1 out of 5 stars service Rating

Took my 2008 F150 in because I had a transmission fluid leak for TWO DAYS that looked like it was coming from the lines going to the trans cooler. Upon their tech's inspection they told me it was power steering that was leaking and said all three lines needed to be changed. I'm not a mechanic so I trusted their recommendation and I said ok do it. A day later they called and said one of the lines was corroded on the steering gear and they couldn't get it off so they would need to change that as well. I felt like there was nothing I could do so I told them go ahead and change the steering gear. Next day they called to tell me that they had finished all the repairs to the power steering but that my lines going from the transmission to the trans cooler had been discovered to be leaking now as well. Somehow, I had five lines all fail at the same time. I think the odds of that are on par with getting struck by lighting. I told them to go ahead and pull my truck out and park it in the parking lot. My bill for the repairs done so far came to around $3000.00. My truck still leaks just like it did when I took it in. These guys are either super shady or inept at their jobs. Also, on a side note they charge just about double for Ford parts that you can find online new. They did give me a break on price once I brought it up, but was only given about $150.00 off my bill. Bottom line, I gave them about $2800.00 and my truck is still leaking transmission fluid all over. I'm writing this as a warning because most everyone I've discussed this with laughs when I mention Court Street Ford. Wish they would have told me earlier. Read more