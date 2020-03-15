Middlekauff Honda
Customer Reviews of Middlekauff Honda
Smooth and easy!
by 03/15/2020on
The entire car buying process was very easy. We worked with Trey (now gone) and Butch; both were excellent. Thanks for the help!
great service they should have more workers like eduardo
by 02/27/2020on
the customer service eduardo helped me a lot he is really good helping people and making them happy with good deals
Great Dealership
by 02/12/2020on
Sales rep was very kind. He made sure we were comfortable and at the end even put a little fuel in the tank of the used truck we bought when we joked about it
Amazing customer service
by 01/29/2020on
Very friendly and informative. Everyone was very customer service oriented. Eduardo Marin is such a kind man and very detailed oriented. I would recommend my family and friends to to Middlekauff Motors
Smooth Easy Experience....
by 01/25/2020on
Friendly, Knowledgeable sales staff, smooth finalization in Finance.
GOOD CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE
by 01/20/2020on
We received what we were promised in our communications. There were no surprises when we came to your dealership. Friendly staff
Amazing service
by 01/14/2020on
Friendly, worked with us to get what we wanted.
Awesome Team
by 01/12/2020on
Great to work with, easy to get pricing and info on the car
Test driving with the Grandkids.
by 01/06/2020on
I appreciate the helpfulness of Edwardo and Raine. They were very helpful. Very nice to work with in walking me through the new extended warranty plans. Thanks again.
Great Customer Service
by 01/05/2020on
The Honda Sales manager was absolutely great. He was straight forward and very efficient. Also made sure to go through everything in front of me.
Happy customers.
by 01/04/2020on
Everyone was friendly, and knowledgeable. Salesman was a delight.
Great service!
by 12/15/2019on
They were quick to assist us find the right vehicle for us, and went the extra mile to make buying a car an easy process for us.
Buyer
by 11/30/2019on
Great customer service, friendly, made us feel like we mattered to them
Pleasantly Suprised!
by 11/29/2019on
Honesty, No High Pressure Sales, Integrity, Very Accomidating, Worked for us. It was really nice to work with a lot who turned out to be the sun after a very ling rain storm.
No pushy sales pitch🤗
by 11/23/2019on
Taylor was knowledgeable, thoughtful and pleasant each time we came in. He didn't push to sell a car, we were able to look, learn and received his card in case we came back. He was so nice we called before we came back to make sure we would be able to see him again. We test drove a CRV then the Passport, still no awful pushy sales pitch which was wonderful. Needless to say we bought the Passport.
Best first-time car buying experience!
by 11/17/2019on
Everything was great! It was super quick and the process was easy. I had mentioned to Sam Marsh that I was in need of a new car, and by the next day he had found me one within my price range that I loved and I signed the lease! I never thought that getting a new car would be so easy but Sam made it that way for sure. He Was there to help walk me through and make sure I understood every single step- from the test drive to the final paper work. I couldn’t of asked for a better car buying experience.
Thank you!
by 11/17/2019on
No pressure. Trey was very accommodating to help both my husband and I be able to test drive while the other stayed back to help our toddler. :) He also arranged to have the detail shop put plastic down in the second and third row floors so we can keep it clean while we wait for our floormats. Y'all were able to negotiate a little on price, which is always important to us! And last but not least, we love the car and the condition it is in! Thanks a bunch!
New car purchase.
by 11/10/2019on
Our salesperson Steve was probably the most knowledgeable salesperson,out of all the other competitors, that we had. It nice to talk with someone who knows their product.
2019 Passport
by 11/07/2019on
Love working with Taylor. Very nice and willing to sell, but not pushy.
Great dealership
by 11/05/2019on
Trey was very helpful, competent, and knowledgeable. Best price quote I got.
Good personal interaction ~ a little lax on detailing
by 11/05/2019on
Stephen was a good listener and paid attention to my requirements in a vehicle. I also liked that Rick came out to introduce himself.
