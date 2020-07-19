Poor repair and customer service
by 07/19/2020on
We purchased a 2012 Lincoln MKZ from a dealer in Pocatello. We first went to our local Lincoln dealer (Middlekauff) in Twin Falls. We were specifically looking for a Lincoln hybrid. When speaking with the Middlekauff salesman we were informed that they did not have a hybrid. The salesman then tried to convince us to buy a different Lincoln or Ford. I asked if they could arrange to receive one from another Ford-Lincoln dealer in Idaho or Utah. At that point the salesman simply walked away. Several years later my wife took the car into Middlekauff for routine maintenance and an oil change. Upon arrival at the service desk she was ignored by the service manger who was busy shuffling papers and then walked away. About 15 minutes later he returned and accepted the keys to the car and the service was performed. Subsequently an electronic survey was provided, and my wife completed it. She noted that the service manager was not prompt in recognizing and responding to her presence. Several days after posting the survey, a handwritten note was received by mail from Middlekauff management wherein the author indicated that my wife would “perhaps be happier going to Jiffy Lube in the future”. We ceased taking the car into Middlekauff for service. Several months ago we received a recall notice from Ford-Lincoln that the car had a potentially defective airbag. We took the car to our local dealer (Middlekauff). The service manager was not pleased that we had purchased the car from another dealer but agreed to honor the recall notice. We picked up the car two days later and found that the car had a small cut in the back seat, the molding on the A pillar was broken/dislodged and there was grease on several areas of the interior of the car. Due to the previous experience with Middlekauff we elected not to return and lodge a complaint. Two days later the airbag indicator light came on indicating an issue with the recalled/replaced air bag. We took the car to a Lincoln dealer in Boise last week. The diagnostic tests performed found that there was a loose wire in the electrical harness under the seat that had probably been dislodged during the recall/replace work done at Middlekauff. Upon returning home my wife contacted the customer service manager at Middlekauff and explained the situation. She was told that since we did not immediately return on finding the damage and grease there was nothing they could/would do about it. We will never purchase a vehicle from Middlekauff or have service performed at that establishment. We will let others know of our experience and will recommend that this facility does not represent the Lincoln brand in a positive manner.
Amazing customer service
by 10/17/2016on
Amazing customer service and speedy time.. Tyler and Chas did an outstanding job. It was nice to have a speedy outcome.
Work done on my F350
by 10/13/2016on
They got my vehicle in quickly to inspect it. Was highly priced otherwise would have had them fix it then.
Great Experience at Middlekauff Ford
by 09/09/2016on
We really appreciated our salesperson, Alex. He was willing to put in the time to get us exactly what we wanted. He was patient as we waffled between truck, small SUV and mid-size SUV and spent a lot of time test driving. He paid attention to details, was completely accessible to us via text and email, and answered all our questions promptly. He really made the whole experience easy. We also appreciated the finance specialist, Jason, who was very patient with all our questions and took the time to answer them to our satisfaction.
What an experience
by 09/03/2016on
the guys made sure I was well taken... care of. I mistook my car for a new one after the wash and wax they did for me.
A+ service
by 09/02/2016on
A+ service great job. Thanks to middlekauff for getting me in and out. You guys are the best ever. I will be back for sure
Survey
by 09/02/2016on
Everyone was nice and very helpful. They were also knowledgeable in their work. I will continue to do my services through middlekauff
new car buying
by 07/13/2016on
the sale person was the one who made me buy the car she new we just how good it was, is a great car.....
Middlekauff A+
by 03/25/2016on
Purchased a 2016 Ford F-250 XLT. I have to say that this was by far the BEST experience I've ever had purchasing a vehicle. I never felt stressed or pushed or anything but treated like a queen. I really felt that the sales and finance team had my best interests at heart. Never before have I been given a hug and treated like family during the car buying experience. Bo & Reiner get an A+++++++ in my book. Thank you! Everyone at Middlekauff are so helpful. Also, thanks to Carlos for answering my questions and always being so helpful. Thank you, all!
EXCELLENT!
by 03/18/2016on
Everything Was PERFECT, I love my new ford! Everyone there was helpful and kind. I feel I got the best price and was treated fairly. My sales person Alex was great to work with and very knowledgeable. John in Finance made the process quick and easy. I'll absolutely be back!
New vehicle purchase
by 01/14/2016on
Steven Lange our sales representative located for us the vehicle we were interested in purchasing and notified us when it was available at the dealership to inspect and test drive. We then decided to purchase the F-150 King Ranch. The service from all the staff at Middlekauff Ford were very courteous and helpful throughout the complete process. We are very satisfied with our recent purchase.