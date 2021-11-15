1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

First and foremost we are not review writers. However, this experience has been the worst overall experience we have ever had in our car buying process and we felt it was necessary to let others know. I would never ever go to this dealership and would advise anyone else against going here as well. We contacted the company when we found a vehicle we were interested in on their website. We were given a trade value amount over the phone. We also asked if the vehicle would be certified and we were told it could be if we wanted at an extra cost. However, to our surprise they went ahead and certified the vehicle and kept the original list price on their website. When we pointed out the difference between the price that we were given for the vehicle including certification and the list price on the website our sales rep admitted the company had made a mistake. However, they decided not to make up for the difference and were still trying to calculate our total out the door price based upon a higher starting price than what they were advertising. When our sales rep went to his general manager, Benji L., he refused to budge on the price and base our costs at the advertised price. At this point our sales rep gave us Benjis contact info and said we would have to discuss the company error and faulty advertised price personally with him. Upon contact with Benji things were made much worse primarily due to the lack in customer service skills or the ability to be reasonable or cordial to customers. Benji told us that there wasnt an error and if we were going to be upset by this he did not want to sell us the car anyway. He also stated that he could go ahead and sell to us at the lower price but due to market fluctuation our trade value had now went down. We did not feel that being given the advertised price and then having our trade in value lowered to make up for it was honoring the correct price. As any knowledgeable car salesman or manager should know according to KBB the value of an estimated trade in is valid for one week. This whole process occurred within one week and there should have been no fluctuation in that time period. To us this came out as a prime example of false advertisement. We were not asking for anything extreme, only that our trade in value that we were given originally and the out the door price be based on the advertised certified price listed on their website. We even told both our salesman and Benji that we would have gladly purchased the vehicle at the higher price if that were what they had advertised on the website, but they did not. However, with the way that we were treated by Benji L. there is no way that we would ever consider purchasing a vehicle from this dealership and only want that it be made aware that customers can simply not be treated like this. Read more