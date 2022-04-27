Advantage Chevrolet of Bolingbrook
Customer Reviews of Advantage Chevrolet of Bolingbrook
New Purchase
by 04/27/2022on
Great dealership with great people. Andrea sold me my second truck tonight and it was an awesome experience. Even the sales manager Rocky remembered me from my first purchase in 2016.
New Purchase
by 04/27/2022on
wonderful Service
by 04/23/2022on
I came in to trade in my truck and was told to speak to someone else. When I get there a man name Andre greets me, and we go from there. Very kind man helps me with everything so kind not rushing me at all. Everything goes so smoothly, and I leave with with what I came for.
Came out with an amazing up grade .
by 04/16/2022on
I when to Advantage Chevrolet to view an Equinox.But after looking I really didn't know what I wanted. Mr. Andre the Sale Specialist say he had a surprise for me.. and he Really did .. an beautiful well kept Infinity I just fell In love with it. Never in my wildest dreams did I ever imagine me driving and infinity. I would like to very much thank the sales team Advantage Chevrolet for their patients help me to decide. Special thanks to Ms. Samantha whom I have known for years, I really appreciate her help with recommending the Sales Team and Mr. Andre. Now if I could only get the second set of keys to my Suv. I wasn't told of this situation until after the sale the next day. I really hope I won't need to come out of my pocket for these keys. That's not fair since they had to know there were only one set of keys.
Gracias por todo
by 04/15/2022on
Todas las personas que trabajan en Advantage Chevrolet son muy profesionales y están ahí para ayudar al cliente. Gracias!! Freddie Pantoja, excepcional persona y alguien que me ayudo a facilitar la compra de mi Trax. Esgar, fue un excelente vendedor con mucha paciencia a explicarnos todo el proceso en detalle. Ryan Sitter, al explicarnos todo paso por paso el proceso de financiar me inspiró mucha confianza. Estoy muy agradecida con estas tres personas que me ayudaron tanto. GRACIAS!!
First time Chevy buyer
by 04/10/2022on
This was our first time to a Chevy dealership. I was looking to trade in my car for a newer model with my previous brand. After being very low balled on my trade in we decided to rethink our options. We stopped at Advantage Chevy. Andrea Thomas was very helpful. He spent time going over all models and options. The process was smooth and quick. They gave us a considerable increase on our trade in vs my previous brand.
Great experience
by 04/05/2022on
I had a great experience purchasing my vehicle. The service was exceptional. I would recommend Andre to anyone.
Worth the trip!
by 02/16/2022on
We traveled about 130 miles from Hanna City Illinois to Bolingbrook because this Advantage Dealership has the best selection and the lowest prices. It was a huge bonus that Andre was our salesperson. We purchased a new Chevy Colorado.
Very satisfied with our purchase!
by 02/12/2022on
We worked with Paolo and he was fantastic to deal with! He was very knowledgeable about the vehicle and gave us a fair price and wasn’t pushy. We would definitely buy from this dealership again!
Great Service
by 02/09/2022on
I am extremely pleased with the service I received at Advantage. Andre Thomas really looked out for me, following up on my search for a vehicle that had been. out of stock. He called as the vehicle was being off-loaded from the delivery truck. I would highly recommend for your purchase and service needs.
Awesome experience
by 12/19/2021on
Awesome dealership and team. Worked with Juan and he was great. Thanks again.
See Andre Thomas for all your Corvette dreams
by 11/29/2021on
Working with Andre Thomas was a great experience. He is a knowledgeable Corvette salesman that is professional, courteous and not pushy. He kept me updated on the status of my order and was available and responsive throughout the process.
Bait and Switch
by 11/28/2021on
Tried to buy a truck from them and all they did was play games with interest rates. When I told them I would finance the truck myself they said I couldn’t. They would only sell me truck if they could finance it. Typical bait and switch. Stay far away from theses guys.
Great service!!!!
by 10/07/2021on
My husband and I made our first purchase from Advantage Chevy. We are definitely happy with service and sales. Andre did a great job made the process painless and easy, thank you for everything we definitely will let our friends and family know to go here.
Chevy equinox 2021
by 09/22/2021on
I came here after a horrible experience at a previous dealership and Paolo Suarez sat us down and honestly helped give me the best experience ever, walked us through every step and as a first time buyer I was extremely nervous! But after sitting with him we were brought to Ryan Sitter and lemme tell you this man is a dream maker ! If and when I’m ready to buy another car I wouldn’t dream of going anywhere else ! 10 out of 10 would highly recommend!!
Trustworthy Dealer
by 08/24/2021on
The search for a trustworthy car dealer can be extremely difficult, and knowing whether or not you have found one is even harder. How do you know the deal you are getting is good? How can you really tell if they are being honest? Well, if a trustworthy dealer is what you are looking for, look no farther than Advantage Chevy. I can say this with certainty because of my experience with the recent Chevy recall. I leased a 2022 Chevy Bolt on Thursday and, literally the next evening Chevy announced its expansion of their battery recall to include 2020-2022 vehicles, saying that the battery could catch fire suddenly without warning. Owners were advised to not park the car in their garage, not to charge it overnight, and not charge it too much or too little. What’s the point of an electric vehicle that I can’t charge overnight in my garage? I went into the dealership on Saturday to fight for my money back fully expecting to lose. I knew I didn’t have a leg to stand on. I signed the lease; buyer beware; the dealership was in the dark as much as anyone else. But when I went in and explained my situation, Rocky, the sales manager, agreed to take the car back and write me a check for the full value of my trade in without any fight or complaint. He did not have to do this. He could have just said “Sorry, but you signed the agreement. Reach out to Chevy to get out of the lease if you want.” He gave up a sale to make sure that I was happy and that my family was safe. So I say again, if you want a dealer you can trust, this is one of them.
Excelente servicio
by 06/19/2021on
Muy buen servicio y la mejor atención que e recibido en un Dealer! El personal es muy eficiente y educado para salir satisfecho y manejando un nuevo auto
Place to go
by 06/16/2021on
Bought a used car was a good experience. Had gone to a couple other dealerships prior to going to Advantage. Was pleased with their service. Highly recommend.
Great Car Buying Experience
by 06/16/2021on
We had a wonderful experience purchasing a used vehicle at Advantage! The process was smooth, stress free and pleasant. Juan was very thorough and knowledgeable.
Silverado
by 06/06/2021on
Bought a chevy silverado trail boss from Advantage Chevrolet Boilingbrook. Our salesman,Thomas Keane was very knowledgeable about the trucks and features on them without being pushy just trying to get a sale. He took time with us and answered any questions we had. When we went into do the financing we dealt with Ryan Sitter. Once again a very personable knowledgeable man who took time with us and answered any questions we had. Even smoothly helped correct a mistake with some of the paperwork the next day. Would highly recommend them if you are looking for a vehicle
Great dealership
by 05/20/2021on
I had a very good experience at Advantage Chevrolet of Bolingbrook. The salesman Victor was able to answer all of my questions and provide me with information in a professional manor. Ryan the finance manager provided a lot of help as well He gave me good tips since it was my first time buying a new car and explained the paperwork as I signed. I would highly recommend Advantage Chevrolet of Bolingbrook if you are looking for a car.
Great experience
by 05/08/2021on
I worked with Andre to order my 2021 Corvette. It was all done via phone, internet, and text. Obviously I was cautious as I had never worked with this dealership before. Everything happened the way Andre said it would. We kept each other informed over the 3 month period. When your salesman is as excited about your car as you are, you know you did good!
