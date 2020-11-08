Valley Honda
Customer Reviews of Valley Honda
Wonderful!
by 08/11/2020on
Brittany and Valley Honda are just wonderful, we couldn’t be more thrilled with our entire experience! Brittany was very knowledgeable, helpful, patient, kind and caring. She helped us through the whole process and made it absolutely painless and we got a great deal! We will be forever loyal customers! Thank you so much Brittany!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ridgeline 2017 Jerking Acceleration - Issue Resolved! Valley Honda Rocks!
by 05/21/2021on
Good morning Sam! I just wanted to take a moment to say thank you for the exquisite service I received from Kevin Heffernan and your team at Valley Honda! I own a Ridgeline 2017 and I absolutely love that truck! Yet as of lately, there was a, “judder”, this is what the mechanics call it. I call it a surge where the vehicle won’t accelerate smoothly, jerking its way through 2nd and 3rd gears. I located the TSB on the Ridgeline website and requested Kevin address it for me. He agree to proceed first with TSB-17-025 and if necessary, TSB-17-26. Well it must have been necessary to address the issue by conducting both because that’s what Kevin and your mechanical team did on my behalf. This resulted in the Ridgeline returning to its former glory and is now accelerating as smoothly as the day I drove it off the lot on Christmas Eve December 24, 2016! I met your team two days ago, Kevin was nearing the end of a double shift at 5 PM, and still as fresh and pleasant as he was when I saw him again yesterday morning when the facilities opened at 7 AM to drop my Ridgeline! I met Sam, Samantha, a porter on the floor, very pleasant, and two others, your receptionist and a porter who drove me over to my office that morning. Can’t remember the porter’s name that dropped me off at my office, yet he is the grandson of a long term employee who was also a porter at Valley. He, your porter, couldn’t have spoken more highly of Valley Honda and of the vehicles themselves. He was actually proud of the company, which speaks volumes about the culture you have cultivated and maintained at Valley Honda, and I know this from personal experience that the culture of a company, especially one that is as positive as yours, is not easily achieved and unfortunately increasing rare! You should be proud of your team, and the work that you’re doing! Keep it up! Love my Ridgeline, love my dealership! Have a great day and even better weekend! Kind regards.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience!
by 12/14/2019on
Bought the odyssey here and loved working with ray! He was very friendly, honest and helpful and made the experience super easy! Great service and beautiful dealership! Def recommend ray and valley to anyone in the market!
Great Experience with Bill Terhorst and Jack Davis
by 07/18/2018on
I had such a great experience leasing a car with Bill Terhorst and Jack Davis. I told them my needs and they helped fit my budget and I got a brand new 2018 Honda Accord. They sincerely wanted my business and made the entire experience enjoyable and not just a transaction. I would recommend anyone to go see these people at Valley Honda when choosing to buy a car. Not to mention the car is fantastic and feels so luxury.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience at Valley Honda!
by 03/03/2018on
When you visit Valley Honda, everyone was professional and very helpful in my car buying experience. When I went to Valley Honda to look for a Honda HRV, Bill Terhorst was very helpful and provided excellent service. He made every step of the process very smooth and exciting! When I discovered the Honda Civic Hatchback, he worked very hard to make sure I got all the accessories I wanted in my new car. I am highly satisfied and would definitely come back to buy future cars at Valley Honda!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 06/29/2017on
Ask for Victor! He was great to work with. I purchased a used car from them and had an excellent experience. Victor worked with his sales manager, Nick P., and made sure I was happy with all aspects of purchasing a car from them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome service
by 04/05/2017on
So happy with my recent purchase. Also, Christian Barrera was super friendly and really helpful!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Valley Honda
by 04/04/2017on
Great experience! Salesman Nick Theodor was helpful and extremely enthusiastic! Love my new Civic!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Loose The Closer
by 02/20/2017on
Good sales staff. Once the "closer" came it felt like he was doing us a favor by selling a $50k pilot to us. No thanks. Went to Lisle Honda and had a GREAT experience. Ended up buying the $50k pilot from them the same day. Again, nice facility, nice salesman, terrible "closer".
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great sales people
by 01/03/2017on
My first Honda purchase, and I had a great experience. Andy was great and very Patient. I was very indecisive about which car I wanted. But, with Andy's patience, he helped me a lot and I left very happy with my choice.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great people great dealership!
by 11/20/2016on
Nick Theodor and Don Davis are great people! This is the 6th or 7th Honda I've bought from this dealer. I strongly recommend them!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding sales team
by 09/09/2016on
I worked with Nick Theodor to purchase my third car through him and Valley Honda. GREAT salesperson, lots of energy and very knowledgable of the product. Would recommend my salesman and Valley Honda any day.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy Leaser
by 08/14/2016on
I went in knowing what car I wanted,but wasn't sure if I could afford it. Randall helped me understand how leasing could be a good option for me, and answered all my questions. I left with a new car and was very happy with my experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
3rd Vehicle Purchased from Valley Honda
by 08/10/2016on
Having NAV updated and Corrosion Service performed. Luke (Service) wonderful with full explanation as well as Victor, Sales Rep. Extended warranty purchased as well for this Used 2007 Honda Ridgeline. Excellent coverage and price.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
3rd Vehicle Purchased from Valley Honda
by 08/10/2016on
Outstanding! AAA+++ Victor, Nick and Luke (Service) all wonderful. No high pressure, fair, accurate, questions answered, wonderful environment and top notch.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience and professional staff
by 08/02/2016on
The overall experience was just awesome! Jeremy was very helpful on answering all the questions I had before the purchase, as well as being extremely knowledgeable, patient and thoughtful. Throughout the process, Jeremy and Nick were very efficient on communications. For instance, although I needed to wait a couple of weeks for the new car arrival, they kept me informed with daily updates. No doubt I would recommend my friends to go there if any of them are looking for a Honda vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service and facility
by 07/30/2016on
I purchased my first Honda and new car at your dealer on Thursday this week. My sales rep Victor C. was absolutely wonderful. He allowed me to make an informed decision and made my wife part of the process as well. Victor communicated well, was professional, made conversations that were personable during the process and kept the same level of energy during the 4 hour process. Overall very impressed I am impressed with Victor and the dealership qualities from the lot, selection, cleanliness, efficiency, and even lobby/waiting areas. I will be referring others to Victor and Valley Honda. I truly hope my continued interactions will be great in my years of ownership. I don't have any reason to doubt it. I am a customer service professional myself and understand how important it is to "have the best experience" which you have a promoter in me based on my recent experience. Accord Sport is great as well!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Love my HR-V !
by 07/09/2016on
My son and husband recommended that I visit Valley Honda to look around and I am so glad I did. The HR-V was just what I was looking for and the process of acquiring one was made so easy with the help of both Bill Howorth and Neil Satvedi. I was very impressed with their patience, friendliness and courtesy; the tour of the dealership and service department was impressive. I really enjoyed the experience and I love my new HR-V!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Another great car purchase!
by 06/20/2016on
This is our fifth purchase at Valley Honda from Steve Grady and as always, a great experience. Steve and the Valley Honda staff was accommodating and made the whole process easy. I would recommend Valley Honda to any prospective Honda buyer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Impressed
by 06/18/2016on
Several years ago we visited this dealership and quickly left. The salesperson was arrogant (sadly that reflects on the whole staff), and "voice of the customer" didn't seem to be part of the culture. Very different now. Courtesy was shown to us by everyone, and we were most impressed by the offered price of the new vehicle as well as our trade-in. The time required to close a deal and take possession still is longer than necessary...but this is common to all dealerships. Unending courtesy was extended to us while waiting. Kudos to our salesman Austin, always upbeat and listening to our interests, and driving home the deal with "the man". Given the cultural changes at Valley Honda and the ample supply of vehicles, I highly recommend a visit here if looking for a Honda. And ask for Austin!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Unbelievable dealership!
by 02/11/2016on
Victor Carbajal was very helpful with our purchase. We test drove the CR-V and Accord and he graciously helped guide our decision to buy the CR-V. The dealership has a first class customer waiting room, including a seperate kids room. All the staff were courteous and easy to work with. I highly recommend buying a vechicle from them! Also their inventory of vechicles was more than any other Honda dealer.