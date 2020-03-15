service Rating

Took a week to “fix” my car., During that time, Dave lost our key fob, and broke the windshield. He refused to accept any responsibility.. The bleached-blonde lady at the opposite counter was also incredibly rude. It took a week to fix a problem that was scheduled under the Honda Website as only requiring 2 hours time. After 10 years, we’re looking for a new dealership to service and buy cars from. Good luck staying in business acting like that!! Read more