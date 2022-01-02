5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I just bought a 2020 Ford Ranger from Roesch Ford. I can not tell you how happy i am to have gone there. Everyone is very friendly and there was no pressure at all. On Saturday I first talked to Chris on the online side. He was very nice and helpful. Then when i showed up i was greeted by Nick Petrasz. He was very friendly and knowledgeable. He also never pressured me. I test drove 2 vehicles. A ranger and an edge. I ended up loving the ranger. Nick walked me through my options. And I met Ray (Reynolds I believe ). He is one of the nicest guys i have ever met. Not just in the car biz in life one of the nicest. I had to come back on monday. When i came back i was again greeted by the friendly faces of Nick and Ray. The evaluated my trade in and gave me a great deal. I could not pass it up. I also met Sam the financial guy. He was also super friendly and nice. Joked around about an apartment same complex we lived in at different times and how it did not change. Everyone one at Roesch was amazing. Nick called me the day after thanked me and to see if i needed anything. I would 1000% recommend anyone looking for a ford or any car to go to Roesch Ford. Amazing people and none of the BS that you get at other dealership. Straight forward honest great people. I am sorry i can not say enough good things about them. Great to see people make others feel good in times like these. Read more