAYS EVERYONE
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great facility
by 12/19/2015on
This was the best experience I ever had the sales man was great and a big help I don't know much about technology but he said I can come back every day if need be and he will help me. I'm telling all about hawk
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Buying Experience
by 02/24/2015on
The personnel at Hawk Chevy are very professional yet friendly. They make the process easy and in a timely manner.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Love this place!
by 06/07/2014on
I recently purchased a vehicle here with help from Jorge and Miguel. Great place! They were honest, professional and most importantly I never once felt like they were seedy car salesmen trying to rip me off. As a young, single woman, I was able to walk into this dealer without asking a man to come with me and I got the car I wanted! After visiting a million dealerships that never quite made me feel like I was making a good decision... I came here and everything was done quickly! Miguel has been awesome to work with and answered all of my dumb/naive questions without any problems. Highly recommend this Chevy dealer over any other! (other dealers I went to but chose not to purchase a vehicle from: Castle, Jennings, Matt Anderson, Rogers Auto)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Easy as 1,2,3
by 02/24/2014on
What a great experience I encountered with Hawk Chevy. The salesman that I met was very informative and made the process of buying a new car a great and easy experience. Would recommend Hawk Chevy to all my friends and family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience!!!!!
by 01/20/2014on
Everyone at the dealership was very courteous, friendly and professional. Loving my new Chevy. Will definitely recommend Hawk Chevy to family and friends. Thank you
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Excellent Service
by 10/11/2013on
Everyone was extremely nice and I wasn't there for an insane length of time the process was completed in a timely matter and I love my new car. Thank You.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very Happy
by 07/19/2013on
Most of sale done over the phone. Handled professionally, honestly, and with integrity. Would recommend to all friends. Traveled 3 hours each way and glad to do it. Orientation to new vehicle and onstar was very good. Could not beat the price anywhere!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 06/24/2013on
I recently purchased a 2013 Silverado from Hawk Chevy. This was my first experience with Hawk and I am completely satisfied. I shopped other dealers who told me that Hawk could not sell me the truck for the original price quoted. I went back to Hawk and spoke to my salesman John S. who sold me the truck for the originally quoted price. I feel that I got a good deal both on my trade in and the new truck. This was a painless experience and I will always suggest Hawk to anyone in the market for a Chevy. John
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thank you Hawk chevy!
by 04/12/2013on
David, Tim and Edyta were great. They went above and beyond to make sure I'm satisfied. It was the best buying experience in my life.Thank you Hawk Chevrolet team.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
My new Chevy
by 02/23/2013on
My salesman Stan was great. I went to 3 different Chevy Dealerships before Hawk Chevy. What a difference not only that they beat the price by $500 but the service I received was outstanding Thank You HAWK CHEVY!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I LOVE MY TRUCK
by 02/10/2013on
Absolutely great experience. My salesman roberto did what he had to do in order to reach my desired payment and overall it was an excellent experience and i couldn't be happier. I plan on returning to buy my next Chevy vehicle there once i pay off this one!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Nice dealership, nice people
by 08/22/2012on
I had a very good experience with Hawk Chevy. I received a great price online, I talked to Dan and went there. My Salesman Tommy was informative, friendly and helped me get a really good finance rate. I'm very pleased. Thanks guys!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
