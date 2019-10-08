I have had my best car buying experiences here at Cole's Chevrolet. Kenneth has gone above and beyond for my husband and I in helping us find a car that fits our needs and budget. He was open and honest with the difficulties we face as we try to rebuild our credit but he never gave up on finding something to work out for us.
We live over 500 miles from Cole Chevrolet. We don't have the best credit but needed a car. Kenneth and the finance department made it happen. I know it took a lot of work on their part but it seemed painless for us and we really appreciate someone just being straightforward and honest with us. Thanks again.
I called several different dealers in different states trying to find the right car and seemed to just get the run around. Kenneth made it simple, found me the right car and made the deal easy. It was all simple and straight forward. Thanks again
Kenneth and Brian were extremely patient with me. I had a lot of questions and they showed me everything I wanted, from the car report, to whether it had recalls to different book values. They gave me an excellent deal.
We shopped at several dealerships within a 100 miles of Pocatello and Kenneth was the only salesman that didn't insult us, while listening to what we needed. He made us feel at home and treated us right.
The salesperson, Jeremy, was very knowledgeable and totally listed to what I wanted. He did not try to have me buy up or down, but showed me the car that would meet all my needs. He also took lots of time showing me all the bells and whistles on my new car and made sure I understood everything. I will have not trouble calling him if I have any further questions.
Justin in sales and Mario with financing are miracle workers! They were amazing to work with and were easy to talk to. They were honest and upfront and that's exactly how it should be. They were able to do the unimaginable and they did an amazing job and I cannot thank them enough. This review does not do them justice nor Cole Chevrolet justice! My ex husband and I were stuck in a very bad situation and they were able to help us out and get us into a much better situation which ultimately has helped us move forward in the right direction. Thank you and a HUGE thank you to Mario and Justin for being amazing to work with and for doing the above and beyond!!!!
Frank was an excellent sales associate. He is very friendly and very personable with his customers. I love the fact that I could shoot frank a text and he'd get right back to me, I never had to wait to have a question answered. Frank always kept me up to date on the process of my vehicle order. I also loved the way Bob was so eager to help us with the purchase of our new truck. I'd like to thank both Bob and Frank for there out standing customer service. We were treated awful at the ford dealership, but frank and Bob made up for that. There was nothing better then pulling in to the ford dealership in our new Chevy and having all the sales associate come out to check out out new truck! I'd recommend anybody I know to go talk to Frank, he'll help you get your dream car! I'd like to say thank you again for all your help!
One of my least favorite things to do is buy a vehicle....I think I would rather get a root canal. Michelle was great to work with as was the financial person (sorry...I forgot his name). I will definitely recommend Cole Chevrolet to my friends and family.
I recently decided to purchase a 2012 'gently used' Chevy Traverse.
It seemed like a good idea to get info on used cars via the internet which led me on a search of a used Chevy Traverse.
I looked within 500 miles of my small (pop. 8,000) town to see what kind of deal I could find.
I contacted several dealers in MT, CO and ID and found not only the best price but also the most courteous, helpful salespeople at Cole Chevrolet in Pocatello, ID.
They showed me a video of the car I was interested in and pictures taken from all exterior and interior angles.
I decided that despite the distance which was just under 500 miles, to purchase the auto.
I flew into Pocatello, they picked me up at the airport, I test-drove the Traverse and the deal was done 2 hours later.
The next morning I had a beautiful drive home in my 'new' car.
The people at Cole Chevrolet are very professional and friendly, they made my buying experience one of the best
I've had in my many years of auto dealings.
I would highly recommend to everyone looking for a good deal on a good auto to not hesitate because of distance, especially if the car is at Cole Chevrolet.
We were in the market for a New/Used Chevy Traverse.
I am the type that researches everything about the car before we contact the dealer.
In my research I found over 40+ Used 2012 Traverses in the market, I couldnt believe it.
After a few hours, I finally found the top 3 dealers with the cars that we wanted.
After speaking with the sales gal,
at Cole Chevrolet, she was very friendly and very helpful.
I dont expect sales people to know every answer in the book, but I expect them to get the answer, and she did this to the T.
She even told me that she didnt know the answer, but she would find out and get back with me, and she did.
She got her GM involved in the deal, they knew that I was from SLC Utah, and the drive up there was around 3 hours.
So they did almost everything over the phone.
I asked them to come back with their best offer for the complete package, ( Trade Value, New Price of the car, and the interest rate) and they did this, with the understanding that they would need to see my trade to confirm the price given)
It came down to 2 Traverses and it was a pain to make sure that each car was the same, without seeing them.
This is the very first time, that I made a blind decision on the #1 choice and made the decision to drive up there to see the car.
This dealer went way above what they needed to.
They took the car into the shop, went through and found some marks that were on the car, and they had their detailer come in and do some body work to remove the scratches.
The negotiations, was a breeze, the financing was AMAZING, he was friendly, non pushy and was very helpful to get me the best rate.
He was able to pull a string or two, and got us the rate that we needed from the bank.
We drove over 3 hours, and when we arrived all we had to do was to verify the car, and the car was in amazing shape with one minor issue, but they were quick to find a great solution to solve this issue.
In my life and with my business we have purchased over a dozen of cars in the past 15 years, and I have to say that this was the best dealership that I have dealt with.
I would highly recommend this dealer, even if they have the car that you want .MAKE THE DRIVE we did and it was WELL WORTH IT!
