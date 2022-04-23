5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This was my first time buying a new vehicle and it happened to be at the worst possible time with how crazy the market was (is). Lou got in contact with me regarding the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek I expressed interest in and helped me lock in the financing I wanted early on as the car was not arriving until late the next month. Lou was great at communicating with me in a very timely manner via text, phone, and email, sending me updates on the status of the car and getting me ready to purchase it once it had arrived. Overall very positive buying experience for my first time. Andrew the finance manager was also a very big help when I went through that process of the car purchase. Very easy to talk to and explained everything in way that was easy to understand. I initially purchased an extended warranty however later decided I wanted to cancel it. I was extremely stressed out about this as I know these things can get complicated to cancel. Andrew, however, gave me his phone number and I sent him a text on a Sunday (long weekend too) explaining I'd like to cancel it. I was not expecting to hear back until a few days later as well as expecting to be pitched another offer or deal but that was not the case. Andrew responded that day stating that it was no problem and he would take care of it, end of story. I immediately felt a huge sigh of a relief with how professional he was in handling this situation as I've read horror stories online from other dealerships handling similar situations. Can't say enough good things about this dealership. If you need a Subaru in the Chicagoland area I highly recommend the team here at Grand Subaru. Read more