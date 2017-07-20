5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Just wrapped up my search for the best deal on a Toyota Corolla lease. When I called this dealership I asked for a Salesman and was handed over to Damian Fleming. He did an excellent job of understanding what I was looking for and went to work coming up with a solution tailored to my needs that exceeded my expectations. His diligent "can do" attitude along with his honest and forthright approach impressed me greatly. I am thrilled with my new Corolla (leased) and very much appreciate all of Damian's hard work and that of his manager Greg as well. The only reason I did not purchase through this dealership is because my local dealer was able to improve an offer they had on the table first. The convenience of having the car service locally decided where I made the purchase. Sam Leman Toyota is 50 minutes north of where I live, and my wife is employed in that same town which is why I considered dealing with them in the first place. Nonetheless I was very impressed, and my wife and I highly recommend them to anyone interested in dealing with someone in the Bloomington Illinois area. Read more