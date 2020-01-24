service Rating

We were passing through Pocatello from out of state (MT)..Our Toyota Camry was making some sounds we needed to get checked before continuing on our trip. We pulled into Phil Meador Toyota and was greeted like long time customers. They squeezed us in, checked out the Camry and let us know that our right side wheel bearing was going out. They worked through their lunch, got the car fixed and even washed our car. Kim (Service Clerk) was awesome. We enjoyed visiting with Pablo (Salesman) as we asked about different vehicles for a possible future purchase. I will definitely recommend this business. Read more