Roesch Ford

Visit dealer’s website 
333 W Grand Ave, Bensenville, IL 60106
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Roesch Ford

4.7
Overall Rating
(13)
Recommend: Yes (12) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

2020 ranger

by Nick pa on 08/12/2020

I just bought a 2020 Ford Ranger from Roesch Ford. I can not tell you how happy i am to have gone there. Everyone is very friendly and there was no pressure at all. On Saturday I first talked to Chris on the online side. He was very nice and helpful. Then when i showed up i was greeted by Nick Petrasz. He was very friendly and knowledgeable. He also never pressured me. I test drove 2 vehicles. A ranger and an edge. I ended up loving the ranger. Nick walked me through my options. And I met Ray (Reynolds I believe ). He is one of the nicest guys i have ever met. Not just in the car biz in life one of the nicest. I had to come back on monday. When i came back i was again greeted by the friendly faces of Nick and Ray. The evaluated my trade in and gave me a great deal. I could not pass it up. I also met Sam the financial guy. He was also super friendly and nice. Joked around about an apartment same complex we lived in at different times and how it did not change. Everyone one at Roesch was amazing. Nick called me the day after thanked me and to see if i needed anything. I would 1000% recommend anyone looking for a ford or any car to go to Roesch Ford. Amazing people and none of the BS that you get at other dealership. Straight forward honest great people. I am sorry i can not say enough good things about them. Great to see people make others feel good in times like these.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
46 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

2020 ranger

by Nick pa on 08/12/2020

I just bought a 2020 Ford Ranger from Roesch Ford. I can not tell you how happy i am to have gone there. Everyone is very friendly and there was no pressure at all. On Saturday I first talked to Chris on the online side. He was very nice and helpful. Then when i showed up i was greeted by Nick Petrasz. He was very friendly and knowledgeable. He also never pressured me. I test drove 2 vehicles. A ranger and an edge. I ended up loving the ranger. Nick walked me through my options. And I met Ray (Reynolds I believe ). He is one of the nicest guys i have ever met. Not just in the car biz in life one of the nicest. I had to come back on monday. When i came back i was again greeted by the friendly faces of Nick and Ray. The evaluated my trade in and gave me a great deal. I could not pass it up. I also met Sam the financial guy. He was also super friendly and nice. Joked around about an apartment same complex we lived in at different times and how it did not change. Everyone one at Roesch was amazing. Nick called me the day after thanked me and to see if i needed anything. I would 1000% recommend anyone looking for a ford or any car to go to Roesch Ford. Amazing people and none of the BS that you get at other dealership. Straight forward honest great people. I am sorry i can not say enough good things about them. Great to see people make others feel good in times like these.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Purchase 2018 Rubicon

by Res on 07/29/2020

Phenomenal service from start to finish on the buying process. The entire team from Ashley (Internet sales) to Nick (On site sales) to Sam (finance) to Dave (GM) all were great to work with. Entire process felt as though we were working together to get a deal done and that’s how every dealership should be. First time I have ever enjoyed the process of purchasing a vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Fast Service

by HFitz26 on 09/05/2019

The team at Roesch Ford serviced my vehicle quickly and thoroughly, I was very appreciative. Thanks again!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

2011 Escape

by Alex0020 on 07/19/2019

The service is good and the place is inviting.And, reasonable for a car dealer. I would rate the establishment has very good.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Frank Catanzaro

by Frank C on 03/09/2019

I brought my vehicle in for a recall. The work for the recall resulted in additional work having to be done. I was not comfortable with Ford's fix for the issue. The service manager Mark Yalda took charge of the problem and went above and beyond what Ford wanted to do. He stood behind his word, that what was most important was the safety of my family. General Manager Fred Seng and Manager Dave Roesch also were involved in making sure that the issue would be resolved to my satisfaction. It was Mark Yalda though, who watched over the whole process, met with me, called me with details and made sure the vehicle was safe. I am grateful for his help and concern for making sure my family has a safe vehicle to drive.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Nothing but problems

by Bunnylover on 03/05/2019

I've had my car in multiple times for the same problem. Last February the sway bar link was bad. It was fixed only to break 9 months later. Fixed again to make the same noise 3 days later. Keep being told nothing is wrong. Bring it in again for the same noise now its a rear shock but the noise is still coming from the front of the car.all warranty work

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

great dealer

by mikeg1120 on 03/04/2019

It was great. Roesch was fantastic. No complaints here. Honest, fair, no hidden cons, I recommend them to everyone. Best car buying exxperience i ever had.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Buying a used car

by SuperSnakeGT on 01/19/2019

The salesman Patryk greeted me at the door, and was very quick to get cars ready for a test drive. He was very knowledgeable about the cars and made the car buying process a breeze. Thanks Roesh Ford!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Well done

by Robertino on 01/14/2019

Everything I expected and on time with no delays in getting in or completing the job.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Love my ford

by Momofmany on 01/11/2019

Joe in financing was so helpful. Sam is very knowledgeable about my new Escape. He knew the ins and outs like the back of his hand. Great experience all around!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Above and beyond

by G.Walker on 12/27/2018

went to the dealer knowing i was buying a new truck that day . this guys were fantastic no pressure and even offered to give me a ride to drop of my rental car .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

ken kropke

by schurz1955 on 12/15/2018

was treaty very well I was in and out very quick just had a oil change and new battery. staff was very nice to me ftks

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Buying a Ford Edge

by DonaldK on 10/30/2018

My wife and I decided it was time to buy a new car and stopped in at Roesch Ford to see what they might have and what kind of deal they would make. We did have the option of going to other dealerships in the area but have had some experience with the people at Roesch which is why we thought we would try them first. We were not disappointed! Our salesman, Jimmy, was knowledgeable about the cars we asked about and couldn't have been more helpful in helping with making our selection. We walked in there thinking about a Fusion or similar car but discovered that a new Edge could be made to be in our price range. We bought the car and have loved it. It seems to be well made and Jimmy took the time to help set up some of the things we weren't familiar with such as bluetooth. I would highly recommend the car, the dealership, and the salesman to anyone who would be interested

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great Escape

by Escape S on 08/28/2018

Thanks to Dan who made my buying experience painless. The vehicle I purchased is beautiful. Dan showed me all the features and was very informative about my warranties. I didn’t feel any pressure to buy which I really appreciated.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

My Ford Explorer service experience

by Cosmo385 on 08/24/2018

Excellent experience. Serviced my car ... changed oil , rotated tires, inspected battery, brakes and wear on tires. Also took care of some open recalls. Drove me home until car was ready then came back and picked me up.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Sam was the best!!!!

by Cepeda's on 08/16/2018

When my wife,daughter and I first walked in we were greeted by Sam. He was very polite and knowledgeable, The thing we liked most from Sam was that he was not your average car salesman. He wasn't pushy and his first question wasn't "how serious are you about buying today" like other dealerships. He answered all our questions gave us a test drive and sure enough we were sold. We met with Jose from Finance Dept. who was also very helpful and polite. In conclusion not only did we like our new 2018 Platinum Explorer but we liked Sam and Jose also. They really helped us in sealing the deal, we now have a favorite car salesman in Sam from Roesch Ford

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

MY NEW USED CAR

by lpenni3 on 07/29/2018

Love my 2016 Ford Escape. only issued was a wheel alignment which was taken care of.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Roesch Ford

by kerry k on 07/18/2018

I had a very pleasant experience purchasing a 2018 Fusion from the moment I entered to dealing with the sales and finance people. There was no pressure to buy this or buy that. The dealership itself is very customer friendly. If you're looking for a new vehicle-check out Roesch.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great experience for this single mom

by Lainie0624 on 04/03/2018

I left the dealership an hour ago and was anxious to post about my experience with Sam and Rani and all the guys at Roesch. I initially went in a couple days ago to look at a couple cars. I knew exactly what I wanted and researched diligently online. My search brought me here. I told them up front that I would not be purchasing until the end of the week, which they totally respected without even a hint of pressuring me to buy that day. I did return and was just so appreciative of how they handled their business with me. I'm a single mom, came in with my 6yo son in tow. He was in heaven checking out every single car on the showroom floor, and the staff just let him go at it. They engaged him, talked to him, let him tag along when they went to put the new plates on our car, and one of the guys even gave him a set of LEGO markers that had been sitting in his desk for a year, just waiting for my son, apparently. LEGO markers -- so cool, didn't even know such a thing existed! So as I was finalizing the purchase of my car, my son was drawing the car interiors on blank pieces of paper, and several of the sales guys were sitting with him, and seemed to genuinely be enjoying talking cars with my 6yo. I was even more motivated to write this review, because earlier today I had an experience with an *unnamed* dealership, that was very typical of what a single woman would expect at a dealership -- lots of condescension and ogling. The superb customer service at Roesch (and lack thereof at this other place), was one of the deciding factors in my decision to purchase at Roesch. Kind, courteous, and totally respectful to not only me, but my 6yo as well. And my car (granted, I've owned it for an entire hour), feels totally solid, clean, and even slightly extravagant. Very happy customer!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Very unhappy

by brickie74 on 03/28/2018

I have had my F1 50 platinum for less than a year. I bought it used with 20,000 miles on it and I have had it in at least 6 times if not more. Half the times that I brought it in was a second appointment for the same problem that wasn’t fixed the first time I brought it in. I’ve had them tell me five hours for something and it turned out to take 20+hours.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

New car

by Jaxson76 on 02/19/2018

Our sales person was great. Her name was Mary. She was a great person that seemed to handle all my questions great. The problem was the price of a new vehicle. Apparently there was a mess up in the price posted online. It was wrong.... I tried talking to the sales people and they said it was an accident, which I get. The price never dropped. I contacted Hawk and they gave me a much better price.... 5,000 dollars less. I'm not sure why they couldn't do the same price but, I was having a cat serviced at the same time. Jeremy was the best repair sales person that u could ask for. He is truly top notch. I would recommend the service to anyone but the sales.... R sales

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
162 cars in stock
150 new12 used0 certified pre-owned
Ford Fusion
Ford Fusion
43 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
22 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Escape
Ford Escape
19 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes