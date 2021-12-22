1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

WILL NEVER DO BUSINESS HERE AGAIN. The salesman, Eric, was quite polite if a bit pushy, but tolerable. He did a pretty good job letting me ask questions and trying his best to help. The finance guy I dealt with was Mike and this guy really messed up. Our approval came back from ICCU at 2.9% and Westmark at 4.5% and he pushed our loan thru the higher interest rate. Now our loan is a higher payment FOR NO REASON. This will end up costing me over $1,500 over the term of the loan. I tried for days to get him to fix it, but to no avail. Now I'm stuck with it unless I go thru the hassle of refinancing thru another bank, which I will absolutely try to do. I'm so angry about it and there's literally squat I can do because I didn't find out until AFTER I signed all the paperwork. This type of deceit is why car dealers have a bad rep and I certainly will never go back to a dealership that treats their customers like this. My payment could have been $22/mo lower and saved me $1500 in interest had I just gone somewhere else. Read more