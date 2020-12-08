sales Rating

I left the dealership an hour ago and was anxious to post about my experience with Sam and Rani and all the guys at Roesch. I initially went in a couple days ago to look at a couple cars. I knew exactly what I wanted and researched diligently online. My search brought me here. I told them up front that I would not be purchasing until the end of the week, which they totally respected without even a hint of pressuring me to buy that day. I did return and was just so appreciative of how they handled their business with me. I'm a single mom, came in with my 6yo son in tow. He was in heaven checking out every single car on the showroom floor, and the staff just let him go at it. They engaged him, talked to him, let him tag along when they went to put the new plates on our car, and one of the guys even gave him a set of LEGO markers that had been sitting in his desk for a year, just waiting for my son, apparently. LEGO markers -- so cool, didn't even know such a thing existed! So as I was finalizing the purchase of my car, my son was drawing the car interiors on blank pieces of paper, and several of the sales guys were sitting with him, and seemed to genuinely be enjoying talking cars with my 6yo. I was even more motivated to write this review, because earlier today I had an experience with an *unnamed* dealership, that was very typical of what a single woman would expect at a dealership -- lots of condescension and ogling. The superb customer service at Roesch (and lack thereof at this other place), was one of the deciding factors in my decision to purchase at Roesch. Kind, courteous, and totally respectful to not only me, but my 6yo as well. And my car (granted, I've owned it for an entire hour), feels totally solid, clean, and even slightly extravagant. Very happy customer! Read more