Court Street Ford
Customer Reviews of Court Street Ford
Fixed nothing
by 05/10/2021on
Took my 2008 F150 in because I had a transmission fluid leak for TWO DAYS that looked like it was coming from the lines going to the trans cooler. Upon their tech's inspection they told me it was power steering that was leaking and said all three lines needed to be changed. I'm not a mechanic so I trusted their recommendation and I said ok do it. A day later they called and said one of the lines was corroded on the steering gear and they couldn't get it off so they would need to change that as well. I felt like there was nothing I could do so I told them go ahead and change the steering gear. Next day they called to tell me that they had finished all the repairs to the power steering but that my lines going from the transmission to the trans cooler had been discovered to be leaking now as well. Somehow, I had five lines all fail at the same time. I think the odds of that are on par with getting struck by lighting. I told them to go ahead and pull my truck out and park it in the parking lot. My bill for the repairs done so far came to around $3000.00. My truck still leaks just like it did when I took it in. These guys are either super shady or inept at their jobs. Also, on a side note they charge just about double for Ford parts that you can find online new. They did give me a break on price once I brought it up, but was only given about $150.00 off my bill. Bottom line, I gave them about $2800.00 and my truck is still leaking transmission fluid all over. I'm writing this as a warning because most everyone I've discussed this with laughs when I mention Court Street Ford. Wish they would have told me earlier.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Every Incentive and Rebate was willingly Applied to Our Purchase
by 03/26/2017on
Court Street Ford made it very easy for me and my wife to buy my our 2013 Focus ST as they included every current incentive as well as every rebate that they knew of and even an obscure additional $500.00 rebate that I had found on the Internet. In addition, when I asked about our GM Flexible credit being applied, they credited us with a larger figure than we had earned through GM itself. We faced zero pressure to buy, we were fully informed about the Focus ST and allowed to take it for a test drive (the staff at Court Street knows us, so we were allowed to take a test drive by ourselves - naturally, they wanted a Xeroxed copy of our licenses). Our trade (and its appraisal was critical to the purchase of the Focus ST) was a 2012 Focus Titanium (22,000 ~ miles) on which we had Ford's premium ESP, and Court Street informed us that they would refund the pro-rated value of this plan before we could even ask about it - naturally I added this amount to our down-payment. As for the 2013 Focus ST, I had found an ESP plan at a substantial savings another dealership 850 miles away, so I did not bother to buy the ESP from Court Street, and this presented no problem (and our agreed on out-the-door vehicle price was not changed because of this fact - they merely wanted a chance to make the sale). One other thing: Court Street Ford did all of this and a great deal more to help us at a variety of times over the years. They've been in business over three decades, and they are professional in every sense of the word. And that goes for both sales and service.
Service couldn't be better if I owned Court Street Ford myself.
by 03/26/2017on
I've got a 2013 Focus ST, and service is never a problem. My final bill is always less than any estimated cost. What more could I ask?
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New car purchase
by 03/20/2014on
Bob c. was awesome. The whole team was great.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable