service Rating

We purchased a 2012 Lincoln MKZ from a dealer in Pocatello. We first went to our local Lincoln dealer (Middlekauff) in Twin Falls. We were specifically looking for a Lincoln hybrid. When speaking with the Middlekauff salesman we were informed that they did not have a hybrid. The salesman then tried to convince us to buy a different Lincoln or Ford. I asked if they could arrange to receive one from another Ford-Lincoln dealer in Idaho or Utah. At that point the salesman simply walked away. Several years later my wife took the car into Middlekauff for routine maintenance and an oil change. Upon arrival at the service desk she was ignored by the service manger who was busy shuffling papers and then walked away. About 15 minutes later he returned and accepted the keys to the car and the service was performed. Subsequently an electronic survey was provided, and my wife completed it. She noted that the service manager was not prompt in recognizing and responding to her presence. Several days after posting the survey, a handwritten note was received by mail from Middlekauff management wherein the author indicated that my wife would “perhaps be happier going to Jiffy Lube in the future”. We ceased taking the car into Middlekauff for service. Several months ago we received a recall notice from Ford-Lincoln that the car had a potentially defective airbag. We took the car to our local dealer (Middlekauff). The service manager was not pleased that we had purchased the car from another dealer but agreed to honor the recall notice. We picked up the car two days later and found that the car had a small cut in the back seat, the molding on the A pillar was broken/dislodged and there was grease on several areas of the interior of the car. Due to the previous experience with Middlekauff we elected not to return and lodge a complaint. Two days later the airbag indicator light came on indicating an issue with the recalled/replaced air bag. We took the car to a Lincoln dealer in Boise last week. The diagnostic tests performed found that there was a loose wire in the electrical harness under the seat that had probably been dislodged during the recall/replace work done at Middlekauff. Upon returning home my wife contacted the customer service manager at Middlekauff and explained the situation. She was told that since we did not immediately return on finding the damage and grease there was nothing they could/would do about it. We will never purchase a vehicle from Middlekauff or have service performed at that establishment. We will let others know of our experience and will recommend that this facility does not represent the Lincoln brand in a positive manner. Read more