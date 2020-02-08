Hard working and accommodating
by 08/02/2020on
It’s refreshing to purchase a truck from a dealership that actually cares about there customers. Smooth, easy and relatively quick process. Ask for Robert!
Sales
by 07/30/2020on
It was a few days to get the sale done, but the first time I came in I DID NOT want to buy, I wanted to look and go home. They allowed me to do that and didn't hound me about coming back in until I was ready. I was ready a few days later when I returned with my husband and when we couldn't reach a deal that day, we left with no hard feelings. The next day we were able to finalize our decision to buy and came back and it was a great fast completion to our purchase. Our total time at the dealership was about 3 hours which was AMAZING! We did not feel pressured to buy and comfortable with our salesman.
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee
by 07/12/2020on
I had a great experience purchasing my new vehicle here. Frank was very knowledgable about the vehicle features and answered all of my questions. They were not pushy and got me a great deal! I’d definitely return for my next vehicle!
Ram 1500
by 04/16/2020on
I just purchased my new Ram and the salesperson and everyone at the dealership were great. The price was the best around and I checked many dealers.
Very professional and personable
by 04/14/2020on
During these crazy times of covid they made us feel comfortable this is our second car we bought from them
Helpful
by 03/15/2020on
Robert was helpful and knowledgeable. Had cars ready for me to test drive so i didnt have to be there all day.
2019 Grand Caravan Purchase
by 02/01/2020on
We just purchased a new vehicle at Antioch Chrysler Dodge. Our sales person, Nicole was very personable, knowledgeable, and understanding throughout the whole process. She was exceptional, and would consider purchasing another vehicle in the future. The entire sales process was a positive experience.
New car purchases
by 12/31/2019on
Nicole Chechen was great we were very pleased and would come back for our next purchase due to our great experience we Nicole
Outstanding Experience
by 11/25/2019on
I bought two cars from this dealership within the last 4 months from Robert Fine, awesome sales guy! He makes the process very smooth and easy going. My experience on both occasions has been outstanding service, friendly staff, along with an accommodating service center makes a 5 star overall experience!
Best place to buy a car
by 10/03/2019on
Best costumer service. They go above and beyond to make sure you are satisfied with your purchase. Frankie did an amazing job, not only with the car the I wanted but also with affordable monthly payments. If you are looking for a car this is the right place.
Great Customer Experience
by 09/05/2019on
We are from Indiana. My husband called to inquire about a 2019 Jeep Trailhawk that tha Antioch Dealership had on their website. He spoke with Nicole who was very helpful and answered was able to answer all my husband’s questions. The manager and Nicole were able to give us a great deal on the SUV over the phone. We drove 2 hours to see the SUV. After seeing and doing a test drive we ended up purchasing the vehicle.
Ram 2500 purchas
by 04/12/2019on
Excellent customer service. They worked very hard to locate the vehicle with the options I was looking for. I would recommend Antioch Dodge to anyone who is looking to purchase a new vehicle
New Car
by 03/24/2019on
I had a great experience with the team. John Deboer, Kevin Skorena and associate Andres took special interest and made sure I felt heard. I really appreciated that no information was held back. Every conversation was open, upfront and it took a lot of stress off, knowing that my questions were answered. Iâll definitely return.
Excellent service
by 03/04/2019on
Great service. Friendly atmosphere. Did not feel pressured or talked down to.
New Jeep
by 02/16/2019on
Very pleased with our friendly and professional salesperson Nicole.
Ram 1500
by 12/26/2018on
Great experience. Dan was excellent and Frank stepped in when needed. My fifth truck from this dealership.
My New Jerp
by 12/23/2018on
My Jeep purchase was very easy, I knew what I wanted and jimmy Johnson helped me get it. The whole process was awesome. He found the Jeep and got it here in a day and a half and I drove away with exactly what I wanted.
300m
by 10/17/2018on
I purchased a new chrysler 300m from Dan B. He explained all of the features about the car in detail. He is a low pressure easy going salesman.
Not What You Expect
by 10/03/2018on
Be Aware Sales & Finance! I worked with the manager most of the time, but than past off after he knew I was purchasing my Ram. Worked next with a very rude and disrespectful person that told us about accessories for my Ram and than was processing our finance paperwork as well, very rude the whole time! Short with me, smart remarks disrespectful young [non-permissible content removed] I should of walked out then and there. Was not happy with somethings on the new truck, oh we will take care of everything (Yea Right) the front bumper needed fixed they did a RUSH job and looked terrible, second attempt had scratch's all over it. So now I am going to a professional body shop that cares about their customers satisfaction and paying out of pocket. Well worth it to me then going back to Antioch Dodge! Are these people blind, do you not care about your customers? I am a female and I could see the terrible workmanship! Once you purchase something you are for sure secondary, don't call you back, you walk in and they are so rude! I will never, ever go back to Antioch Dodge for anything! I will return ALL my business, referrals, friends, family, co-workers all back to Gurnee Dodge never should of strayed away from them in the first place. They have always treated me like a customer, with professionalism for over 20 years, even with the new ownership treated me better then Antioch Dodge Sales and Finance! Whomever goes to Antioch Dodge for a vehicle GOOD LUCK don't hold your breath for Professionalism!!! NEVER EVER AGAIN FOR ME! I am so DONE with Antioch Dodge. No going back!
Thank you Antioch Dodge!!!
by 09/18/2018on
A very special thank you to Taylor and all the sales team! From test drives to rolling out in my new Dodge, this was a great experience! I highly recommend Taylor, she's patient and encouraging throughout the whole process!
great experience
by 09/18/2018on
We bought a Grand Cherokee and a great experience. Scott took us out on 2 test drives as we tried to decide what model worked best for us. Scott and Kevin worked up a nice deal for us. We also had a very positive experience with service department two months ago. definitely recommend Scott and the guys at Antioch.