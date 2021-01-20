sales Rating

The worst car buying experience I have ever had in 13 years. I live over 45 minutes away and I was lied to repeatedly, only to get me to the store. Raymond Kia has a vehicle listed at an aggressive price that seems too good to be true. I called about the vehicle and I spoke with a sale person that lied and said she was a manager. I asked specifically on two separate phone calls if there was anything wrong with the car or if it had damage. I explained this was a long drive and please don't waste my time if the price is not accurate. The sales person over the phone said the price listed is accurate. I am also aware that the internet sales prices comes with stipulations on qualified rebates and incentives. She told me she would sell me the car at the internet price, no problem. She then promised me a trade in value that was quoted to me by two other dealers. So I took the drive to purchase the vehicle. As soon I as walked out of my car, the salesperson told me that the vehicle had a windshield replaced and had severe paint damage from an acid accident by a porter. Despite the obvious deceit, I briefly entertained looking at another vehicle. Not only did they offer me horrible price for another vehicle, they never offered me the trade-in value the other two dealers (not to mention every other dealer since the trip) had offered me. To make matters worse, the second vehicle they offered had less than 1k miles on it new, however it smelled like smoke. The salesperson actually admitted that she smokes in the car. After leaving the store in complete anger, I actually called the GSM and tried to make a deal for the car, despite the horrible experience. The GSM's final offer I almost agreed to, which I'm glad I didn't. The GSM's final offer, which he played off as the deal of the area, I was able to get the same deal at another dealer later that day. Both the Kia manager and GSM were apologetic regarding the actions of the salesperson, however they were not willing to make up for it. It is apparent that this dealer will lie and swindle potential customers just to get them into the door. Buyer be warned!!!! Read more