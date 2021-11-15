Lemans Chevrolet City
Was Service Department Trying To Hoodwink Me?
by 11/15/2021on
Normally I’m not the kind of person who writes reviews, but a bad service experience will do that to you! Here’s my story: I took my Chevrolet Impala in for a regular oil change. I also had a tire that had been losing some air so I asked that they take a look at it too. I left and when I came back the service rep told me that the service tech had noticed that the passenger side back fender had been scuffed. The rep also said that the tech had found a hole in the sidewall of the tire he checked and that holes in the sidewall of a tire are not repairable. The rep said that a replacement tire would cost me $250 to replace and that they recommended that I replace both tires on that axel at a cost of $500. The rep also indicated that I could make an appointment with their body shop to buff the scuff out at my expense. I did neither. The following week I contacted the service manager and discussed my service experience with him. In the interim I had my tire patched at a local service garage as the hole was in the center of the tread and it cost me only $19. I also explained to the manager that I was certain that the scuffing wasn’t on my fender when I brought my vehicle in as I had just filled my car with gas right before coming to my appointment at the gas station across the street. The gas door was right in the middle of the scuffed area and I would have noticed it. He said that he would review the dealership cameras to see what might have happened and that he would also speak to the service tech about his misdiagnosis of the hole in the tire. He indicated that he would get right back to me. It has has been over 3 weeks since he made that promise to me and he still hasn’t gotten back with me.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great experience!
by 01/07/2019on
We were happy with the support and lack of pressure in the buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Prompt Friendly Service
by 10/19/2018on
Had the car in for a broken console - covered under warranty. Service was prompt and courteous. Shuttle service was appreciated since they needed 1/2 day to repair. Like that they offer texting to alert customers when work is done.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Highly Recommed
by 07/07/2018on
So far my family has bought 3 cars from Lemans Chevy City. Great deals, great people. Go to Trent he will fight for you to get the deal you want.
Used car
by 06/28/2018on
Tom our sales person was the best I have ever had..plus the dealership is the best.
What a Waste of Time
by 06/28/2018on
So I made an appointment to see a vehicle yesterday. I drove 82 miles, after working 8 hours; only to hear that the vehicle was sold. I spoke with Jacob at 2:41pm He told me the car was available. He gave me the warranty information. He said he would have the car pulled up front and see me around 6:30pm or 7pm. So I get there I met Jacob, who introduced me to Colin. Colin lets me know the vehicle isn't available.......this is terrible customer service. I wasted money, and time for nothing.
Can't go wrong dealing with Tori
by 06/12/2018on
Last week I had one of the most pleasant car shopping experiences in my life. I really appreciate the attention to detail I received from Tori my sales associate. Although I didn't not make a purchase last week. If I return to the dealership for anything in the future I know exactly who I am going to ask for. Once again Thank You Tori for the great service and all the work you put forth to make my time at your dealership a pleasant experience. Chris
trent rarick
by 05/25/2018on
Go see Trent Rarick if u r wanting a vehicle. He is an awesome dude and he really works with u to get u what u want. I got my first Silverado from him and now my girlfriend just got a new ride from him. Trent is a super nice salesman and if I need an upgrade I will b definitely going back to visit Trent Rarick at Chevy City...thanks once again we appreciate it so much
Chevy malibu
by 05/03/2018on
Great service!!! Quick service!!! Friendly staff!!! I would highly recommend this dealership!!! Ask for DeAndre Riley he wasn't a bothersome salesmen!!!
VERY DISSAPOINTED
by 04/29/2018on
After I agreed with Jacob that I was going to buy a GMC Yukon and told him that I was going to be there Saturday to buy it, Brandi even emailed Saturday morning to make sure I was coming. I drove more then two hours and I was stunned when got there and the told me that Yukon that I was going to buy it was SOLD already.........They just said sorry...
Confidence In Car Sales Restored!
by 04/25/2018on
I purchased a 2015 Corvette ZO6. I traded my 2008 Corvette on this vehicle. R.J. Zborowski walked me through the process without being over bearing and gave me pretty much all that I asked for on this Deal. I could not have been happier and I also received excellent service from this dealership....I will be a return customer in the future.
New Car
by 10/10/2017on
Purchased a 2017 Chevy Malibu!! This was the best car buying experience! We drove from Danville, IL just before closing time and was able to leave with a great deal! Kevin was an amazing salesperson! He made everything quick and easy! Both Kevin and the finance manager stayed late to ensure we were completely satisfied and were able to leave driving the car home within a few short hours. Definitely worth the drive to Bloomington! Thanks Kevin!
Great Buying Experience
by 08/31/2017on
I found Leman's to have a the best inventory for what I was looking for (Colorados), which got me to drive to Bloomington from Urbana.. After leaving my contact information online, I was contacted by Keith Mckimmey later that day. Keith was great to work with over the phone as I live an hour away. He was even better to work with the day I made my purchase. Despite being a busy Saturday afternoon, Keith was flexible with his time, and I felt like my business was a priority. Brandon in the Finance Department made that part quick and painless. I would definitely make another purchase at Leman's.
Great experience buying from a distance
by 08/31/2017on
We found our perfect vehicle online at Leman's Chevy City. We contacted Kevin Burlin via phone to discuss the vehicle and what it would take to purchase it as an out of state resident. Kevin was able to help us through this process with ease. We asked Kevin for other follow up items and he always responded quickly. We drove 250 miles on a Saturday to see the care we agreed to purchase. The vehicle exceeded our expectations and we were able to close the deal and take delivery the same day. This was a great experience!
Buyer Beware: Faulty price advertising
by 11/04/2012on
First and foremost we are not review writers. However, this experience has been the worst overall experience we have ever had in our car buying process and we felt it was necessary to let others know. I would never ever go to this dealership and would advise anyone else against going here as well. We contacted the company when we found a vehicle we were interested in on their website. We were given a trade value amount over the phone. We also asked if the vehicle would be certified and we were told it could be if we wanted at an extra cost. However, to our surprise they went ahead and certified the vehicle and kept the original list price on their website. When we pointed out the difference between the price that we were given for the vehicle including certification and the list price on the website our sales rep admitted the company had made a mistake. However, they decided not to make up for the difference and were still trying to calculate our total out the door price based upon a higher starting price than what they were advertising. When our sales rep went to his general manager, Benji L., he refused to budge on the price and base our costs at the advertised price. At this point our sales rep gave us Benjis contact info and said we would have to discuss the company error and faulty advertised price personally with him. Upon contact with Benji things were made much worse primarily due to the lack in customer service skills or the ability to be reasonable or cordial to customers. Benji told us that there wasnt an error and if we were going to be upset by this he did not want to sell us the car anyway. He also stated that he could go ahead and sell to us at the lower price but due to market fluctuation our trade value had now went down. We did not feel that being given the advertised price and then having our trade in value lowered to make up for it was honoring the correct price. As any knowledgeable car salesman or manager should know according to KBB the value of an estimated trade in is valid for one week. This whole process occurred within one week and there should have been no fluctuation in that time period. To us this came out as a prime example of false advertisement. We were not asking for anything extreme, only that our trade in value that we were given originally and the out the door price be based on the advertised certified price listed on their website. We even told both our salesman and Benji that we would have gladly purchased the vehicle at the higher price if that were what they had advertised on the website, but they did not. However, with the way that we were treated by Benji L. there is no way that we would ever consider purchasing a vehicle from this dealership and only want that it be made aware that customers can simply not be treated like this.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Excellent service!
by 06/11/2011on
Corey at the dealership was helpful in all aspects of the process.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes