1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

"Buyer Beware" I am a 1st time customer & buyer & had the worst experience possible with them! If i could rate them a Negative 0 i would & just for being non negociable & dishonest about alot of things said in order to have you seal the deal! What turned out to be a decent encounter at this dealership, turned out to be nothing but a lie & deceit at the end! There is no going back to fix something that seemed simple in a mistake in Pricing given to me by the salesmen I worked with by the name of Brian Martin. We talked & worked out a deal & at the end of it all, i was charged a diffrent PRICE NOT AGREED upon. Even speaking about this with his head boss about the selling price, was useless because in his own words to me was " U signed the contract" & to me that basically meant i got SCREWED!!Long story short, i now have to pay more than agreed to for a car with no 3rd row head rests bcuz they were missing since the start & the dealer/salesmen swore to order them for me & 3 months later, still don't exist, no back floor placemats bcuz they disappeared when i took the car to the dealer to get detailed, a missing antena which i personally replaced bcuz the signal was bad & let's no mention all the minor dinks & dents i over saw. This car has a dent on the back tailgate door & was dirty inside & only after i deceided to purchased it was vacuumed out & had gum still stuck to the back seat, a small tear in my front seat etc, etc..& the best part of it all is that now I Officially get all this & more for the low price i will have to pay of just $22,000 or so!!! & let's not forget to mention the head boss told me not to write a bad review bcuz he said he tried to make me happy with their service when he didn't even try working out a deal??? Read more