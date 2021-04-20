BMW of Bloomington
Customer Reviews of BMW of Bloomington
Fantastic Sales Experience!
by 04/20/2021on
We had a great experience buying our used X5 from Hope and Woody at BMW of Bloomington! Very professional service and able to fit us with the perfect car for us. They made the purchase process easy on us and were flexible in getting the deal done on a Saturday. We drove up from St. Louis and would do it again, because Woody's team was the best!
Great Service
by 08/16/2021on
I took my 2012 BMW 550 for a 70k service. I met with the service manager Rob, who was informative and understood my needs. I had the service performed at the dealership, and overall I was satisfied with the professional behavior of all staff at the dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
WORST SERVICE INCORRECT DIAGNOSTIC .............
by 08/17/2017on
I took my car in for service of the keyfob. The technician on several occasions said that key fob did not work and it had to be replaced. When I arrived home in the evening I opened my old fob and seen that it had oil inside, once I cleaned it, it began to work. I contacted management to explain the incorrect diagnostic and they refused to refund me and in addition they were rude and the two people I spoke to; hung up on me. They failed to wash my car ; it was covered in bird droppings; it is a part of their service courtesy and they failed to get it done.The service manager said that I was complicating his life for bringing this issue to him and he hung up. Had I known that this is the way that they treat their customers; I would have never taken my car there nor in the future.They also lost the cover lid to my battery negative post , the compartment fuse lid was misplaced. Absolutely the most sloppiest work I have seen! The rating requires that I check a star but it doesn't deserve that much at all!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
