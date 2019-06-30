Easiest car buying experience
by 06/30/2019on
I purchased my first brand new car from Bill Kay Honda and the experience was nothing short of amazing. I love my new Honda.
Saul Whitaker
by 01/27/2019on
HONEST
Bill Kay Honda in Bourbonnais, IL
by 10/08/2018on
Jacob Schmidt, Joseph Boie, and Steve Gramera helped me with my recent car purchase. They went above and beyond for me to close this deal. I sincerely appreciate their professionalism and would recommend them for your next car purchase.
Best customer service!
by 08/23/2018on
Bill Kay in Bourbonnais had excellent customer service--every employee we encountered exceeded expectations. Saul Whitaker had excellent knowledge of the vehicle we purchased, and readily shared his knowledge and experience of it. Steve in finance was also fabulous. Thanks for a great buying experience!
Quick & easy!
by 08/11/2018on
Joe Boie was my salesman. He was extremely polite, funny, helpful and most of all, not pushy! Any questions I had were answered in a way that I could understand clearly and I didn’t feel bullied into buying anything. I was sold moreover on the attitude of the staff at this dealership than the car itself. (Which I absolutely love!!!) My entire car buying experience was excellent! 10/10 recommend.
Great salesman and vehicles!!
by 04/20/2018on
We love our Honda Odyssey we purchased through Ed Hanahan at this dealership! He definitely worked with us to give us what worked best for our family! We even went back to Ed when we needed another vehicle and purchased our Acadia from him as well. He’s very thorough and honest! We’ve gone back to look again and he’s helped us look for another vehicle, and will definitely be requesting Ed when we are ready! Thank you Ed!!!
Bill Kay Honda
by 12/23/2017on
Very professional,great people to deal with. I would recommend this dealership to everyone. I would definitely come back in the future.
New 2018 Honda Odyssey
by 12/21/2017on
Bert Tverz is the best, this is our 4th Honda from him. No issues, No hassles, very easy to work with.
Great Dealership
by 12/20/2017on
We have always been happy with the Bill Kay Honda dealership. This is our 6th vehicle bought from Bill Kay Honda and Bert Trvz has sold us every one. We trust Bert and we don't even shop around. We go straight to Bert. Service is also always outstanding! Alan and Sam and others always treat us very well and take care of any issue if any.
Love my Honda Pilot
by 12/16/2017on
It has been a pleasure dealing with Bill Kay Honda. Joe Boie is a pleasant and courteous salesperson. We've worked with him on multiple occasions. He listens to our requests and helps us find the vehicle that will fill our needs. Finishing the financial paperwork was an equally positive experience. We were on our way in a short amount of time and enjoying our new Honda Pilot.
New purchase of a Honda Pilot Touring
by 12/16/2017on
To say we were completely satisfied is an under-statement. The salesman Bert Tvrz, the store manager Jeff Linder, and Steve from the finance department were all outstanding. We felt so welcomed and appreciated before we even committed in buying our new Honda Pilot Touring. A great place to buy a car. This is purchase #7 from this dealership. To comment on how much we love Bill Kay Honda; we pass up two other Honda dealerships to get to Bill Kay Honda.
Great experience Highly recomended
by 12/14/2017on
There was no pressure from anyone at anytime, they had a very Informative team where all my questions and concerns were answered. If my main salesman Joe Boie who was great wasn't immediately available to take a call or answer a question it was immediately handled by Saul Whitaker who also was great. Every dealership should have a team like this. Steve Gramera wasn't one of your typical business managers, he was friendly, courteous, and helpful. overall this was one of if not the best car deal I have negotiated and I have had a few in my last 50 years.
Edward Michele
by 12/09/2017on
Joe was very friendly, had plenty of knowledge of the vehicle and most of all, not pushy!! We were in the market to just look at different models but he sold us on the car. We will be in the market for a SUV for the wife and we will be back to see Joe. I would and will recommend Joe and Bill Kay dealership to our friends.
Buying my Pilot
by 12/04/2017on
Bert Tvrz was wonderful to work with. Everyone we came in contact with was so helpful and friendly. Samantha did a great job helping me learn the new gadgets on my car.
new 2107 crv
by 12/03/2017on
Bert Tvrz always makes car buying a great experience for us. He knows what we like, and gets our deal done very efficiently and is always very accommodating and friendly!
Good service
by 12/01/2017on
Everyone was friendly and efficient. I appreciate that I was seen at my appointment time and the work was done while I waited. I hate when I have an appointment and get there and they make me wait!!
drop n pick up
by 11/25/2017on
dropand picked up frommy house when service was done. they called me that they were running late. I was accomodated even if I did not have an appt.
Purchased CR-V
by 11/22/2017on
Arael was great to work with. A lot of knowledge regarding the vehicles and was helpful with any questions we had.
Bill Kay Honda Bradley
by 11/15/2017on
Saul and Steve as well as Javier were fine sales, finance, and end closing people to work with. A much better experience this time.
Great people!
by 10/03/2017on
Friendly staff. They told us the problem with the tire. The tire needed to be replaced and was very expensive. They didn't get mad that we were going to get the tire somewhere else.
Great experience
by 09/23/2017on
The salesperson was very helpful he took the time to explain everything to me step by step. I could not asks for a better person.
