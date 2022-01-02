Roesch Ford
Customer Reviews of Roesch Ford
Good honest car dealer
by 02/01/2022on
Ordered my bronco through them and they was very good and honest didn't up charge me over msrp and everyone was friendly would recommend this dealer if looking to buy a ford 5 stars in my book
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good honest car dealer
by 02/01/2022on
Ordered my bronco through them and they was very good and honest didn't up charge me over msrp and everyone was friendly would recommend this dealer if looking to buy a ford 5 stars in my book
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bronco Sport Jet
by 01/30/2022on
Excellent service that made the buying process easy.
Ford Fusion
by 11/19/2021on
Friendly, knowledgeable and reliable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great environment and great people.
by 12/14/2020on
I've bought a car from this place and would do it again. Everyone here is very nice and extremely helpful. I had small issue with something and the General Manager got involved and just was so helpful with everything. I'm glad and lucky I chose this place. This place is what all car dealerships should be like.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2020 ranger
by 08/12/2020on
I just bought a 2020 Ford Ranger from Roesch Ford. I can not tell you how happy i am to have gone there. Everyone is very friendly and there was no pressure at all. On Saturday I first talked to Chris on the online side. He was very nice and helpful. Then when i showed up i was greeted by Nick Petrasz. He was very friendly and knowledgeable. He also never pressured me. I test drove 2 vehicles. A ranger and an edge. I ended up loving the ranger. Nick walked me through my options. And I met Ray (Reynolds I believe ). He is one of the nicest guys i have ever met. Not just in the car biz in life one of the nicest. I had to come back on monday. When i came back i was again greeted by the friendly faces of Nick and Ray. The evaluated my trade in and gave me a great deal. I could not pass it up. I also met Sam the financial guy. He was also super friendly and nice. Joked around about an apartment same complex we lived in at different times and how it did not change. Everyone one at Roesch was amazing. Nick called me the day after thanked me and to see if i needed anything. I would 1000% recommend anyone looking for a ford or any car to go to Roesch Ford. Amazing people and none of the BS that you get at other dealership. Straight forward honest great people. I am sorry i can not say enough good things about them. Great to see people make others feel good in times like these.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchase 2018 Rubicon
by 07/29/2020on
Phenomenal service from start to finish on the buying process. The entire team from Ashley (Internet sales) to Nick (On site sales) to Sam (finance) to Dave (GM) all were great to work with. Entire process felt as though we were working together to get a deal done and that’s how every dealership should be. First time I have ever enjoyed the process of purchasing a vehicle.
Fast Service
by 09/05/2019on
The team at Roesch Ford serviced my vehicle quickly and thoroughly, I was very appreciative. Thanks again!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2011 Escape
by 07/19/2019on
The service is good and the place is inviting.And, reasonable for a car dealer. I would rate the establishment has very good.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Frank Catanzaro
by 03/09/2019on
I brought my vehicle in for a recall. The work for the recall resulted in additional work having to be done. I was not comfortable with Ford's fix for the issue. The service manager Mark Yalda took charge of the problem and went above and beyond what Ford wanted to do. He stood behind his word, that what was most important was the safety of my family. General Manager Fred Seng and Manager Dave Roesch also were involved in making sure that the issue would be resolved to my satisfaction. It was Mark Yalda though, who watched over the whole process, met with me, called me with details and made sure the vehicle was safe. I am grateful for his help and concern for making sure my family has a safe vehicle to drive.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Nothing but problems
by 03/05/2019on
I've had my car in multiple times for the same problem. Last February the sway bar link was bad. It was fixed only to break 9 months later. Fixed again to make the same noise 3 days later. Keep being told nothing is wrong. Bring it in again for the same noise now its a rear shock but the noise is still coming from the front of the car.all warranty work
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
great dealer
by 03/04/2019on
It was great. Roesch was fantastic. No complaints here. Honest, fair, no hidden cons, I recommend them to everyone. Best car buying exxperience i ever had.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Buying a used car
by 01/19/2019on
The salesman Patryk greeted me at the door, and was very quick to get cars ready for a test drive. He was very knowledgeable about the cars and made the car buying process a breeze. Thanks Roesh Ford!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Well done
by 01/14/2019on
Everything I expected and on time with no delays in getting in or completing the job.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Love my ford
by 01/11/2019on
Joe in financing was so helpful. Sam is very knowledgeable about my new Escape. He knew the ins and outs like the back of his hand. Great experience all around!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Above and beyond
by 12/27/2018on
went to the dealer knowing i was buying a new truck that day . this guys were fantastic no pressure and even offered to give me a ride to drop of my rental car .
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
ken kropke
by 12/15/2018on
was treaty very well I was in and out very quick just had a oil change and new battery. staff was very nice to me ftks
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Buying a Ford Edge
by 10/30/2018on
My wife and I decided it was time to buy a new car and stopped in at Roesch Ford to see what they might have and what kind of deal they would make. We did have the option of going to other dealerships in the area but have had some experience with the people at Roesch which is why we thought we would try them first. We were not disappointed! Our salesman, Jimmy, was knowledgeable about the cars we asked about and couldn't have been more helpful in helping with making our selection. We walked in there thinking about a Fusion or similar car but discovered that a new Edge could be made to be in our price range. We bought the car and have loved it. It seems to be well made and Jimmy took the time to help set up some of the things we weren't familiar with such as bluetooth. I would highly recommend the car, the dealership, and the salesman to anyone who would be interested
Great Escape
by 08/28/2018on
Thanks to Dan who made my buying experience painless. The vehicle I purchased is beautiful. Dan showed me all the features and was very informative about my warranties. I didn’t feel any pressure to buy which I really appreciated.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My Ford Explorer service experience
by 08/24/2018on
Excellent experience. Serviced my car ... changed oil , rotated tires, inspected battery, brakes and wear on tires. Also took care of some open recalls. Drove me home until car was ready then came back and picked me up.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sam was the best!!!!
by 08/16/2018on
When my wife,daughter and I first walked in we were greeted by Sam. He was very polite and knowledgeable, The thing we liked most from Sam was that he was not your average car salesman. He wasn't pushy and his first question wasn't "how serious are you about buying today" like other dealerships. He answered all our questions gave us a test drive and sure enough we were sold. We met with Jose from Finance Dept. who was also very helpful and polite. In conclusion not only did we like our new 2018 Platinum Explorer but we liked Sam and Jose also. They really helped us in sealing the deal, we now have a favorite car salesman in Sam from Roesch Ford
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
MY NEW USED CAR
by 07/29/2018on
Love my 2016 Ford Escape. only issued was a wheel alignment which was taken care of.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes