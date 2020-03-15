Customer Reviews of Middlekauff Honda all sales Reviews service Reviews 4.9 Overall Rating (135)
on Christopher 03/15/2020
The entire car buying process was very easy. We worked with Trey (now gone) and Butch; both were excellent. Thanks for the help!
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
on Dave Downing needs to go 03/27/2020
Took a week to “fix” my car., During that time, Dave lost our key fob, and broke the windshield. He refused to accept any responsibility.. The bleached-blonde lady at the opposite counter was also incredibly rude. It took a week to fix a problem that was scheduled under the Honda Website as only requiring 2 hours time. After 10 years, we’re looking for a new dealership to service and buy cars from. Good luck staying in business acting like that!!
Recommend this dealer? No Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
on Christopher 03/15/2020
Recommend this dealer? Yes
by
on Brittney 03/13/2020
Amazing service and did whatever they could to help me get what I needed.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
the customer service eduardo helped me a lot he is really good helping people and making them happy with good deals
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Sales rep was very kind. He made sure we were comfortable and at the end even put a little fuel in the tank of the used truck we bought when we joked about it
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Everyone was friendly. The service was fast.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Got me right in no appointment
Explained everything well
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Everyone is friendly and transparent. Very accommodating with a loaner vehicle if available.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very friendly and informative. Everyone was very customer service oriented. Eduardo Marin is such a kind man and very detailed oriented. I would recommend my family and friends to to Middlekauff Motors
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Friendly, Knowledgeable sales staff, smooth finalization in Finance.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
We received what we were promised in our communications. There were no surprises when we came to your dealership. Friendly staff
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Everyone was very friendly and helpful
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent workmanship, honest fair price.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Friendly, worked with us to get what we wanted.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
The staff is always so nice and helpful.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great to work with, easy to get pricing and info on the car
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
I appreciate the helpfulness of Edwardo and Raine. They were very helpful. Very nice to work with in walking me through the new extended warranty plans. Thanks again.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Response to questions. Quick time in and out
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
on Sellers73 01/05/2020
The Honda Sales manager was absolutely great. He was straight forward and very efficient. Also made sure to go through everything in front of me.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Everyone was friendly, and knowledgeable. Salesman was a delight.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Close review service Rating Great service. Fair price.
They were straight forward and helpful.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes