Customer Reviews of Napleton's Valley Hyundai
Stephanie the sales person
by 05/10/2022on
She was a great sales person who did an awesome job helping me find a vehicle that I am in love with. She explained everything about the genesis truck and answered all of my questions. I would recommend her to anyone. Great customer service and fun to be around.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Friendly Service
by 05/11/2022on
All around friendly. Even while we waiting in the customer waiting, other employees/salesmen were making sure we were taken care of and if we needed anything. Not pushy at all. Informed of items that need immediate attention, and what was recommended to be serviced right away, extremely happy with the service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil Change
by 05/11/2022on
Service tech John was awesome! He was very courteous and efficient. John made sure I was updated along the way and that I understood everything.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service!
by 05/07/2022on
Jason Jacobs was friendly, honest, helpful and quick!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Survey
by 05/05/2022on
Excellent!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Dealership
by 04/25/2022on
I’m so grateful I was able to buy my car from here! I got such an amazing deal and had great customer service from everyone there! Joe Williams is the best, he listened to me and advocated for me to get the type of deal I needed! I’m happy to have gotten the car that I got because it’s a perfect fit for me, was such a great deal and allows me to keep coming to this great dealership. They’ve definitely changed my view about car sales people, I appreciate them a lot!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mike did great job!!
by 04/21/2022on
Mike and entire service department at Napletons Hyundai were great! They stood up for us and got Hyundai to install an entirely new engine. I can’t thank them enough! Great job supporting a customer!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Scheduled service.
by 04/17/2022on
Arrived for my scheduled service appointment, was met quickly by my service advisor, and checked in. They were very busy, but the work was performed and my vehicle was ready just before the time they said it would be done. Couldn’t ask for more. Well done!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 04/12/2022on
Ron was very helpful and friendly!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The Best
by 04/09/2022on
Darek is the best. He saved me money on some big repairs I had gotten done and was really nice the entire process. Thanks Darek!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Professional
by 04/09/2022on
Darek was the one I dealt with in service. It was my first time going to this location since I live in Chicago. He definitely made the experience easy for me!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Darek was awesome!
by 04/09/2022on
He really helped me with my Hyundai Sonata. A real professional and attentive to your concerns. I will be coming back!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Gilber was great!
by 04/05/2022on
Gilber was great to work with and helped us out a lot with finding our car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service!!
by 04/01/2022on
I will definitely come back again! Darek helped me a lot and answered all my questions! Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service Advisor
by 03/25/2022on
Good customer service. Edwin was knowledgeable and attentive.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Experience
by 03/22/2022on
Just say Darek was great. I appreciate him taking the time to help me with servicing the car and answering my questions.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service!
by 03/13/2022on
My car buying experience at Napleton's Valley Hyundai was so easy and seamless. Before arriving, I called to make sure the car I wanted was still available. Upon arrival, I was greeted by Jordan, who helped me through the process. He was courteous, kind and very knowledgeable about all of the features of my vehicle. I highly recommend this dealership! Ask for Jordan!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid
by 03/12/2022on
Elizabeth Brent made the experience very enjoyable
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent
by 02/24/2022on
A very easy experience
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2022 Tucson
by 02/16/2022on
I had been looking for a new car for a while. With the revamp of the Tucson I headed to Napleton’s and met Spencer C. Through the test drive, multiple emails, and the purchasing process he was kind, flexible, honest, and easy to work with. This was my first brand new vehicle purchase and he made it a breeze.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales
by 02/02/2022on
Elizabeth at Napelton Hyundai was the most honest and respectful automobile sales person I’ve ever worked with. She was very patient as I could not decide between two vehicles. There was no sales pressure from her or her manager Joe. I felt at home at this dealership and especially since I was dressed very casual not looking as if I could afford the cars I was looking at. They still took the time with me and treated me as if I was already approved for the loan. I really appreciated the way I was treated and would purchase another vehicle from them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
