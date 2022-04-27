5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

The search for a trustworthy car dealer can be extremely difficult, and knowing whether or not you have found one is even harder. How do you know the deal you are getting is good? How can you really tell if they are being honest? Well, if a trustworthy dealer is what you are looking for, look no farther than Advantage Chevy. I can say this with certainty because of my experience with the recent Chevy recall. I leased a 2022 Chevy Bolt on Thursday and, literally the next evening Chevy announced its expansion of their battery recall to include 2020-2022 vehicles, saying that the battery could catch fire suddenly without warning. Owners were advised to not park the car in their garage, not to charge it overnight, and not charge it too much or too little. What’s the point of an electric vehicle that I can’t charge overnight in my garage? I went into the dealership on Saturday to fight for my money back fully expecting to lose. I knew I didn’t have a leg to stand on. I signed the lease; buyer beware; the dealership was in the dark as much as anyone else. But when I went in and explained my situation, Rocky, the sales manager, agreed to take the car back and write me a check for the full value of my trade in without any fight or complaint. He did not have to do this. He could have just said “Sorry, but you signed the agreement. Reach out to Chevy to get out of the lease if you want.” He gave up a sale to make sure that I was happy and that my family was safe. So I say again, if you want a dealer you can trust, this is one of them. Read more