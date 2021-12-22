Customer Reviews of Phil Meador Toyota
I got SCAMMED here
by 12/22/2021on
WILL NEVER DO BUSINESS HERE AGAIN. The salesman, Eric, was quite polite if a bit pushy, but tolerable. He did a pretty good job letting me ask questions and trying his best to help. The finance guy I dealt with was Mike and this guy really messed up. Our approval came back from ICCU at 2.9% and Westmark at 4.5% and he pushed our loan thru the higher interest rate. Now our loan is a higher payment FOR NO REASON. This will end up costing me over $1,500 over the term of the loan. I tried for days to get him to fix it, but to no avail. Now I'm stuck with it unless I go thru the hassle of refinancing thru another bank, which I will absolutely try to do. I'm so angry about it and there's literally squat I can do because I didn't find out until AFTER I signed all the paperwork. This type of deceit is why car dealers have a bad rep and I certainly will never go back to a dealership that treats their customers like this. My payment could have been $22/mo lower and saved me $1500 in interest had I just gone somewhere else.
Will Roth
by 01/24/2020on
Will Roth was extremely knowledgeable and helpful in the purchase of our Highlander. He was polite, respectful, and a pleasure to work with. We never felt pressured or uncomfortable. We recommend him highly and would seek his help in any future purchase.
Toyota Corolla purchase
by 03/22/2019on
William Roth was very friendly and bent over backwards to meet our needs. We didn't feel pressured.
Service Department
by 03/20/2019on
The service department is always friendly and usually get my vehicle service completed before the estimated time. Also, the work performed has met or exceeded my expectations.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fast, Friendly and very Accommodating.
by 03/14/2019on
We were passing through Pocatello from out of state (MT)..Our Toyota Camry was making some sounds we needed to get checked before continuing on our trip. We pulled into Phil Meador Toyota and was greeted like long time customers. They squeezed us in, checked out the Camry and let us know that our right side wheel bearing was going out. They worked through their lunch, got the car fixed and even washed our car. Kim (Service Clerk) was awesome. We enjoyed visiting with Pablo (Salesman) as we asked about different vehicles for a possible future purchase. I will definitely recommend this business.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good dealership and great staff
by 03/02/2019on
Juan was very cordial and knowledgeable. He patiently showed all the vehicles I was interested in, and allowed me to test drive where I wanted. He also worked hard to resolve issues that would have prevented the purchase. I'm confident he will continue to work until the receiver mount is in place.
Phil meador toyota
by 02/20/2019on
I dropped my car off and was called with updates and need for other service. Every thing was done when I went to pick it up.. very much appreciated the car wash!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service at Phil Meador Toyota in Pocatello, Idaho
by 02/16/2019on
All my questions were answered professionally and the mechanic took a few minutes to show me how to change my headlight bulbs, this is helpful instead of doing it in the dark out on the road. Facility is exceptionally clean, well laid out and a pleasure to be at.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience!
by 02/01/2019on
Juan was fantastic. He was very knowledgeable about the car I was looking at and was super helpful throughout the whole process. I didn't feel pressured at all. Juan, Mike, and Brandon were able to make it work for me and my budget. Thank you!!
Excellent dealership and staff
by 01/19/2019on
Extremely helpful and honest staff. Jason Meador and the sales associate Casey went out of their way to get me into the vehicle I was looking for and answered all the questions I had. Their honesty was a breath of fresh air and was greatly appreciated. Excellent job by all thank you very much.
Phil Meador Toyota service dept
by 01/15/2019on
Awesome staff, very professional. Amazing waiting area that even has a fireplace!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Used 2017: A BIG Thanks Casey & Mike
by 12/31/2018on
Everything! Our daughter bought a car last year from this dealership. (Casey) & recommended to us in return. From the test drive, to the offer, to settlement & through finance. (Thanks Mike) They answered all questions timely & professional. Want to build a home town relationship. Come see these guys!
Good People
by 12/28/2018on
Jessie and Ed made the purchase easy. No hassles, no pressure, no non-sense. We didn't have to spend lots of time and hassle trying to figure out the odds and ends. The paperwork was ready for us, and we were in and out of the dealership quickly. We are always pressed for time, so this was super important and appreciated by us.
Great buying experience
by 12/07/2018on
My car buying experience was the best I have had in a lifetime. Fast, fair, efficient and no bologna. I asked for their best price, I was given it and it was better than anyone else (including SLC dealers). I purchased the next day.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My experience with Phil Meador Toyota
by 12/01/2018on
I have felt like I could trust the company. My sales guy was very professional so we have felt the same about the company
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great place for service and sales.
by 11/22/2018on
Always friendly and prompt.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Tacoma
by 11/02/2018on
Very friedly, knowledgable salesperson. This is the second vehicle I've bought from Phil Meador and had Wil as a salesperson. Couldn'r be more happy with both purchases!
Jesse H. was helpful and thorough.
by 10/27/2018on
We are currently looking for a used truck for our son. A search for a reliable used truck in this region is very hard. Jesse H. was very helpful in assisting us in our search. We live approximately 7 hours away in WY. Jesse provided us with almost twenty close-up pictures that he took personally to help us narrow down out search. While we haven't found the exact vehicle yet, Jesse could not have done more to help us.
Recent Highlander purchase
by 10/13/2018on
William and Joe made purchasing our new Highlander a very non stress activity. Both were very knowledgeable about the vehicle and spent as much time with us as we needed and answered all of our questions. We left the dealership with our new Highlander feeling that it was a win win situation. Thank you gentlemen.
First purchase at this dealership ever!
by 09/29/2018on
Loved the "Welcome to Phil Meador" opening all sales associates greeted us with, everyone was alert and focused but warm.
What a wonderful place to purchase a vehicle
by 09/26/2018on
Ty Murray who was our sales person is extremely knowledgeable about all aspects of the Toyota vehicles. Ty responded to my website inquiry instantly with a phone call, he listened to what my needs were and offered a vehicle that met my needs and a price that was fair.