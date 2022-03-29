5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

If you're considering ordering the new Bronco, or you have one on order, it can be a super stressful situation due to delays, defects, etc. You've also probably seen all the articles and youtube videos about OUTRAGEOUS dealer mark-up's etc, or surprise "market adjustments". I experienced all of this stress and all of the delays as I ordered my Bronco over a year ago. I took delivery of my Bronco Badlands on Friday 12/31/21. Throughout the final month/week's Steve Taylor, my salesman, stayed in total contact, responded to all my emails, and made the final process seamless. Corwin did not have any markups or adjustments or anything that should not have been in there. They honored the price guarantee that Ford promotes when you place your order. Long story short, you can feel VERY confident working with Steve Taylor and Corwin Ford in Nampa if you're considering ordering a new vehicle. I just had to remember that his name is Steve Taylor and not Steve Irwin... You'll understand when you meet, or speak with him. Anyway, very VERY happy Bronco owner already loving the snow covered trails! Read more