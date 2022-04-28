5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Huge shout out to Jeff Constable at Antioch CDJ&R! Let me set the stage and say, I am not an easy customer at a car dealership. I know my stuff and don't budge on what I want/expect or play games. I have bought many cars. I do my research prior to looking at buying any car. I go in expecting what I am expecting, and if that can't be delivered , I will move on to another place and deal. I don't like shady tactics, deception or games (don't waiste my time). I am straight up front and honest and I expect the same in return. I had been to several car dealers before going to Antioch CDJ&R and dealt with shady practices, prIce gouging (15,000 mark up above sticker... seriously!). I like to call and set my expectations of the deal before I go to look at a car, I don't want to waiste your time and mine. sooo. you can now see I am one tough cookie to deal with as a customer, and if you start waisting my time, i have no issue telling you straight out.. I have to say, Jeff delivered everything I expected and more. straight up honest and works to get you the best deal and what you are asking for. no price gouging, no hidden extra cost, no games. knowledgable, Professional, kind and funny! I went in with my expectations set on trade in amount and price for the 2022 Compass, and he knew those expectations prior to me getting there.. Jeff delivered everything I expected, and found a couple extra discounts I never even knew existed! by far the best car buying experience I have ever had, and I have bought a lot of cars over the years. Thank you Jeff! Read more