Wickstrom Ford Lincoln
Customer Reviews of Wickstrom Ford Lincoln
Great Experience
by 03/27/2022on
This was our third buying experience at Wickstrom. AJ was was very knowledgeable and helped to make our transaction as smooth as possible. Would highly recommend him to anyone looking to purchase a new vehicle.
Great Experience
by 03/27/2022on
This was our third buying experience at Wickstrom. AJ was was very knowledgeable and helped to make our transaction as smooth as possible. Would highly recommend him to anyone looking to purchase a new vehicle.
Best Ever
by 03/05/2022on
We started this experience online because we live 200 miles away. It was the best car buying experience in my over 50 years of buying cars.
Fantastic car buying experience
by 03/03/2022on
Buying a car with Michael K was a fantastic experience. He answered all of our questions, was knowledgeable and personable. Everything was great! Thanks sandy
Fast and easy
by 02/21/2022on
Dealership is nice. They had a good bit of inventory. Nick Gerling was helpful and assisted me in the process of getting into a new car.
Thank you!
by 02/05/2022on
Thank you Eric. I had been driving our other car and got confused where the headlight switch was located. I thought the switch had been broken off during our recent service. To my embarrassment, after Eric coming out to try and help, it was not broken. Thank Eric for coming out on a Friday evening and didn't make me feel stupid for my mistake.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Robinson was great!
by 02/03/2022on
Had an awesome experience buying my aviator through wickstrom. Robinson helped us out making it an quick and easy transaction! Car came in quick too! Thanks to Robinson and wickstrom!!
Great car buying experience
by 01/31/2022on
I just purchased a new F150 last week. My experience with Wickstrom and specifically with Michael K was very positive. This vehicle was ordered about two months ago and throughout the ordering and waiting process Michael K was incredibly knowledgeable, professional, and overall great to deal with. Michael is a car enthusiast and is very knowledgeable regarding mechanical and technical aspects of the ford lineup as well as overall auto knowledge. Throughout the process he kept me up to date via text messaging and occasionally a phone call regarding any questions I had. On delivery day, the actual sale was as easy as could be. All the paperwork was set up electronically so when I stopped in it was just a matter of signing on a tablet. The whole sale was completed in probably less than 15 minutes. After that, Michael took over an hour sitting with me in my new truck and thoroughly going over all the systems (there are a lot with all the trailer tow tech systems, nav, bluetooth, lane assist etc...) and any questions I had. Overall, I couldn't be any happier from start to finish and I would definitely recommend asking for Michael to work with. The only critique I have is that the dealership itself in my opinion could use a little updating aesthetically inside and out, a nicer customer lounge and amenities, to reflect a more upscale image. Just my opinion but it doesn't change the overall product and service I received. Thank you Michael K and Wickstrom Ford
Great
by 01/27/2022on
Nathan was a wonderful salesman. He was very refreshing from the usual I was receiving at other dealerships. He was very accessible and communicative. Nathan answered all my questions and steered me in the right direction! I will be back.
Great service
by 01/27/2022on
My husband and I had a wonderful Experience at Wickstrom. Our salesman was Nathan and he made the entire process seamless. Nathan was knowledgeable, patient, and kind. We felt he answered all of our questions and steered us in the right direction. We never felt pressured and we're very confident in our final decision.
Flawless
by 01/17/2022on
Smoothest experience I have ever had buying a car!!! Just flawless!!! Kind, professional knowledgeable staff. Highly recommend!!!
Escape Sale
by 01/13/2022on
Our sixth vehicle from this Dealer. Thy are good! The service department is good! Our Salesman, Manny Avila is honest, on time, answers questions, gets answer on things he can't answer, explains everything in detail, and follows up after delivery.
Nick G very helpful
by 11/27/2021on
Recently went in to purchase a new car, nick G was able to get me in the right vehicle and was very attentive to my needs. Will return back in the future.
Stress Free Car Buying
by 11/25/2021on
I have now bought my third car from Eric Jensen at Wickstrom Jeep/Ford. It has been such a relief that Eric is there when we’ve needed a new car. Two Jeep Wranglers and now a Ford Bronco. There is a reason we keep going back to Eric - he is easy to work with, helps us figure out what exactly we want and he has delivered the exact car we wanted in the timeframe we needed it. We will continue to return to Eric at Wickstorm for all our car purchases!
Eric Jensen (Ford Bronco)
by 11/25/2021on
Eric Jensen has yet to fail us at Wickstrom! We have purchased 3 cars in the past 6 years there, and the experience has been great each time! Even with the current state of purchasing a car, Eric was able to deliver! I would recommend him and Wickstrom to anyone!
Great dealership, awesome experience
by 11/22/2021on
I highly recommend Wickstrom to anyone looking to buy a car. Jared Nelson has been great through the entire process, and he went above and beyond to make sure that I got the car I wanted in time and that I was completely satisfied.
Nate you rockstar!
by 10/28/2021on
Nate was so fantastic and made the whole process so easy and I appreciate how he answered any questions I had. Thanks a bunch, will absolutely be back!
Excellent Buying Experience
by 10/12/2021on
First I’d like to say that Robinson Rogue was fantastic!! He was extremely attentive with listening to what we were looking for and our needs for a new car. He was fantastic in not trying to pressure us or anyone else at the dealership trying to keep us there when we were trying to decide if it was exactly what we wanted. It was the best (wife included) experience we’ve have ever had with purchasing a new car. I expressed this to Robinson on Friday When I talked to him after we left and decided it was the right car! Yesterday when we picked up the new Avaitor it was smooth and no drama. Again Robinson and your team was great going over the car and paperwork and made sure we were able to work all the technology in the SUV. Also Robinson reached out to me today to see how everything was going and if we had any additional questions via text and email. I’ve not been able to respond (no issues or questions) yet but I will in the morning. Can’t say enough of our experience!! Thank you and your team at Wickstrom!! Tim
Best dealership ever
by 10/11/2021on
This dealership is amazing!! My sales woman Rae was awesome!! They went above and beyond to make sure I got into my new Chrysler town and country!!! I recommend them!! Awesome dealership! Thank you Rae and Ryan for everything!!! They blessed me!
great experience
by 10/02/2021on
Friendly, honest, accommodating!
Great & easy Purchase experience.
by 09/09/2021on
Good Purchase experience. Super satisfaced with Aj Soderholm. Wicksrtrom in Barrington. Literally, we were just passing-by to check 1 interior finished, and we ended ordering the car less than 1 hour later. High inventory compared to other dealers, effective and great service. Highly Recommended!
Great experience
by 08/26/2021on
Our experience throughout Wickstrom Ford is always top notch. From the sales and finance teams to service it's low pressure and friendly. I recently had an opportunity to work with Michael K. in sales and his attention to our needs was stellar. We'll certainly be back in the future.