Best experience in purchasing KIA Telluride Antioch IL
by 01/20/2021on
I experienced excellent customer service with Chris Kreft. He took time to explain everything and I not only left with additional knowledge but purchased new KIA Telluride SX. This was such a pleasant and family atmosphere I enjoyed making this purchase. There was no hidden fees and I purchased what I wanted. The sales manager and finance personnel were so nice. I will refer all my family and friends to Chris Kreft. Thank you so much Chris K. You are THE BEST
Excellent customer service!
by 06/15/2020on
I love my new Forte and cannot say enough about how fast and easy it was to get exactly what I wanted. Joe Schusteff and the rest of the staff at Raymond made the process painless. Thank you!
Raymond is the place to go.
by 02/17/2020on
Last minute decided to stop in and look at the Telluride. Was greeted and assisted by Chris Kreft. He was great from start to finish. Accommodating the entire time and never tried to sell me more car than I actually needed. Loving the new ride. Thanks again Chris and all the staff at Raymond. They are second to none.
Libby
by 10/11/2018on
Libby was so friendly and helpful. She made our experience more like shopping with a friend and was very knowledgeable and ready with an answer to all my questions. I will be recommending her to all my friends.
Libby!!
by 10/11/2018on
Libby at Raymond Kia is by far the best sales person I have ever worked with. She was so fun and didn't make me feel like I was buying a car at all! Going to a dealership for hours is usually not pleasant, but with Libby it was! I highly recommend her!
Cozy dealership with great staff
by 10/10/2018on
Car-buying can really be a negative experience. However, Raymond Kia was quite pleasant. There was more of a casual persuasion than pressure. Libby Vega was really knowledgeable of the whole process (which is becoming rare nowadays). I would definitely recommend Raymond.
New vehicle purchase
by 10/08/2018on
I purchased a new Equinox from Raymond on Saturday and my salesperson Gary Collins was great, he was helpful and explained the whole process and found me exactly what I wanted. Next was the finance department, Caesar was super, he was one of the friendliest finance people that Ive ever met, he was on top of everything and explained everything very well and made the process go smooth. Last but not least was Tim he was the technology specialist and helped get my OnStar going in my vehicle and showed me how everything works,Tim was very informative and knew everything about the vehicle features and how to use them. This was definitely the easiest shopping and buying experience that Ive had. Thank you all at Raymond-Kia
Great experience
by 06/14/2018on
They were friendly, helpful and low pressure. Got a great deal and Erica was fantastic. Would buy a new or used car from them again.
Car buying made Easy!
by 01/06/2018on
I have been looking for a car for the last month but my other car decided to die on new year's day and I had to get a new car the next day. I called several different dealerships but Raymond Kia was the only one that didn't bs me. Nick Kretsch and Chet Nichols are the best! I dealt with Nick on the phone, he answered all my questions and was very patient with me. He quoted me a price and when I went into the dealership to purchase the car, the price he quoted me was the price I paid. I worked with Chet Nichols once at the dealership and he was very kind and personable. These two gentlemen made car buying easy!
Raymond KIA ROCKS!!!
by 12/17/2017on
I had been searching for a couple of years for an SUV to replace our 2012 Ford Escape. I wanted a V6 for towing, ventilated leather seats and a 360 surround view camera. My wife just wanted an automatic hands-free liftgate and a short wheelbase. After a through nationwide search, we found the perfect low mileage Kia Sorento SXL at Raymond Kia in Antioch, IL. From the initial contact through the sale and orientation, I was very impressed with Nick Kretsch and Chet Nichols and Naim Sabir. As I flew in from out-of-state to purchase the Sorento, Nick was extremely responsive and helpful in managing the sale and answering all of my questions. Nick even handled my special request to have a tow hitch and trailer brake controller pre-installed. When I arrived first thing on a busy Saturday morning, Chet made me his top priority to get me on the road quickly. Chet gave me a top notch, quick, but thorough orientation. Thank you so much Raymond Kia and Nick, Chet, and Naim!!!
I had the best experience
by 12/16/2017on
I without a doubt recommend Raymond Kia to everyone. Chet, Nick and Naim all went above and beyond. I couldnt have asked for anything more.
Outstanding Service
by 12/15/2017on
I had never considered buying a Kia before, I was a Dodge or Ford person. A friend who works for Raymond Kia convinced me to look into Kia cars and I am so glad I did. Raymond Kia in Antioch has great customer service where they take the time to listen to you, and get you into the car you actually want. Erica especially took the time to hear my concerns and questions and answered all of them and explained things in a way that was easy to understand. She did what she had to in order to get me into the car I fell in love with while test driving. She is diligent, compassionate, helpful & all around a great person to do business with. She made the process effortless. I highly recommend her to anyone looking into buying a Kia.
Deceit thru purchase
by 10/05/2017on
"Buyer Beware" I am a 1st time customer & buyer & had the worst experience possible with them! If i could rate them a Negative 0 i would & just for being non negociable & dishonest about alot of things said in order to have you seal the deal! What turned out to be a decent encounter at this dealership, turned out to be nothing but a lie & deceit at the end! There is no going back to fix something that seemed simple in a mistake in Pricing given to me by the salesmen I worked with by the name of Brian Martin. We talked & worked out a deal & at the end of it all, i was charged a diffrent PRICE NOT AGREED upon. Even speaking about this with his head boss about the selling price, was useless because in his own words to me was " U signed the contract" & to me that basically meant i got SCREWED!!Long story short, i now have to pay more than agreed to for a car with no 3rd row head rests bcuz they were missing since the start & the dealer/salesmen swore to order them for me & 3 months later, still don't exist, no back floor placemats bcuz they disappeared when i took the car to the dealer to get detailed, a missing antena which i personally replaced bcuz the signal was bad & let's no mention all the minor dinks & dents i over saw. This car has a dent on the back tailgate door & was dirty inside & only after i deceided to purchased it was vacuumed out & had gum still stuck to the back seat, a small tear in my front seat etc, etc..& the best part of it all is that now I Officially get all this & more for the low price i will have to pay of just $22,000 or so!!! & let's not forget to mention the head boss told me not to write a bad review bcuz he said he tried to make me happy with their service when he didn't even try working out a deal???
Great Dealership
by 03/25/2016on
We had a great time looking for our new vehicle and found Raymond to be one of the best experiences we have had. They were very informative and helpful. The process of purchasing the vehicle was very quick and efficient.
The Best Salesman Darek Kryszkiewicz
by 12/05/2015on
This was the first van I have purchased from Raymond's Autogroup in Antioch. I couldn't be more excited and pleased at the same time. I called Kim Neiss at 8:30 am to see if she was going to be there, she text me right back and said come on in, She set me up with Darek Kryszkiewicz WOW I have never been so impressed with a car salesman. Darek went above and beyond what a regular salesman would do. He really listen to my needs and he delivered. Thank you for that. Kim Neiss Thank you again for being there when I needed you. You are truly the best. I am a customer for life now. Thank you for helping me to believe again.
10 Star Dealership & Sales Staff
by 11/30/2015on
Erica Foster & Victor Malkon and the entire staff at Raymond Kia worked with my husband & I on finding the right car for the right price. The entire process was flawless. This is the 6th car I've purchased from the Raymond group. Purchasing a car on one of the busiest car buying days of the year, Black Friday the sales staff still went above and beyond to ensure we were fully satisfied with the vehicle we purchased. They deserve 10 stars!
Great during the sale, not so much after....
by 09/19/2015on
Kim Neiss was our best friend while she was selling us the extras but when the company damaged my car while installing the protectant we purchased, Kim Neiss has been a ghost. This happened back in April and after repeated attempts of trying to get in touch with her, she has not responded once. The service guys saw the damage and took pictures, which were forwarded to her -- crickets. Raymond Kia obviously does not care about you once they close the deal.
Exceptional Service
by 03/29/2015on
Best service I have had looking for a car. Amy was able to accommodate all of our needs and got me exactly what I was looking for. She and the rest of the employees took the additional time we needed to be attentive and made sure we came to a decision that worked for both parties. They even picked up the car from another dealer at closing to make sure I could have it that day! The extra time spent and the caring nature they showed will deffinately come up in conversations with friends and family and I will be sending my referrals to them.
Great service
by 12/29/2014on
My husband and I recently went to look at a car and we ended up buying that day! Our salesman was very friendly and knowledgeable. I highly recommend Raymond Kia and Raymond Chevrolet.
Raymond Kia
by 12/29/2014on
We were completely satisfied with our experience at Raymond Kia. We were impressed with everyone working there. We love our new Sorento.
Shady sales tactics [non-permissible content removed]
by 11/03/2014on
The worst car buying experience I have ever had in 13 years. I live over 45 minutes away and I was lied to repeatedly, only to get me to the store. Raymond Kia has a vehicle listed at an aggressive price that seems too good to be true. I called about the vehicle and I spoke with a sale person that lied and said she was a manager. I asked specifically on two separate phone calls if there was anything wrong with the car or if it had damage. I explained this was a long drive and please don't waste my time if the price is not accurate. The sales person over the phone said the price listed is accurate. I am also aware that the internet sales prices comes with stipulations on qualified rebates and incentives. She told me she would sell me the car at the internet price, no problem. She then promised me a trade in value that was quoted to me by two other dealers. So I took the drive to purchase the vehicle. As soon I as walked out of my car, the salesperson told me that the vehicle had a windshield replaced and had severe paint damage from an acid accident by a porter. Despite the obvious deceit, I briefly entertained looking at another vehicle. Not only did they offer me horrible price for another vehicle, they never offered me the trade-in value the other two dealers (not to mention every other dealer since the trip) had offered me. To make matters worse, the second vehicle they offered had less than 1k miles on it new, however it smelled like smoke. The salesperson actually admitted that she smokes in the car. After leaving the store in complete anger, I actually called the GSM and tried to make a deal for the car, despite the horrible experience. The GSM's final offer I almost agreed to, which I'm glad I didn't. The GSM's final offer, which he played off as the deal of the area, I was able to get the same deal at another dealer later that day. Both the Kia manager and GSM were apologetic regarding the actions of the salesperson, however they were not willing to make up for it. It is apparent that this dealer will lie and swindle potential customers just to get them into the door. Buyer be warned!!!!
