I purchased the extended warranty for $2,750 and after 7 months of purchasing the Infinity QX60, the extended warranty does not cover any basic things. The button in the back to close the trunk stopped working and this warranty does not cover diagnosis and the motor that needs to be replaced. It also does not cover condensation in the headlights or the alarm that was installed from Infinity to arm the vehicle. Salepeople are either not knowledgeable about any of the vehicles they are selling or they are just in it for the sale. I also didn't receive my floor mats for six months even if it was included in my contract and I had to fight with AutoSource's customer service to get them after multiple calls to the dealership and a few calls to their customer service department. Trust has been broken and I will not buy another vehicle from them regardless of the brand and appearance of their vehicles because it is costing more to fix the hidden problems and their extended warranties don't cover any thing that you will ever need. The extended warranty partner that they use also does not care about any problems you are experiencing and have also told me that I have to go to two service shops within a 40 mile area from the dealership which was never told to me upon me purchasing the warranty. These are the things that should be shared by the salesperson or their Financial Officer that handles selling warranties and signing off on contracts. This is the most disappointing and costly experience in purchasing a vehicle ever. Read more