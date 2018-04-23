Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Larry Roesch Volkswagen

Larry Roesch Volkswagen

Visit dealer’s website 
313 W Grand Ave, Bensenville, IL 60106
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Larry Roesch Volkswagen

1 sales Reviews
Sort by:
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Horrible, horrible customer service

by 1unhappycust on 04/23/2018

I went to the dealer for a 2017 pacifica they advertised. Upon arrival we we checking the car with one of their sales people and I had couple questions about the car. The salesperson told me if I needed questions answered I should have gone to the Chrysler dealer. I just ignored the answer and we went inside to talk about the price of the car. When I asked him what kind of deal they could offer on the car the answer I got was "The price is right for the car and if you are looking for a deal go to other dealers". I was ready to buy the car but after this answer I just left the dealer. Save your time go to another dealer.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for