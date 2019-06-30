sales Rating

There was no pressure from anyone at anytime, they had a very Informative team where all my questions and concerns were answered. If my main salesman Joe Boie who was great wasn't immediately available to take a call or answer a question it was immediately handled by Saul Whitaker who also was great. Every dealership should have a team like this. Steve Gramera wasn't one of your typical business managers, he was friendly, courteous, and helpful. overall this was one of if not the best car deal I have negotiated and I have had a few in my last 50 years.