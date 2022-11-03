Skip to main content
Sam Leman Mazda

1604 Commerce Pkwy, Bloomington, IL 61704
Today 8:30 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Sam Leman Mazda

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(6)
Recommend: Yes (5) No (0)
6 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent service

by Alex on 03/11/2022

Kayla was excellent! 10/10! After several test drives I finally decided to go with the 2022 Mazda CX-5. Kayla was transparent, worked with my indecisiveness, and educated me on the pros and cons of each vehicle I was considering, so I could get the car that would fit my needs best.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Kayla was terrific to work with!!

by Todd on 02/27/2022

After we sent an inquiry, Kayla reached out to us and was wonderful to work with! She even went a cool video personalized to us, giving us a virtual tour of the car we were looking at. She did a great job. Definitely recommend her and Sam Leman Mazda!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Fabulous service!

by Great customer service on 07/31/2021

My daughter's CX-5 died 75 miles north of Bloomington in I-39 on our way home from vacation. After having it towed to Sam Leman's dealership, we left keys and a note (it was Saturday after Service had closed). I spoke with Dave in Service first thing Monday morning and explained our situation. We live in Louisville and had to make arrangements to come get the repaired car. Dave was extremely helpful, courteous, professional, and competent. He had the issue identified and resolved on Monday. I picked up the car on Wednesday. Dave sent the courtesy shuttle to the airport to pick me up. I can't say enough great things about Dave and Sam Leman Mazda. Great customer service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Fantastic, friendly experience!

by Mark and Carol Cabaj on 05/11/2021

Our recent car shopping was a positive experience due to the hard work of the following Sam Lehman employees: Justin Schultz, Joshua Zakery and Maurice Burkey. Working with these 3 men was a pleasure and we would be happy to deal with them again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Nice friendly of long ago.

by A plus zervice on 11/11/2020

As soon as I walked in I felt comfortable. In these trying times it's nice to have that feeling of warmth. Extremely nice to do business with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Tell you anything to get you there

by Ji12345 on 06/01/2018

Payments ended up being $45/month more than what the total maximum out the door price was that we agreed upon before I drove 3 hours each way there and back!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
