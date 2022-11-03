5 out of 5 stars service Rating

My daughter's CX-5 died 75 miles north of Bloomington in I-39 on our way home from vacation. After having it towed to Sam Leman's dealership, we left keys and a note (it was Saturday after Service had closed). I spoke with Dave in Service first thing Monday morning and explained our situation. We live in Louisville and had to make arrangements to come get the repaired car. Dave was extremely helpful, courteous, professional, and competent. He had the issue identified and resolved on Monday. I picked up the car on Wednesday. Dave sent the courtesy shuttle to the airport to pick me up. I can't say enough great things about Dave and Sam Leman Mazda. Great customer service! Read more