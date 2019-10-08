5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We were in the market for a New/Used Chevy Traverse. I am the type that researches everything about the car before we contact the dealer. In my research I found over 40+ Used 2012 Traverses in the market, I couldnt believe it. After a few hours, I finally found the top 3 dealers with the cars that we wanted. After speaking with the sales gal, at Cole Chevrolet, she was very friendly and very helpful. I dont expect sales people to know every answer in the book, but I expect them to get the answer, and she did this to the T. She even told me that she didnt know the answer, but she would find out and get back with me, and she did. She got her GM involved in the deal, they knew that I was from SLC Utah, and the drive up there was around 3 hours. So they did almost everything over the phone. I asked them to come back with their best offer for the complete package, ( Trade Value, New Price of the car, and the interest rate) and they did this, with the understanding that they would need to see my trade to confirm the price given) It came down to 2 Traverses and it was a pain to make sure that each car was the same, without seeing them. This is the very first time, that I made a blind decision on the #1 choice and made the decision to drive up there to see the car. This dealer went way above what they needed to. They took the car into the shop, went through and found some marks that were on the car, and they had their detailer come in and do some body work to remove the scratches. The negotiations, was a breeze, the financing was AMAZING, he was friendly, non pushy and was very helpful to get me the best rate. He was able to pull a string or two, and got us the rate that we needed from the bank. We drove over 3 hours, and when we arrived all we had to do was to verify the car, and the car was in amazing shape with one minor issue, but they were quick to find a great solution to solve this issue. In my life and with my business we have purchased over a dozen of cars in the past 15 years, and I have to say that this was the best dealership that I have dealt with. I would highly recommend this dealer, even if they have the car that you want .MAKE THE DRIVE we did and it was WELL WORTH IT! Read more