Matt Steeves - great sales rep
by 03/29/2022on
Matt Steeves handled our car purchase really well. He was personable, timely, and attentive. He was not pushy but did not waste our time. We enjoyed getting to know him, negotiating with him a bit, and closing the deal. We could not be happier with our Nissan Armada. Matt went out of his way a number of times and made sure we were well taken care of. Gracias Matt!
Jason Stom - 2022 Maverick
by 03/20/2022on
Jason Stom was great to work with! From the moment I came in and started asking questions about the 2022 maverick hybrid in July of 2021, he answered every question best he could and when he didn’t know he check with someone that would and got back to me! After completing my build and waiting 226 days for my truck to arrive as soon as it did, like 20 minutes, he gave me a call to let me know, and to top it all off he didn’t mind staying late while we finished up everything! Great experience!
Great Experience!
by 03/06/2022on
Dylan Bonds (our sales person) and Levi Beagley (Sales Manager) were outstanding. I found them to be very helpful, honest, knowledgeable, and have tons of integrity. This is the second new car I've purchased from Corwin Ford. I plan to purchase another in the near future. They have always been fair with trade-in offers and transparent with pricing. I had an issue after my purchase (my fault, not theirs!) and they immediately solved my problem in a way that was extremely convenient for me. The experience could not have gone better.
Great first time experience!
by 02/07/2022on
Larry Black and Andy were both very helpful. The process was quick, low pressure, and friendly. Highly recommend.
Corwin Ford
by 01/17/2022on
I was in the market for a gently used diesel pickup. After looking at a few different vehicles on numerous lots I found one I liked at Corwin Ford. Jason Stom (my sales consultant) as well as the rest of the Corwin sales team were absolutely fantastic to work with. I chose a certified pre-owned F250 that had everything I was looking for. The entire process was pretty quick and painless. Jason was professional and very knowledgeable answering all my questions. After selecting the truck and test driving it Justin in the finance department put together a great deal that fit my budget. I am now a happy Corwin Ford customer and I have zero complaints with the whole experience. I would highly recommend you check out the folks at Corwin Ford if you are in the market for a vehicle new or used!
Purchase of 2021 Ford Ranger
by 01/11/2022on
Kevin Roberts and Nick were amazing and helped the process of financing through my local credit union, a breeze. I would recommend either one to help with that process. In turn I got a sweet 2021 Ford Ranger Lariat, couldn't be happier!
Great Experience
by 01/04/2022on
I have purchased a few vehicles through dealerships and this was the best experience thus far. Nathan helped me look at what I wanted without any pressure at all. He was timely and really nice throughout the whole process which was quick. They gave me what I wanted on my trade-in and had a lot of great perks that other dealerships never offered me. I would purchase another vehicle here in the future.
Great service no mark up's when ordering new Bronco!
by 01/03/2022on
If you're considering ordering the new Bronco, or you have one on order, it can be a super stressful situation due to delays, defects, etc. You've also probably seen all the articles and youtube videos about OUTRAGEOUS dealer mark-up's etc, or surprise "market adjustments". I experienced all of this stress and all of the delays as I ordered my Bronco over a year ago. I took delivery of my Bronco Badlands on Friday 12/31/21. Throughout the final month/week's Steve Taylor, my salesman, stayed in total contact, responded to all my emails, and made the final process seamless. Corwin did not have any markups or adjustments or anything that should not have been in there. They honored the price guarantee that Ford promotes when you place your order. Long story short, you can feel VERY confident working with Steve Taylor and Corwin Ford in Nampa if you're considering ordering a new vehicle. I just had to remember that his name is Steve Taylor and not Steve Irwin... You'll understand when you meet, or speak with him. Anyway, very VERY happy Bronco owner already loving the snow covered trails!
New pu purchase
by 12/21/2021on
I made a online inquiry about a 2021 F250 pu and was set up a appointment with Chris Packer. Chris met me whim I arrived and was ready to help . He answered all my questions and helped me purchase my new truck. I would highly recommend Chris if you are looking to purchase a new vehicle. Thank you, Chris for making my buying experience great. Rick
Salesman lied and was unresponsive to my inquiries
by 12/17/2021on
I ordered to be built F250 diesel estimated delivery date first week in November.I received confirmation of completion and delivery to be Dec 7th by rail to SLC. I was told transport company would ship Dealership in Nampa Id the day received in SLC. On Dec15 th salesman said on transport and would be in Nampa that day.About 6 pm on 15 salesman called and truck was still in SLC and buried by later arrivals in shipping lot and they couldn’t get it out.I received a call after2text requesting update today and he said it would be another week before truck is delivered. I will believe When I take delivery. They requested a five star review on truck that has not been delivered
Our New Rig
by 12/09/2021on
We recently took delivery of our F-150. We worked with Tim Lowber, as he was referred to us by a friend who has worked with Tim prior. Best truck we've ever had to date from Ford and we will work with Tim and Corwin in the future. Thank you, Tim - it was worth the wait!!
Excellent customer service!
by 11/12/2021on
My salesman Jason Stom was extremely helpful and would not stop helping me find a truck I could afford. I had been hunting one for so long I almost bought an SUV but he was able to pull through and get me into a Ford Ranger. I love the truck and would recommend Jason to anyone looking to buy a vehicle.
2021 F-150 Tremor
by 10/28/2021on
Brad Loyd made my car purchase easy and enjoyable. He also gave me top dollar for my trade. I will definitely be returning for my next vehicle.
Great salesman!
by 10/20/2021on
Dustin R was amazing! Always helpful and went above and beyond! I wish I could leave a five star for him alone! His help is a five star for sure! Always had a smile on his face! I will recommend friends and family go see Dustin! The four star is only because I felt the car was over bluebook and the manager wouldn’t come down in price or give a deal! The selling manager would get a 3 star from me. So I compromised with a 4 star review.
Our new to us car
by 10/19/2021on
Larry Black did an excellent job representing Corwin Ford. He led us through the process of selecting a vehicle that met our wants and needs, then it was an easy and painless process to purchase the vehicle.
I Love my truck!
by 10/16/2021on
Overall, a great experience buying a new truck. My salesman was very knowledgeable about the vehicle and helpful in fulfilling my wants and needs for my new truck.
Great Car Buying Experience
by 09/19/2021on
I had a great experience buying my vehicle at Corwin Ford in Nampa with Jeff. All the parts of the buying experience were quick and easy!
Excellent customer service
by 08/30/2021on
I wanted to write a review about the positive experience I had with Corey. I had an appointment to have service on my truck and a hour later left with a new to me car. I did not feel any pressure and Corey listened to my specific needs. To top it off he drove the car to my house since I had not intended to find a car. Thank you so much Corey. I will definitely be back and if you are looking to buy. Ask for Corey
Sales
by 08/22/2021on
My salesman Casey Silver worked harder than any salesman I have ever worked with to find me the vehicle that I wanted. I would recommend ( and will ) Casey to anyone interested in purchasing a vehicle. My whole sales experience was amazing.
My first dealership experience
by 08/03/2021on
This was the first time I bought a car from a dealership and I dealt with Larry who was excellent. He was straightforward, easy going, and relaxed. I never felt pressure in the situation and when I told him I needed a lower payment he did everything he could to make sure I was able to leave in my dream car.
Awesome
by 07/18/2021on
A great experience with Siyo buying a new truck. It was painless and I would definitely go back.