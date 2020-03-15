5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

No pressure. Trey was very accommodating to help both my husband and I be able to test drive while the other stayed back to help our toddler. :) He also arranged to have the detail shop put plastic down in the second and third row floors so we can keep it clean while we wait for our floormats. Y'all were able to negotiate a little on price, which is always important to us! And last but not least, we love the car and the condition it is in! Thanks a bunch! Read more