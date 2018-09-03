5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

As many people will say they dread going to a Card dealership due to experiences. Well I have to say that isnt the case with HAWK Chevy in Bridgeview Il. I had already completed my research and new specifically what vehichle I wanted when walking into this dealership. I was a serious buyer ready to make a deal, met by a very young sales associated as I exited my vehichle I felt like great here we go. Well thats when things started to change, he was courtious, pleasant and personable. I informed him I was here to see one car and provided him with the Stock number. He ran off got the keys witnice and withhin minutes and returned with keys for an inspection and test drive. Upon returning we entered the office and everyone was very courtious, we sat down and I said to myself here we go the long drawn out sales pitch with hours off back and forth. Well again I was surprised we were able to make a deal within an hour and I was out of the dealership start to finish in a couple of hours including all the paperwork. The sales associates name was Conrad he I wish im the best with future endeavours and also wanted to thank the MAnager and General Manger for making this such a pleasant experience. Even the Finance Manger was top notch and able to get us out of his office in record time. So if you find yourself in the market for a new or used car don't hesitate to go to HAWK Chevrolet. Read more