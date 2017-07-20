Skip to main content
Sam Leman Toyota

Sam Leman Toyota
Brand new facility!
1615 Morrissey Dr, Bloomington, IL 61704
Today 8:30 AM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 5:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 5:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 5:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 5:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 5:00 PM
Saturday
closed
Customer Reviews of Sam Leman Toyota

11 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

New to Toyota

by S on 07/20/2017

I chose Toyota from friends' recommendations. I chose this dealership because it's local. I chose Damian Fleming as my sales rep because of his numerous positive reviews. Past car buying experiences at other dealers typically resulted in pushy reps trying to make a sale & because I'm a woman talking to me about exterior colors and interior features like number of cupholders and floor mats. Damian was very courteous and knowledgeable about the Corolla I was wanting. He explained in great detail the safety features and the technological features on this car since my older car didn't have these. Damian is personable and doesn't present a hard sell attitude. He is a valuable asset to Leman Toyota.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Great Sales Help (Kalvin Gaskill)

by Ryan_P on 07/03/2017

Purchased my first brand new car (2017 Toyota Camry) from Sam Leman and was very pleased with the experience. Kalvin Gaskill worked diligently to make sure that I was happy with everything. I'd definitely buy another Toyota from Sam Leman.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

An Exceptional Experience

by Penny on 05/10/2017

In leasing a Rav4 from Sam Leman's Toyota, I had a most enjoyable time working with salesman, Bill Martin, I found Bill extremely knowledgeable, very professional, and most of all, a pleasure to deal with. Bill took me through all the highlights of both the Rav 4 and the Highlander...more than once. I really wanted to lease a Highlander. He helped me to settle on the Rav and, believe me, it wasn't easy for me to be convinced. He is a patient man. I definitely recommend looking up Bill Martin if you are looking to lease or buy a Toyota at Sam Leman Toyota. Penny Hiltabrand, a very satisfied customer

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

New Camry Owner

by camownr on 04/29/2017

Damian Fleming was my sales representative at Sam Leman Toyota. He was extremely helpful. Maintained a positive attitude throughout the entire process of buying my vehicle. Definitely one of a kind, would recommend his assistance to anyone considering a purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Extremely Satisfied Consumer

by pegmyers on 04/28/2017

Damian Fleming was my sales representative, and he helped me with two vehicles. It was a great experience all around. I would definitely recommend this dealership, and Damian Fleming. Wonderful people!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

2017 Toyota Highlander Platinum Owner

by RHER123 on 04/27/2017

Damian Fleming did a product demonstration on my 2017 Toyota Highlander Platinum. He was very thorough and took plenty of time explaining the car's features to me. Unfortunately, my wife couldn't be with me so he offered to have us back next. He also offered to come to our home if we had any problems.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Used Truck Purchase

by KevinN97 on 04/24/2017

I bought a used Chevy Silverado, the help I got was great, Damian Fleming gave me amazing help and I would definitely recommend him to anyone who is wanting to buy a vehicle from here

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Couldn't be better!

by Bettyscat on 12/30/2016

Our salesman Damian Fleming was great. He was prompt and very well-prepared. We never felt like it was a pitch. It was a great transaction. Thanks!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My new 2017 Camry

by dlnissen on 11/28/2016

My experience at Sam Leman Toyota was fantastic!! Damian promptly located a new Camry with all of the options & specifications I was seeking & so much more. He presented excellent detailed information on the car of my interest & answered all of my questions. I greatly appreciated his interest in my personal experience, email communication, no sales pressure process. Brandon Baker, business manager assisted with the final sales transaction. He offered additional insight and information. This team made my whole experience and new car purchase wonderful. I highly recommend contacting Damian when you are interested in your next Toyota purchase...

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Amazing service

by Eebulthuis7 on 11/22/2016

So glad I was told to come and speak with Damian. The service was amazing. They work in your favor that is for sure. I am very happy with how everything transpired.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Very positive experience

by RandyCentralIL on 10/30/2016

Just wrapped up my search for the best deal on a Toyota Corolla lease. When I called this dealership I asked for a Salesman and was handed over to Damian Fleming. He did an excellent job of understanding what I was looking for and went to work coming up with a solution tailored to my needs that exceeded my expectations. His diligent "can do" attitude along with his honest and forthright approach impressed me greatly. I am thrilled with my new Corolla (leased) and very much appreciate all of Damian's hard work and that of his manager Greg as well. The only reason I did not purchase through this dealership is because my local dealer was able to improve an offer they had on the table first. The convenience of having the car service locally decided where I made the purchase. Sam Leman Toyota is 50 minutes north of where I live, and my wife is employed in that same town which is why I considered dealing with them in the first place. Nonetheless I was very impressed, and my wife and I highly recommend them to anyone interested in dealing with someone in the Bloomington Illinois area.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
What shoppers are searching for