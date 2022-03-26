Customer Reviews of Grand Subaru
2022 Crosstrek from Grand Subaru, Bensenville, IL
by 03/26/2022on
I worked with Ramon Cintron over the course of several months to purchase a new Crosstrek. Low inventories and my request for a very specific build required a bit of a wait. Ramon was professional, courteous and helpful. He contacted me when he thought he had the right one until he found one that I liked. Throughout the process Ramon was patient, quick to respond, and always answered my questions. Overall, the process was pleasant and satisfying. I got the car that I wanted and at a reasonable price. I rate Ramon and Grand Subaru highly and would purchase from them again.
Very friendly and not pushy.
by 02/21/2022on
Great experience with Lou and received a good price. I would highly recommend!
Grand is Great
by 02/13/2022on
I purchased a 2022 Subaru Outback. I had a great experience with Sandy online getting the purchase started. And an equally good experience with Lou and Chelsey at the dealership when I purchased the vehicle. They all made buying a new vehicle during this period of low inventory and high prices a good experience.
Grand Subaru - Will Be Return Customers!
by 01/29/2022on
I recently bought a used 2019 Outback. Lou was our salesman and he was so easy to work with as we debated between a new 2022 or the used vehicle we ended up choosing. It only took 2 visits to this dealership to know we were in the right hands. Will be return customers!
Best Dealership Around
by 01/26/2022on
This dealership is worth driving many miles out of your way for. They are direct, honest and play no games. I’ve leased two cars with them and both times, their first offer was significantly lower than the dealerships close to my home. They are all friendly and comfortable. I walked in undecided about which car I was going to get and left the dealership with car and new lease is under two hours. Car dealerships should look to Grand Subaru for best practice in customer service!
Great internet sales manager.
by 01/21/2022on
I worked with Lou to buy my car and he was straightforward and kind. He was trustworthy and easy to communicate with. I don't know the whole dealership, but if I needed more car help I would go to this dealership just to work with him again. Very quality service.
Good until I was sold a worthless product
by 11/02/2021on
My experience purchasing a car a couple years ago was fine. However, I purchased Zurich Shield protection as I was told it would replace chips and cracks for years, and since the Subaru's have the double cameras behind the windshield which would require special alignment of the glass, it would be way cheaper to have the insurance. I liked this idea, since my drive to work every day is often behind gravel trucks. So, what happened the first time I got a chip and subsequent crack in my windshield? I was told that they do not cover cracks over 6 inches! What crack ever stays shorter than 6 inches? They grow! In summary, I was treated very nicely while at this dealership, but I am fairly disgusted with being sold a worthless product. I also just learned that the 2 Subaru dealers closer to me do not sell the ZurichShield product. It's not difficult to see why.
Need a new car
by 10/31/2021on
At Grand Subaru see Lou Scapellato, he was on time transparent easy to work with and get this he was honest with all the number. I'll only buy from this guy.
Lou was awesome
by 09/24/2021on
Great experience, super friendly and accommodating staff. It’s my second car bought from Grand Subaru. I’ll be back for #3.
GREAT Experience buying my first new car
by 09/05/2021on
This was my first time buying a new vehicle and it happened to be at the worst possible time with how crazy the market was (is). Lou got in contact with me regarding the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek I expressed interest in and helped me lock in the financing I wanted early on as the car was not arriving until late the next month. Lou was great at communicating with me in a very timely manner via text, phone, and email, sending me updates on the status of the car and getting me ready to purchase it once it had arrived. Overall very positive buying experience for my first time. Andrew the finance manager was also a very big help when I went through that process of the car purchase. Very easy to talk to and explained everything in way that was easy to understand. I initially purchased an extended warranty however later decided I wanted to cancel it. I was extremely stressed out about this as I know these things can get complicated to cancel. Andrew, however, gave me his phone number and I sent him a text on a Sunday (long weekend too) explaining I'd like to cancel it. I was not expecting to hear back until a few days later as well as expecting to be pitched another offer or deal but that was not the case. Andrew responded that day stating that it was no problem and he would take care of it, end of story. I immediately felt a huge sigh of a relief with how professional he was in handling this situation as I've read horror stories online from other dealerships handling similar situations. Can't say enough good things about this dealership. If you need a Subaru in the Chicagoland area I highly recommend the team here at Grand Subaru.
Great service
by 08/06/2021on
Lou at Grand Subaru went above and beyond to make sure I got the best deal and smoothest buying process for my new subaru. There was a small issue with the car that wasn't their fault but they fixed it right away and coordinated an easy delivery of the car to my home
Great experience, Hard working and friendly and helpful sales team
by 07/02/2021on
One of the best car sales experience I have had in years.
30,000 Mile Inspection
by 04/05/2021on
I was pleased to be given a "loaner" and then for the flexibility in returning it around my schedule.
Used 2016 Toyota Prius Purchase
by 03/08/2021on
My wife and I purchased a 2016 Toyota Prius from Will at Grand Subaru and could not be more pleased with the car or the experience! Will was kind, helpful, and genuine - not salesy, high pressure, or trying to just make a sale. I definitely recommend visiting Grand Subaru if you're interested in buying a Subaru, or a used vehicle of another make that they acquired as a trade-in.
Great Internet Sales Team - Deceptive Finance
by 02/07/2021on
Overall my experience at this dealership was wonderful, Ashley Winter in sales was more than helpful she worked with me to get a very good price on my Subaru! I am so thankful at her approach, she was warm and very friendly. I would however like to warn people of Al Hassan, a member of their finance team, he accidentally included an extended warranty in my contract. After researching a bit, this man has attempted this among other deceptive business practices, to other people. Please, read the documents you are signing. I also recommend taking those documents somewhere quiet, they intentionally try and chat you up to distract you from reading, those contracts are thorough and explain everything! A common misleading practice is to extend your loan term and sneak in the warranty so that your payments stay the same...most people are content when they see the final numbers and don't stop to add everything up. Be careful out there.
In and Out as promised
by 01/25/2021on
This service only required an oil change and tire rotation. The service write up was fast and service was completed right on time. The multipoint inspection was explained in detail so I knew what parts would need replacement in the future.
Excellent
by 12/01/2020on
My service was excellent. Previous price from another dealer matched and then bettered.
Fabulous car buying experience
by 11/17/2020on
I submitted a quote request via Costco website. Cameron at Subaru reached out immediately. Was patient in providing me many quotes as I could not make up my mind what I wanted and was looking for the best deal. I came in 2x to meet with him, drove the car, did some research, and continued to correspond via email until I knew exactly what I wanted. Cameron was the best sales guy I ever dealt with!
Amazing Customer Service
by 10/09/2020on
I had a complicated situation with my trade-in being hit just before I was due to pick up my new Subaru. Sandy, the manager, made the process painless and I am now in my car. The Business Manager, Al, went out of his way to maximize my savings. Chris in sales was kind and helpful. Can't say enough about my positive experience at Grand Subaru!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service
by 09/04/2020on
Will Mojica was an awesome salesman to work with. Very polite and patient individual that provided outstanding customer service! If your looking for a WRX or STI go to Grand Subaru they will definitely have what your looking for with a decent price!
Unreal Service, Ask for Will
by 09/03/2020on
I had an unbelievable experience at Grand Subaru. I went to Evanston Subaru initially and the sales rep was unhelpful. I called Grand Subaru about a crosstrek sport, Will answered the phone and was nothing but helpful. He even convinced me to put a deposit down in order to make sure they would not sell the car off the lot as they had low inventory. This was indeed true as they literally only had 4 cars. Later it was explained the low inventory was due to covid. Will had the car ready for me to test drive. I loved the crosstrek sport, so I said I would take it. Will worked with me on my trade in and even got me more money on my car when I had told him my car was appraised for more the day before at another Subaru dealership. As this was my first time purchasing a new car, Will walked me through everything from what he believes was worth a purchase in warranties and other nuances. Not only was Will extremely friendly, but finance was helpful. Walking me through all the different scenarios on monthly payments. I could not say enough about this experience. I would recommend requesting Will when you go.
