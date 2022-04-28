Customer Reviews of Antioch Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Huge shout out to Jeff Constable at Antioch CDJ&R! A++++++
Huge shout out to Jeff Constable at Antioch CDJ&R! Let me set the stage and say, I am not an easy customer at a car dealership. I know my stuff and don't budge on what I want/expect or play games. I have bought many cars. I do my research prior to looking at buying any car. I go in expecting what I am expecting, and if that can't be delivered , I will move on to another place and deal. I don't like shady tactics, deception or games (don't waiste my time). I am straight up front and honest and I expect the same in return. I had been to several car dealers before going to Antioch CDJ&R and dealt with shady practices, prIce gouging (15,000 mark up above sticker... seriously!). I like to call and set my expectations of the deal before I go to look at a car, I don't want to waiste your time and mine. sooo. you can now see I am one tough cookie to deal with as a customer, and if you start waisting my time, i have no issue telling you straight out.. I have to say, Jeff delivered everything I expected and more. straight up honest and works to get you the best deal and what you are asking for. no price gouging, no hidden extra cost, no games. knowledgable, Professional, kind and funny! I went in with my expectations set on trade in amount and price for the 2022 Compass, and he knew those expectations prior to me getting there.. Jeff delivered everything I expected, and found a couple extra discounts I never even knew existed! by far the best car buying experience I have ever had, and I have bought a lot of cars over the years. Thank you Jeff!
colin the best
like all the hospility
Best Of The Best
My wife and I have purchased many many vehicles over the course of 35 years. 15 years ago we landed here and haven’t looked back. We have to pass 4 CJDR Sores to get here from our home, which includes the one in our home town. Worth it every time! Kevin Skaronea was hired there 10 years ago as a salesman and learned the trade and worked his way up to be one of the best sales managers ever. Our last experience was a remarkable one. I ordered my wife a 2022 Durango R/T on January 15, 2022 Factory Order. Took 7 weeks, during a major car crisis. That’s how it’s done!! Our salesman Angelo Passarelli is a young courageous and polite individual that is our future in this business. Thank you to all the staff of Antioch Dodge for making us happy each and every time and for all you do! Excellence Delivered!
Family
I felt like it was all about me and what I wanted. Like I was Family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
Taruj and Collin were amazing in helping me find the right Jeep Grand Cherokee for me! Nothing short of professional, friendly, and class individuals! It was worth the drive from WI to IL to work with such a great group of people and a dealership that's all about YOU...the customer! Take my word for it, stop in and see them yourselves! You will not regret it!
2nd new car purchase!
This is my second new car purchase from Antioch. Awesome sales and service. Always have been very helpful and accommodating. I know I’ll be back again! Thank you guys!
Very accommodating. Very friendly and helpful dealership.
Quick service. Asked questions and had answers right of way.
Eric Hochstedler was great
Eric Hochstedler was great. Honest and Knowledge about the vechicle. I went to 4 or 5 different dealerships before coming here. Each other one I felt I was being lied to and ripped off, so I walked away. At Antioch Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram was the only time I felt they were being honest and negotiating a fair deal. Thanks again Eric.
Awesome experience
Great facility, staff and selection. The only thing that I was unhappy about was how they automatically added GAP insurance into the sale without asking. Once this was caught during financial review, however, they immediately took it off once I voiced my displeasure with it.
New car purchase
I always go to Jeep in Antioch this is my family 5th Jeep with them would highly recommend them and you families to go there fair and honest
2021Grand Cherokee lease
Great experience. Salesman was very knowledgeable and professional. Very pleasant to work with. Will definitely deal with him again when my new lease is up.
Excellent car buying experience!
Angelo Passarelli at Antioch Dodge gave me excellent service and made sure my experience here was a good one. I was also pleased with Bob in service and Tony. I would highly recommend Antioch Dodge for your next vehicle! Roy Wulffen
Very helpful!
They worked hard to get us in what we wanted for the right price.
Car buying in Antioch
I have no bad things to say about Antioch Chrysler, only good things. My salesman Dan was very knowledgeable and spent as much time as i needed before I made my decision to purchase a Jeep Wrangler. I highly recommend Antioch Chrysler Dodge Jeep.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Buyer Beware
Buyer Beware My wife and I were beyond ecstatic to buy a new Jeep for our family. We saved a long time to buy an SUV that fit our needs - we drove down to Antioch from WI to look a Jeep that was listed. A different Jeep caught our eye, the sales process went smooth, our one year old rang the bell and we took picture proudly with our new vehicle. Within two days of owning this Jeep the check engine light came on. When we called and spoke with our salesman and the manager of Dodge Antioch, he basically told us so sad, too bad, car is sold as is and tried to resell us the extended warranty. Well, in the state of WI it's illegal to sell a vehicle that won't pass emissions, and that's exactly what this dealership did. We now have had this Jeep to our mechanic twice and a third time to a Jeep dealership with already spending over $2000 in repair to the evaporative system with the check engine to continue to come on. At this point I'm pretty sure this dealership sold us a lemon at the cost of $25000. Oh and by the way- it would of been more if I didn't catch they were trying to slip in an extra $1k in a "reconditioning fee". This dealership obviously does not care about the quality of the vehicles they are selling. Don't trust this dealership and avoid the nightmare we are experiencing.
New Car
Pete was great. Helped me find a vehicle within my budget.
Salesman Nick
Nick provided excellent service and advice without the usual B.S. Thanks Nick can't wait to pick up truck
Well Worth the 11 Hour Drive
We researched and then made the decision to drive from N. Georgia to Antioch, IL to purchase a 2021 Jeep Wrangler. Jeff Constable was very knowledgeable, professional, and helpful throughout the whole process. We give the highest rating to this entire dealership, and Jeff in particular!
Great sales rep
Worked with me. Very quickly dealt with my issues and made the deal smooth.
Great Dealership
This was a great buying experience start to finish! Mario was able to answer all my questions and was extremely knowledgeable. I would highly recommend starting here if you are looking for a Jeep.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2020 Ram Big Horn Purchase
I purchased a 2020 Ram truck big horn and worked with salesman Eric Hochstedler. Eric did a fantastic job finding me a great deal on the truck I was looking to purchase. He was very knowledgeable and showed me all the vehicle options. I want to thank him for his help in making my purchase quickly.