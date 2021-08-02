Middlekauff Ford Lincoln
BEST EVER!! JEFF HERNANDEZ IS STAND UP!
by 02/08/2021on
For Joyce Rea: I just wanted to say THANK YOU to Middlekauf Ford for being the best car buying/service experience I have ever had! From the time I first stepped on the lot and purchased my Ford Escape the same day from Jeff Hernandez, I have been treated like family and so well taken care of from purchasing to every service and maintenance of my vehicle. A special thank you as well to Darren Bloxham, Jonathan Woodman, Michelle Street for their service and heartfelt care. After over two years of purchasing, Jeff made a special effort to check in and make sure everything was going smoothly for me. I can't tell you how grateful I am for everyone's help there!
10 STARS!! COULDN'T BE HAPPIER!!
by 02/08/2021on
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
BEST EVER!! JEFF HERNANDEZ IS STAND UP!
by 02/08/2021on
JJ is the best!
by 02/06/2021on
I was so impressed with JJ's overall, spontaneous knowledge of various systems and performance ratings of so many trucks while visiting Middlekauff in Twin Falls, ID. He instantly ascertained the best fit for me. I loved his professionalism & character! Thank you, JJ!
Poor repair and customer service
by 07/19/2020on
We purchased a 2012 Lincoln MKZ from a dealer in Pocatello. We first went to our local Lincoln dealer (Middlekauff) in Twin Falls. We were specifically looking for a Lincoln hybrid. When speaking with the Middlekauff salesman we were informed that they did not have a hybrid. The salesman then tried to convince us to buy a different Lincoln or Ford. I asked if they could arrange to receive one from another Ford-Lincoln dealer in Idaho or Utah. At that point the salesman simply walked away. Several years later my wife took the car into Middlekauff for routine maintenance and an oil change. Upon arrival at the service desk she was ignored by the service manger who was busy shuffling papers and then walked away. About 15 minutes later he returned and accepted the keys to the car and the service was performed. Subsequently an electronic survey was provided, and my wife completed it. She noted that the service manager was not prompt in recognizing and responding to her presence. Several days after posting the survey, a handwritten note was received by mail from Middlekauff management wherein the author indicated that my wife would “perhaps be happier going to Jiffy Lube in the future”. We ceased taking the car into Middlekauff for service. Several months ago we received a recall notice from Ford-Lincoln that the car had a potentially defective airbag. We took the car to our local dealer (Middlekauff). The service manager was not pleased that we had purchased the car from another dealer but agreed to honor the recall notice. We picked up the car two days later and found that the car had a small cut in the back seat, the molding on the A pillar was broken/dislodged and there was grease on several areas of the interior of the car. Due to the previous experience with Middlekauff we elected not to return and lodge a complaint. Two days later the airbag indicator light came on indicating an issue with the recalled/replaced air bag. We took the car to a Lincoln dealer in Boise last week. The diagnostic tests performed found that there was a loose wire in the electrical harness under the seat that had probably been dislodged during the recall/replace work done at Middlekauff. Upon returning home my wife contacted the customer service manager at Middlekauff and explained the situation. She was told that since we did not immediately return on finding the damage and grease there was nothing they could/would do about it. We will never purchase a vehicle from Middlekauff or have service performed at that establishment. We will let others know of our experience and will recommend that this facility does not represent the Lincoln brand in a positive manner.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Amazing customer service
by 10/17/2016on
Amazing customer service and speedy time.. Tyler and Chas did an outstanding job. It was nice to have a speedy outcome.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Work done on my F350
by 10/13/2016on
They got my vehicle in quickly to inspect it. Was highly priced otherwise would have had them fix it then.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Experience at Middlekauff Ford
by 09/09/2016on
We really appreciated our salesperson, Alex. He was willing to put in the time to get us exactly what we wanted. He was patient as we waffled between truck, small SUV and mid-size SUV and spent a lot of time test driving. He paid attention to details, was completely accessible to us via text and email, and answered all our questions promptly. He really made the whole experience easy. We also appreciated the finance specialist, Jason, who was very patient with all our questions and took the time to answer them to our satisfaction.
Great deal and service at Middlekauff Ford
by 09/05/2016on
Got a great deal on my 2016 F- 250 crew cab pick up. Staff was friendly and very accommodating. Easiest place in the world to by a truck.
timely repair
by 09/03/2016on
PROMPT SERVICE My 2015 super duty was in Goode motor for 42 days with out being properly repaired. I had it towed to your business it was repaired in 8 days and is running great . Thank you for your hepl
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
What an experience
by 09/03/2016on
the guys made sure I was well taken... care of. I mistook my car for a new one after the wash and wax they did for me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A+ service
by 09/02/2016on
A+ service great job. Thanks to middlekauff for getting me in and out. You guys are the best ever. I will be back for sure
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Survey
by 09/02/2016on
Everyone was nice and very helpful. They were also knowledgeable in their work. I will continue to do my services through middlekauff
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
new car buying
by 07/13/2016on
the sale person was the one who made me buy the car she new we just how good it was, is a great car.....
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Middlekauff A+
by 03/25/2016on
Purchased a 2016 Ford F-250 XLT. I have to say that this was by far the BEST experience I've ever had purchasing a vehicle. I never felt stressed or pushed or anything but treated like a queen. I really felt that the sales and finance team had my best interests at heart. Never before have I been given a hug and treated like family during the car buying experience. Bo & Reiner get an A+++++++ in my book. Thank you! Everyone at Middlekauff are so helpful. Also, thanks to Carlos for answering my questions and always being so helpful. Thank you, all!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
EXCELLENT!
by 03/18/2016on
Everything Was PERFECT, I love my new ford! Everyone there was helpful and kind. I feel I got the best price and was treated fairly. My sales person Alex was great to work with and very knowledgeable. John in Finance made the process quick and easy. I'll absolutely be back!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New vehicle purchase
by 01/14/2016on
Steven Lange our sales representative located for us the vehicle we were interested in purchasing and notified us when it was available at the dealership to inspect and test drive. We then decided to purchase the F-150 King Ranch. The service from all the staff at Middlekauff Ford were very courteous and helpful throughout the complete process. We are very satisfied with our recent purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2 certified pre-owned