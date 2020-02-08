sales Rating

Be Aware Sales & Finance! I worked with the manager most of the time, but than past off after he knew I was purchasing my Ram. Worked next with a very rude and disrespectful person that told us about accessories for my Ram and than was processing our finance paperwork as well, very rude the whole time! Short with me, smart remarks disrespectful young [non-permissible content removed] I should of walked out then and there. Was not happy with somethings on the new truck, oh we will take care of everything (Yea Right) the front bumper needed fixed they did a RUSH job and looked terrible, second attempt had scratch's all over it. So now I am going to a professional body shop that cares about their customers satisfaction and paying out of pocket. Well worth it to me then going back to Antioch Dodge! Are these people blind, do you not care about your customers? I am a female and I could see the terrible workmanship! Once you purchase something you are for sure secondary, don't call you back, you walk in and they are so rude! I will never, ever go back to Antioch Dodge for anything! I will return ALL my business, referrals, friends, family, co-workers all back to Gurnee Dodge never should of strayed away from them in the first place. They have always treated me like a customer, with professionalism for over 20 years, even with the new ownership treated me better then Antioch Dodge Sales and Finance! Whomever goes to Antioch Dodge for a vehicle GOOD LUCK don't hold your breath for Professionalism!!! NEVER EVER AGAIN FOR ME! I am so DONE with Antioch Dodge. No going back! Read more