Bill Kay Honda

1360 Locke Dr, Bourbonnais, IL 60914
(877) 864-0186
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Bill Kay Honda

5.0
Overall Rating
(3)
Recommend: Yes (3) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Easiest car buying experience

by LA on 06/30/2019

I purchased my first brand new car from Bill Kay Honda and the experience was nothing short of amazing. I love my new Honda.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
92 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Saul Whitaker

by Willice on 01/27/2019

HONEST

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Bill Kay Honda in Bourbonnais, IL

by NewAccordOwner1 on 10/08/2018

Jacob Schmidt, Joseph Boie, and Steve Gramera helped me with my recent car purchase. They went above and beyond for me to close this deal. I sincerely appreciate their professionalism and would recommend them for your next car purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Best customer service!

by Ann on 08/23/2018

Bill Kay in Bourbonnais had excellent customer service--every employee we encountered exceeded expectations. Saul Whitaker had excellent knowledge of the vehicle we purchased, and readily shared his knowledge and experience of it. Steve in finance was also fabulous. Thanks for a great buying experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Quick & easy!

by Deanna on 08/11/2018

Joe Boie was my salesman. He was extremely polite, funny, helpful and most of all, not pushy! Any questions I had were answered in a way that I could understand clearly and I didn’t feel bullied into buying anything. I was sold moreover on the attitude of the staff at this dealership than the car itself. (Which I absolutely love!!!) My entire car buying experience was excellent! 10/10 recommend.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great salesman and vehicles!!

by Natnn8 on 04/20/2018

We love our Honda Odyssey we purchased through Ed Hanahan at this dealership! He definitely worked with us to give us what worked best for our family! We even went back to Ed when we needed another vehicle and purchased our Acadia from him as well. He’s very thorough and honest! We’ve gone back to look again and he’s helped us look for another vehicle, and will definitely be requesting Ed when we are ready! Thank you Ed!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Bill Kay Honda

by Gerald123 on 12/23/2017

Very professional,great people to deal with. I would recommend this dealership to everyone. I would definitely come back in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

New 2018 Honda Odyssey

by sprihar on 12/21/2017

Bert Tverz is the best, this is our 4th Honda from him. No issues, No hassles, very easy to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great Dealership

by Shari28 on 12/20/2017

We have always been happy with the Bill Kay Honda dealership. This is our 6th vehicle bought from Bill Kay Honda and Bert Trvz has sold us every one. We trust Bert and we don't even shop around. We go straight to Bert. Service is also always outstanding! Alan and Sam and others always treat us very well and take care of any issue if any.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Love my Honda Pilot

by cwhappyday on 12/16/2017

It has been a pleasure dealing with Bill Kay Honda. Joe Boie is a pleasant and courteous salesperson. We've worked with him on multiple occasions. He listens to our requests and helps us find the vehicle that will fill our needs. Finishing the financial paperwork was an equally positive experience. We were on our way in a short amount of time and enjoying our new Honda Pilot.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

New purchase of a Honda Pilot Touring

by BrianG52 on 12/16/2017

To say we were completely satisfied is an under-statement. The salesman Bert Tvrz, the store manager Jeff Linder, and Steve from the finance department were all outstanding. We felt so welcomed and appreciated before we even committed in buying our new Honda Pilot Touring. A great place to buy a car. This is purchase #7 from this dealership. To comment on how much we love Bill Kay Honda; we pass up two other Honda dealerships to get to Bill Kay Honda.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great experience Highly recomended

by Joseph60449 on 12/14/2017

There was no pressure from anyone at anytime, they had a very Informative team where all my questions and concerns were answered. If my main salesman Joe Boie who was great wasn't immediately available to take a call or answer a question it was immediately handled by Saul Whitaker who also was great. Every dealership should have a team like this. Steve Gramera wasn't one of your typical business managers, he was friendly, courteous, and helpful. overall this was one of if not the best car deal I have negotiated and I have had a few in my last 50 years.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Edward Michele

by boater44 on 12/09/2017

Joe was very friendly, had plenty of knowledge of the vehicle and most of all, not pushy!! We were in the market to just look at different models but he sold us on the car. We will be in the market for a SUV for the wife and we will be back to see Joe. I would and will recommend Joe and Bill Kay dealership to our friends.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Buying my Pilot

by AmyT_72 on 12/04/2017

Bert Tvrz was wonderful to work with. Everyone we came in contact with was so helpful and friendly. Samantha did a great job helping me learn the new gadgets on my car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

new 2107 crv

by Patrickh17 on 12/03/2017

Bert Tvrz always makes car buying a great experience for us. He knows what we like, and gets our deal done very efficiently and is always very accommodating and friendly!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

service Rating

Good service

by Seamati on 12/01/2017

Everyone was friendly and efficient. I appreciate that I was seen at my appointment time and the work was done while I waited. I hate when I have an appointment and get there and they make me wait!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

drop n pick up

by Auriena on 11/25/2017

dropand picked up frommy house when service was done. they called me that they were running late. I was accomodated even if I did not have an appt.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Purchased CR-V

by Ekrach69 on 11/22/2017

Arael was great to work with. A lot of knowledge regarding the vehicles and was helpful with any questions we had.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Bill Kay Honda Bradley

by ProfScott on 11/15/2017

Saul and Steve as well as Javier were fine sales, finance, and end closing people to work with. A much better experience this time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great people!

by straysrus on 10/03/2017

Friendly staff. They told us the problem with the tire. The tire needed to be replaced and was very expensive. They didn't get mad that we were going to get the tire somewhere else.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Great experience

by Gloria_W967 on 09/23/2017

The salesperson was very helpful he took the time to explain everything to me step by step. I could not asks for a better person.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

