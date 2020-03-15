  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Middlekauff Honda

Middlekauff Honda

Visit dealer’s website 
1237 Blue Lakes Blvd N, Twin Falls, ID 83301
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Middlekauff Honda

4.9
Overall Rating
(135)
Recommend: Yes (134) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Smooth and easy!

by Christopher on 03/15/2020

The entire car buying process was very easy. We worked with Trey (now gone) and Butch; both were excellent. Thanks for the help!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
232 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Awful Customer Service! Dave Downing should not be working with the public!

by Dave Downing needs to go on 03/27/2020

Took a week to “fix” my car., During that time, Dave lost our key fob, and broke the windshield. He refused to accept any responsibility.. The bleached-blonde lady at the opposite counter was also incredibly rude. It took a week to fix a problem that was scheduled under the Honda Website as only requiring 2 hours time. After 10 years, we’re looking for a new dealership to service and buy cars from. Good luck staying in business acting like that!!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Smooth and easy!

by Christopher on 03/15/2020

The entire car buying process was very easy. We worked with Trey (now gone) and Butch; both were excellent. Thanks for the help!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Best service I could ask for!

by Brittney on 03/13/2020

Amazing service and did whatever they could to help me get what I needed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

great service they should have more workers like eduardo

by Felipe on 02/27/2020

the customer service eduardo helped me a lot he is really good helping people and making them happy with good deals

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Great Dealership

by Justin on 02/12/2020

Sales rep was very kind. He made sure we were comfortable and at the end even put a little fuel in the tank of the used truck we bought when we joked about it

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Fast, Friendly Service

by Heidi on 02/09/2020

Everyone was friendly. The service was fast.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Honda Pilot Service

by Michael on 02/02/2020

Got me right in no appointment Explained everything well

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Honda Service Department

by Esther on 01/31/2020

Everyone is friendly and transparent. Very accommodating with a loaner vehicle if available.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Amazing customer service

by Mynde on 01/29/2020

Very friendly and informative. Everyone was very customer service oriented. Eduardo Marin is such a kind man and very detailed oriented. I would recommend my family and friends to to Middlekauff Motors

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Smooth Easy Experience....

by Robert on 01/25/2020

Friendly, Knowledgeable sales staff, smooth finalization in Finance.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

GOOD CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE

by George on 01/20/2020

We received what we were promised in our communications. There were no surprises when we came to your dealership. Friendly staff

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Oil change and a test drive

by Jeanne on 01/17/2020

Everyone was very friendly and helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Honda Ridgeline

by Edward on 01/16/2020

Excellent workmanship, honest fair price.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Amazing service

by Tammy on 01/14/2020

Friendly, worked with us to get what we wanted.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Amazing people and great place!

by Joshua on 01/13/2020

The staff is always so nice and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Awesome Team

by Ian on 01/12/2020

Great to work with, easy to get pricing and info on the car

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Test driving with the Grandkids.

by Marla on 01/06/2020

I appreciate the helpfulness of Edwardo and Raine. They were very helpful. Very nice to work with in walking me through the new extended warranty plans. Thanks again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Good ex

by Bob on 01/05/2020

Response to questions. Quick time in and out

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Great Customer Service

by Sellers73 on 01/05/2020

The Honda Sales manager was absolutely great. He was straight forward and very efficient. Also made sure to go through everything in front of me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Happy customers.

by Raymond on 01/04/2020

Everyone was friendly, and knowledgeable. Salesman was a delight.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Great service. Fair price.

by Donald on 01/04/2020

They were straight forward and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
44 cars in stock
0 new44 used0 certified pre-owned
Ford F-350 Super Duty
Ford F-350 Super Duty
0 new|6 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
0 new|5 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Toyota 4Runner
Toyota 4Runner
0 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes