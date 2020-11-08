5 out of 5 stars service Rating

Good morning Sam! I just wanted to take a moment to say thank you for the exquisite service I received from Kevin Heffernan and your team at Valley Honda! I own a Ridgeline 2017 and I absolutely love that truck! Yet as of lately, there was a, “judder”, this is what the mechanics call it. I call it a surge where the vehicle won’t accelerate smoothly, jerking its way through 2nd and 3rd gears. I located the TSB on the Ridgeline website and requested Kevin address it for me. He agree to proceed first with TSB-17-025 and if necessary, TSB-17-26. Well it must have been necessary to address the issue by conducting both because that’s what Kevin and your mechanical team did on my behalf. This resulted in the Ridgeline returning to its former glory and is now accelerating as smoothly as the day I drove it off the lot on Christmas Eve December 24, 2016! I met your team two days ago, Kevin was nearing the end of a double shift at 5 PM, and still as fresh and pleasant as he was when I saw him again yesterday morning when the facilities opened at 7 AM to drop my Ridgeline! I met Sam, Samantha, a porter on the floor, very pleasant, and two others, your receptionist and a porter who drove me over to my office that morning. Can’t remember the porter’s name that dropped me off at my office, yet he is the grandson of a long term employee who was also a porter at Valley. He, your porter, couldn’t have spoken more highly of Valley Honda and of the vehicles themselves. He was actually proud of the company, which speaks volumes about the culture you have cultivated and maintained at Valley Honda, and I know this from personal experience that the culture of a company, especially one that is as positive as yours, is not easily achieved and unfortunately increasing rare! You should be proud of your team, and the work that you’re doing! Keep it up! Love my Ridgeline, love my dealership! Have a great day and even better weekend! Kind regards. Read more