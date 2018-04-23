1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I went to the dealer for a 2017 pacifica they advertised. Upon arrival we we checking the car with one of their sales people and I had couple questions about the car. The salesperson told me if I needed questions answered I should have gone to the Chrysler dealer. I just ignored the answer and we went inside to talk about the price of the car. When I asked him what kind of deal they could offer on the car the answer I got was "The price is right for the car and if you are looking for a deal go to other dealers". I was ready to buy the car but after this answer I just left the dealer. Save your time go to another dealer. Read more