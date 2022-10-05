Skip to main content
Napleton's Valley Hyundai

Napleton's Valley Hyundai
4333 Ogden Ave, Aurora, IL 60504
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Napleton's Valley Hyundai

4.8
Overall Rating
4.77 out of 5 stars(164)
Recommend: Yes (57) No (4)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Stephanie the sales person

by Keisha87 on 05/10/2022

She was a great sales person who did an awesome job helping me find a vehicle that I am in love with. She explained everything about the genesis truck and answered all of my questions. I would recommend her to anyone. Great customer service and fun to be around.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Friendly Service

by JNewell on 05/11/2022

All around friendly. Even while we waiting in the customer waiting, other employees/salesmen were making sure we were taken care of and if we needed anything. Not pushy at all. Informed of items that need immediate attention, and what was recommended to be serviced right away, extremely happy with the service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil Change

by T543857 on 05/11/2022

Service tech John was awesome! He was very courteous and efficient. John made sure I was updated along the way and that I understood everything.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service!

by Cpontarelli on 05/07/2022

Jason Jacobs was friendly, honest, helpful and quick!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Survey

by Ronnie1 on 05/05/2022

Excellent!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Dealership

by Zakyrah on 04/25/2022

I’m so grateful I was able to buy my car from here! I got such an amazing deal and had great customer service from everyone there! Joe Williams is the best, he listened to me and advocated for me to get the type of deal I needed! I’m happy to have gotten the car that I got because it’s a perfect fit for me, was such a great deal and allows me to keep coming to this great dealership. They’ve definitely changed my view about car sales people, I appreciate them a lot!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Mike did great job!!

by Jim Healy on 04/21/2022

Mike and entire service department at Napletons Hyundai were great! They stood up for us and got Hyundai to install an entirely new engine. I can’t thank them enough! Great job supporting a customer!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Scheduled service.

by KCPC007 on 04/17/2022

Arrived for my scheduled service appointment, was met quickly by my service advisor, and checked in. They were very busy, but the work was performed and my vehicle was ready just before the time they said it would be done. Couldn’t ask for more. Well done!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by Giojaybelle on 04/12/2022

Ron was very helpful and friendly!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

The Best

by HaileeP on 04/09/2022

Darek is the best. He saved me money on some big repairs I had gotten done and was really nice the entire process. Thanks Darek!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Professional

by MiaV27638 on 04/09/2022

Darek was the one I dealt with in service. It was my first time going to this location since I live in Chicago. He definitely made the experience easy for me!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Darek was awesome!

by Sammy28 on 04/09/2022

He really helped me with my Hyundai Sonata. A real professional and attentive to your concerns. I will be coming back!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Gilber was great!

by Aamrah R on 04/05/2022

Gilber was great to work with and helped us out a lot with finding our car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service!!

by JoannaK on 04/01/2022

I will definitely come back again! Darek helped me a lot and answered all my questions! Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service Advisor

by Sosasd12 on 03/25/2022

Good customer service. Edwin was knowledgeable and attentive.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Experience

by Abi Aguilar on 03/22/2022

Just say Darek was great. I appreciate him taking the time to help me with servicing the car and answering my questions.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service!

by Jennifer on 03/13/2022

My car buying experience at Napleton's Valley Hyundai was so easy and seamless. Before arriving, I called to make sure the car I wanted was still available. Upon arrival, I was greeted by Jordan, who helped me through the process. He was courteous, kind and very knowledgeable about all of the features of my vehicle. I highly recommend this dealership! Ask for Jordan!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid

by MichaelB on 03/12/2022

Elizabeth Brent made the experience very enjoyable

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent

by Lynette on 02/24/2022

A very easy experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2022 Tucson

by Pawebb9287 on 02/16/2022

I had been looking for a new car for a while. With the revamp of the Tucson I headed to Napleton’s and met Spencer C. Through the test drive, multiple emails, and the purchasing process he was kind, flexible, honest, and easy to work with. This was my first brand new vehicle purchase and he made it a breeze.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sales

by Appreciated on 02/02/2022

Elizabeth at Napelton Hyundai was the most honest and respectful automobile sales person I’ve ever worked with. She was very patient as I could not decide between two vehicles. There was no sales pressure from her or her manager Joe. I felt at home at this dealership and especially since I was dressed very casual not looking as if I could afford the cars I was looking at. They still took the time with me and treated me as if I was already approved for the loan. I really appreciated the way I was treated and would purchase another vehicle from them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

206 cars in stock
38 new142 used26 certified pre-owned
about our dealership

The Ed Napleton Auto Group remains dedicated to their customers in every aspect of the car buying experience and providing unparalleled customer satisfaction.

what sets us apart
Taking pride in helping each community they live and work in, the Napleton Family name has become synonymous with excellence and teamwork.
Contactless Services: Contactless Purchase, Free Home Drop-Off, Free Test Drive At Home, Private Dealership Appointments, & Virtual Appointments
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Express Service
Languages Spoken (6)
English
Slovak
Polish
Arabic

