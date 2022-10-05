5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Elizabeth at Napelton Hyundai was the most honest and respectful automobile sales person I’ve ever worked with. She was very patient as I could not decide between two vehicles. There was no sales pressure from her or her manager Joe. I felt at home at this dealership and especially since I was dressed very casual not looking as if I could afford the cars I was looking at. They still took the time with me and treated me as if I was already approved for the loan. I really appreciated the way I was treated and would purchase another vehicle from them. Read more