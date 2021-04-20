1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I took my car in for service of the keyfob. The technician on several occasions said that key fob did not work and it had to be replaced. When I arrived home in the evening I opened my old fob and seen that it had oil inside, once I cleaned it, it began to work. I contacted management to explain the incorrect diagnostic and they refused to refund me and in addition they were rude and the two people I spoke to; hung up on me. They failed to wash my car ; it was covered in bird droppings; it is a part of their service courtesy and they failed to get it done.The service manager said that I was complicating his life for bringing this issue to him and he hung up. Had I known that this is the way that they treat their customers; I would have never taken my car there nor in the future.They also lost the cover lid to my battery negative post , the compartment fuse lid was misplaced. Absolutely the most sloppiest work I have seen! The rating requires that I check a star but it doesn't deserve that much at all!