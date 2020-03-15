Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Middlekauff Honda

Middlekauff Honda

Visit dealer’s website 
1237 Blue Lakes Blvd N, Twin Falls, ID 83301
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Middlekauff Honda

118 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Smooth and easy!

by Christopher on 03/15/2020

The entire car buying process was very easy. We worked with Trey (now gone) and Butch; both were excellent. Thanks for the help!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

great service they should have more workers like eduardo

by Felipe on 02/27/2020

the customer service eduardo helped me a lot he is really good helping people and making them happy with good deals

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Dealership

by Justin on 02/12/2020

Sales rep was very kind. He made sure we were comfortable and at the end even put a little fuel in the tank of the used truck we bought when we joked about it

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing customer service

by Mynde on 01/29/2020

Very friendly and informative. Everyone was very customer service oriented. Eduardo Marin is such a kind man and very detailed oriented. I would recommend my family and friends to to Middlekauff Motors

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Smooth Easy Experience....

by Robert on 01/25/2020

Friendly, Knowledgeable sales staff, smooth finalization in Finance.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

GOOD CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE

by George on 01/20/2020

We received what we were promised in our communications. There were no surprises when we came to your dealership. Friendly staff

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing service

by Tammy on 01/14/2020

Friendly, worked with us to get what we wanted.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome Team

by Ian on 01/12/2020

Great to work with, easy to get pricing and info on the car

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Test driving with the Grandkids.

by Marla on 01/06/2020

I appreciate the helpfulness of Edwardo and Raine. They were very helpful. Very nice to work with in walking me through the new extended warranty plans. Thanks again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Customer Service

by Sellers73 on 01/05/2020

The Honda Sales manager was absolutely great. He was straight forward and very efficient. Also made sure to go through everything in front of me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Happy customers.

by Raymond on 01/04/2020

Everyone was friendly, and knowledgeable. Salesman was a delight.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service!

by Jared on 12/15/2019

They were quick to assist us find the right vehicle for us, and went the extra mile to make buying a car an easy process for us.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Buyer

by Barbara on 11/30/2019

Great customer service, friendly, made us feel like we mattered to them

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Pleasantly Suprised!

by MDCathey on 11/29/2019

Honesty, No High Pressure Sales, Integrity, Very Accomidating, Worked for us. It was really nice to work with a lot who turned out to be the sun after a very ling rain storm.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

No pushy sales pitch🤗

by Valerie on 11/23/2019

Taylor was knowledgeable, thoughtful and pleasant each time we came in. He didn't push to sell a car, we were able to look, learn and received his card in case we came back. He was so nice we called before we came back to make sure we would be able to see him again. We test drove a CRV then the Passport, still no awful pushy sales pitch which was wonderful. Needless to say we bought the Passport.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best first-time car buying experience!

by Savannah on 11/17/2019

Everything was great! It was super quick and the process was easy. I had mentioned to Sam Marsh that I was in need of a new car, and by the next day he had found me one within my price range that I loved and I signed the lease! I never thought that getting a new car would be so easy but Sam made it that way for sure. He Was there to help walk me through and make sure I understood every single step- from the test drive to the final paper work. I couldn’t of asked for a better car buying experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Thank you!

by Jodi on 11/17/2019

No pressure. Trey was very accommodating to help both my husband and I be able to test drive while the other stayed back to help our toddler. :) He also arranged to have the detail shop put plastic down in the second and third row floors so we can keep it clean while we wait for our floormats. Y'all were able to negotiate a little on price, which is always important to us! And last but not least, we love the car and the condition it is in! Thanks a bunch!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New car purchase.

by Steven on 11/10/2019

Our salesperson Steve was probably the most knowledgeable salesperson,out of all the other competitors, that we had. It nice to talk with someone who knows their product.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2019 Passport

by Patti on 11/07/2019

Love working with Taylor. Very nice and willing to sell, but not pushy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great dealership

by Paul on 11/05/2019

Trey was very helpful, competent, and knowledgeable. Best price quote I got.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good personal interaction ~ a little lax on detailing

by Donna on 11/05/2019

Stephen was a good listener and paid attention to my requirements in a vehicle. I also liked that Rick came out to introduce himself.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
96 cars in stock
0 new96 used0 certified pre-owned
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
0 new|16 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford F-250 Super Duty
Ford F-250 Super Duty
0 new|7 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford F-350 Super Duty
Ford F-350 Super Duty
0 new|5 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes