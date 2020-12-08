2020 ranger
by 08/12/2020on
I just bought a 2020 Ford Ranger from Roesch Ford. I can not tell you how happy i am to have gone there. Everyone is very friendly and there was no pressure at all. On Saturday I first talked to Chris on the online side. He was very nice and helpful. Then when i showed up i was greeted by Nick Petrasz. He was very friendly and knowledgeable. He also never pressured me. I test drove 2 vehicles. A ranger and an edge. I ended up loving the ranger. Nick walked me through my options. And I met Ray (Reynolds I believe ). He is one of the nicest guys i have ever met. Not just in the car biz in life one of the nicest. I had to come back on monday. When i came back i was again greeted by the friendly faces of Nick and Ray. The evaluated my trade in and gave me a great deal. I could not pass it up. I also met Sam the financial guy. He was also super friendly and nice. Joked around about an apartment same complex we lived in at different times and how it did not change. Everyone one at Roesch was amazing. Nick called me the day after thanked me and to see if i needed anything. I would 1000% recommend anyone looking for a ford or any car to go to Roesch Ford. Amazing people and none of the BS that you get at other dealership. Straight forward honest great people. I am sorry i can not say enough good things about them. Great to see people make others feel good in times like these.
2020 ranger
by 08/12/2020on
Purchase 2018 Rubicon
by 07/29/2020on
Phenomenal service from start to finish on the buying process. The entire team from Ashley (Internet sales) to Nick (On site sales) to Sam (finance) to Dave (GM) all were great to work with. Entire process felt as though we were working together to get a deal done and that’s how every dealership should be. First time I have ever enjoyed the process of purchasing a vehicle.
Fast Service
by 09/05/2019on
The team at Roesch Ford serviced my vehicle quickly and thoroughly, I was very appreciative. Thanks again!
2011 Escape
by 07/19/2019on
The service is good and the place is inviting.And, reasonable for a car dealer. I would rate the establishment has very good.
Frank Catanzaro
by 03/09/2019on
I brought my vehicle in for a recall. The work for the recall resulted in additional work having to be done. I was not comfortable with Ford's fix for the issue. The service manager Mark Yalda took charge of the problem and went above and beyond what Ford wanted to do. He stood behind his word, that what was most important was the safety of my family. General Manager Fred Seng and Manager Dave Roesch also were involved in making sure that the issue would be resolved to my satisfaction. It was Mark Yalda though, who watched over the whole process, met with me, called me with details and made sure the vehicle was safe. I am grateful for his help and concern for making sure my family has a safe vehicle to drive.
Nothing but problems
by 03/05/2019on
I've had my car in multiple times for the same problem. Last February the sway bar link was bad. It was fixed only to break 9 months later. Fixed again to make the same noise 3 days later. Keep being told nothing is wrong. Bring it in again for the same noise now its a rear shock but the noise is still coming from the front of the car.all warranty work
great dealer
by 03/04/2019on
It was great. Roesch was fantastic. No complaints here. Honest, fair, no hidden cons, I recommend them to everyone. Best car buying exxperience i ever had.
Buying a used car
by 01/19/2019on
The salesman Patryk greeted me at the door, and was very quick to get cars ready for a test drive. He was very knowledgeable about the cars and made the car buying process a breeze. Thanks Roesh Ford!
Well done
by 01/14/2019on
Everything I expected and on time with no delays in getting in or completing the job.
Love my ford
by 01/11/2019on
Joe in financing was so helpful. Sam is very knowledgeable about my new Escape. He knew the ins and outs like the back of his hand. Great experience all around!
Above and beyond
by 12/27/2018on
went to the dealer knowing i was buying a new truck that day . this guys were fantastic no pressure and even offered to give me a ride to drop of my rental car .
ken kropke
by 12/15/2018on
was treaty very well I was in and out very quick just had a oil change and new battery. staff was very nice to me ftks
Buying a Ford Edge
by 10/30/2018on
My wife and I decided it was time to buy a new car and stopped in at Roesch Ford to see what they might have and what kind of deal they would make. We did have the option of going to other dealerships in the area but have had some experience with the people at Roesch which is why we thought we would try them first. We were not disappointed! Our salesman, Jimmy, was knowledgeable about the cars we asked about and couldn't have been more helpful in helping with making our selection. We walked in there thinking about a Fusion or similar car but discovered that a new Edge could be made to be in our price range. We bought the car and have loved it. It seems to be well made and Jimmy took the time to help set up some of the things we weren't familiar with such as bluetooth. I would highly recommend the car, the dealership, and the salesman to anyone who would be interested
Great Escape
by 08/28/2018on
Thanks to Dan who made my buying experience painless. The vehicle I purchased is beautiful. Dan showed me all the features and was very informative about my warranties. I didn’t feel any pressure to buy which I really appreciated.
My Ford Explorer service experience
by 08/24/2018on
Excellent experience. Serviced my car ... changed oil , rotated tires, inspected battery, brakes and wear on tires. Also took care of some open recalls. Drove me home until car was ready then came back and picked me up.
Sam was the best!!!!
by 08/16/2018on
When my wife,daughter and I first walked in we were greeted by Sam. He was very polite and knowledgeable, The thing we liked most from Sam was that he was not your average car salesman. He wasn't pushy and his first question wasn't "how serious are you about buying today" like other dealerships. He answered all our questions gave us a test drive and sure enough we were sold. We met with Jose from Finance Dept. who was also very helpful and polite. In conclusion not only did we like our new 2018 Platinum Explorer but we liked Sam and Jose also. They really helped us in sealing the deal, we now have a favorite car salesman in Sam from Roesch Ford
MY NEW USED CAR
by 07/29/2018on
Love my 2016 Ford Escape. only issued was a wheel alignment which was taken care of.
Roesch Ford
by 07/18/2018on
I had a very pleasant experience purchasing a 2018 Fusion from the moment I entered to dealing with the sales and finance people. There was no pressure to buy this or buy that. The dealership itself is very customer friendly. If you're looking for a new vehicle-check out Roesch.
Great experience for this single mom
by 04/03/2018on
I left the dealership an hour ago and was anxious to post about my experience with Sam and Rani and all the guys at Roesch. I initially went in a couple days ago to look at a couple cars. I knew exactly what I wanted and researched diligently online. My search brought me here. I told them up front that I would not be purchasing until the end of the week, which they totally respected without even a hint of pressuring me to buy that day. I did return and was just so appreciative of how they handled their business with me. I'm a single mom, came in with my 6yo son in tow. He was in heaven checking out every single car on the showroom floor, and the staff just let him go at it. They engaged him, talked to him, let him tag along when they went to put the new plates on our car, and one of the guys even gave him a set of LEGO markers that had been sitting in his desk for a year, just waiting for my son, apparently. LEGO markers -- so cool, didn't even know such a thing existed! So as I was finalizing the purchase of my car, my son was drawing the car interiors on blank pieces of paper, and several of the sales guys were sitting with him, and seemed to genuinely be enjoying talking cars with my 6yo. I was even more motivated to write this review, because earlier today I had an experience with an *unnamed* dealership, that was very typical of what a single woman would expect at a dealership -- lots of condescension and ogling. The superb customer service at Roesch (and lack thereof at this other place), was one of the deciding factors in my decision to purchase at Roesch. Kind, courteous, and totally respectful to not only me, but my 6yo as well. And my car (granted, I've owned it for an entire hour), feels totally solid, clean, and even slightly extravagant. Very happy customer!
Very unhappy
by 03/28/2018on
I have had my F1 50 platinum for less than a year. I bought it used with 20,000 miles on it and I have had it in at least 6 times if not more. Half the times that I brought it in was a second appointment for the same problem that wasn’t fixed the first time I brought it in. I’ve had them tell me five hours for something and it turned out to take 20+hours.
New car
New car
by 02/19/2018
Our sales person was great. Her name was Mary. She was a great person that seemed to handle all my questions great. The problem was the price of a new vehicle. Apparently there was a mess up in the price posted online. It was wrong.... I tried talking to the sales people and they said it was an accident, which I get. The price never dropped. I contacted Hawk and they gave me a much better price.... 5,000 dollars less. I'm not sure why they couldn't do the same price but, I was having a cat serviced at the same time. Jeremy was the best repair sales person that u could ask for. He is truly top notch. I would recommend the service to anyone but the sales.... R sales
