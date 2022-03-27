5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I just purchased a new F150 last week. My experience with Wickstrom and specifically with Michael K was very positive. This vehicle was ordered about two months ago and throughout the ordering and waiting process Michael K was incredibly knowledgeable, professional, and overall great to deal with. Michael is a car enthusiast and is very knowledgeable regarding mechanical and technical aspects of the ford lineup as well as overall auto knowledge. Throughout the process he kept me up to date via text messaging and occasionally a phone call regarding any questions I had. On delivery day, the actual sale was as easy as could be. All the paperwork was set up electronically so when I stopped in it was just a matter of signing on a tablet. The whole sale was completed in probably less than 15 minutes. After that, Michael took over an hour sitting with me in my new truck and thoroughly going over all the systems (there are a lot with all the trailer tow tech systems, nav, bluetooth, lane assist etc...) and any questions I had. Overall, I couldn't be any happier from start to finish and I would definitely recommend asking for Michael to work with. The only critique I have is that the dealership itself in my opinion could use a little updating aesthetically inside and out, a nicer customer lounge and amenities, to reflect a more upscale image. Just my opinion but it doesn't change the overall product and service I received. Thank you Michael K and Wickstrom Ford Read more