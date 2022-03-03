Raymond Kia
What a day!
by 03/03/2022on
Been struggling with the idea of purchasing a new vehicle until I came to Raymond KIA! Thank you to the moon and back Joe Schusteff for help make it a great experience.. You put all my car worries to rest and got me into a vehicle I can depend on!
A great car buying experience!!!
by 09/24/2021on
Chris was fantastic!!! All the staff made the process so simple. He took the time to answer all my questions and made buying the car very easy. I love my new Sportage.
Great Experience
by 08/18/2021on
Raymond Kia and most specifically our Sales Person Chris went out of their way to help us buy the car wanted. From the start of our car buying process ( a no pressure first visit and test drive), allowing us space to make comparisons of other cars and to make our decisions and finally working with us to find the right price for the car we wanted Chris and the team at Raymond Kia were very helpful and honest with us. Would shop here again.
Chris K is an amazing sales professional to work with!
by 07/06/2021on
We stumbled onto this dealership after a bad experience at another one while google searching and called and were able to make an immediate appointment. The sales process was not pushy at all. We ended up getting the car we wanted at a fair price and feeling great about the purchase. This is not something I have ever said after buying a car.
Sales visit with Christopher Kreft
by 07/01/2021on
We were just out for a drive and decided to stop and look at the new model cars. Salesman Christopher Kreft walked out to meet us, he is very knowledgeable and we left with a new car.
Chris Kreft
by 06/30/2021on
Chris was extremely helpful with the purchase of my new Stinger, he put forward extra to make sure I was finding what I wanted. I will be referring Chris to anyone I know looking for a car.
Definitely recommend this dealership!!!!
by 03/03/2021on
After having a very dishonest, bad experience at a different dealership, I ended up at Raymond Kia in Antioch, and I can't say enough about the owner Mark, the salespeople Robert & Scott, and the finance manager that helped me! This team went above and beyond and have no idea how important needing a new car was to me. Mark and Robert were extremely communicative and transparent with me, listened to my needs, were kind, and went out of their way to get me what I needed, at a price and payment I could afford. Scott spent a great deal of time with me in the car, showing me exactly how everything worked and explaining every aspect of the car ... this was SO appreciated and he's just a really cool guy overall (ask him about music ;) )!!! The finance gentleman was informative, explained everything in detail, was also very transparent in all fees and costs, and was just overall a really genuine guy. This dealership showed me nothing but honesty, kindness, knowledge, and a genuine want to help. I walked out of there last night with a payment I could definitely afford, with a 0.9% interest rate (what?!?!? 😳😊), and a brand new 2021 car that I love. I will recommend them to anyone and everyone I can, and I'll be back for my next purchase, without a doubt. Thank you isn't enough ... but thank you. 😊
Good experience.
by 02/18/2021on
Just purchased my Jeep here. Brian Martin was patient with me and got me financed and out the door in no time. All the staff wore masks and had hand sanitizer on every desk. It was easy to look online and pick out what I wanted instead of having to walk the lot. Thank you Brian Martin and Raymond Kia
Best experience in purchasing KIA Telluride Antioch IL
by 01/20/2021on
I experienced excellent customer service with Chris Kreft. He took time to explain everything and I not only left with additional knowledge but purchased new KIA Telluride SX. This was such a pleasant and family atmosphere I enjoyed making this purchase. There was no hidden fees and I purchased what I wanted. The sales manager and finance personnel were so nice. I will refer all my family and friends to Chris Kreft. Thank you so much Chris K. You are THE BEST
Excellent customer service!
by 06/15/2020on
I love my new Forte and cannot say enough about how fast and easy it was to get exactly what I wanted. Joe Schusteff and the rest of the staff at Raymond made the process painless. Thank you!
Raymond is the place to go.
by 02/17/2020on
Last minute decided to stop in and look at the Telluride. Was greeted and assisted by Chris Kreft. He was great from start to finish. Accommodating the entire time and never tried to sell me more car than I actually needed. Loving the new ride. Thanks again Chris and all the staff at Raymond. They are second to none.
Libby
by 10/11/2018on
Libby was so friendly and helpful. She made our experience more like shopping with a friend and was very knowledgeable and ready with an answer to all my questions. I will be recommending her to all my friends.
Libby!!
by 10/11/2018on
Libby at Raymond Kia is by far the best sales person I have ever worked with. She was so fun and didn't make me feel like I was buying a car at all! Going to a dealership for hours is usually not pleasant, but with Libby it was! I highly recommend her!
Cozy dealership with great staff
by 10/10/2018on
Car-buying can really be a negative experience. However, Raymond Kia was quite pleasant. There was more of a casual persuasion than pressure. Libby Vega was really knowledgeable of the whole process (which is becoming rare nowadays). I would definitely recommend Raymond.
New vehicle purchase
by 10/08/2018on
I purchased a new Equinox from Raymond on Saturday and my salesperson Gary Collins was great, he was helpful and explained the whole process and found me exactly what I wanted. Next was the finance department, Caesar was super, he was one of the friendliest finance people that Ive ever met, he was on top of everything and explained everything very well and made the process go smooth. Last but not least was Tim he was the technology specialist and helped get my OnStar going in my vehicle and showed me how everything works,Tim was very informative and knew everything about the vehicle features and how to use them. This was definitely the easiest shopping and buying experience that Ive had. Thank you all at Raymond-Kia
Great experience
by 06/14/2018on
They were friendly, helpful and low pressure. Got a great deal and Erica was fantastic. Would buy a new or used car from them again.
Car buying made Easy!
by 01/06/2018on
I have been looking for a car for the last month but my other car decided to die on new year's day and I had to get a new car the next day. I called several different dealerships but Raymond Kia was the only one that didn't bs me. Nick Kretsch and Chet Nichols are the best! I dealt with Nick on the phone, he answered all my questions and was very patient with me. He quoted me a price and when I went into the dealership to purchase the car, the price he quoted me was the price I paid. I worked with Chet Nichols once at the dealership and he was very kind and personable. These two gentlemen made car buying easy!
Raymond KIA ROCKS!!!
by 12/17/2017on
I had been searching for a couple of years for an SUV to replace our 2012 Ford Escape. I wanted a V6 for towing, ventilated leather seats and a 360 surround view camera. My wife just wanted an automatic hands-free liftgate and a short wheelbase. After a through nationwide search, we found the perfect low mileage Kia Sorento SXL at Raymond Kia in Antioch, IL. From the initial contact through the sale and orientation, I was very impressed with Nick Kretsch and Chet Nichols and Naim Sabir. As I flew in from out-of-state to purchase the Sorento, Nick was extremely responsive and helpful in managing the sale and answering all of my questions. Nick even handled my special request to have a tow hitch and trailer brake controller pre-installed. When I arrived first thing on a busy Saturday morning, Chet made me his top priority to get me on the road quickly. Chet gave me a top notch, quick, but thorough orientation. Thank you so much Raymond Kia and Nick, Chet, and Naim!!!
I had the best experience
by 12/16/2017on
I without a doubt recommend Raymond Kia to everyone. Chet, Nick and Naim all went above and beyond. I couldnt have asked for anything more.
Outstanding Service
by 12/15/2017on
I had never considered buying a Kia before, I was a Dodge or Ford person. A friend who works for Raymond Kia convinced me to look into Kia cars and I am so glad I did. Raymond Kia in Antioch has great customer service where they take the time to listen to you, and get you into the car you actually want. Erica especially took the time to hear my concerns and questions and answered all of them and explained things in a way that was easy to understand. She did what she had to in order to get me into the car I fell in love with while test driving. She is diligent, compassionate, helpful & all around a great person to do business with. She made the process effortless. I highly recommend her to anyone looking into buying a Kia.
Deceit thru purchase
by 10/05/2017on
"Buyer Beware" I am a 1st time customer & buyer & had the worst experience possible with them! If i could rate them a Negative 0 i would & just for being non negociable & dishonest about alot of things said in order to have you seal the deal! What turned out to be a decent encounter at this dealership, turned out to be nothing but a lie & deceit at the end! There is no going back to fix something that seemed simple in a mistake in Pricing given to me by the salesmen I worked with by the name of Brian Martin. We talked & worked out a deal & at the end of it all, i was charged a diffrent PRICE NOT AGREED upon. Even speaking about this with his head boss about the selling price, was useless because in his own words to me was " U signed the contract" & to me that basically meant i got SCREWED!!Long story short, i now have to pay more than agreed to for a car with no 3rd row head rests bcuz they were missing since the start & the dealer/salesmen swore to order them for me & 3 months later, still don't exist, no back floor placemats bcuz they disappeared when i took the car to the dealer to get detailed, a missing antena which i personally replaced bcuz the signal was bad & let's no mention all the minor dinks & dents i over saw. This car has a dent on the back tailgate door & was dirty inside & only after i deceided to purchased it was vacuumed out & had gum still stuck to the back seat, a small tear in my front seat etc, etc..& the best part of it all is that now I Officially get all this & more for the low price i will have to pay of just $22,000 or so!!! & let's not forget to mention the head boss told me not to write a bad review bcuz he said he tried to make me happy with their service when he didn't even try working out a deal???
