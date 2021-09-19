1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This is a crooked dealer! From the Sales Manager, Levi to their finance guy, Rick Uglynatti, and Sales Rep Tyler Bilton. I was trying to get at least $50K for my 2017 Ford Raptor with 63K miles on it. completely stock and never had any issues. Tyler Bilton and Ricky was trying to deceive me by telling me that the dealer is paying for my tax credit because Im trading my vehicle. So they showed me some erroneous figure to make it look like the dealer is doing me a favor of paying part of my vehicle tax since Im trading it in. I told them its my Tax credit, they cannot tax me for the whole amount of my new vehicle. He was scared to ask the Sales manager I want $50K for my RAPTOR so I told him, $I want $49,950 but they took advantage of my kids being there and wanting to go home. Its my fault for bringing my kids but I just ignored the fact they were scamming me. The finance guy really was getting on my nerves because he sucks on selling any services and they cant even come close to the lowest interest rate. Shop somewhere else. I told them I had Xplan and they didn't even show me the invoice price which they were required to. Basically, they screwed me, even after the fact that I told them I was a Disabled American Veteran. when its time for me to sign, my trade in value was just $46 K and some changer. For me, it all boils down to just money. I got screwed, I lost a few thousand dollars but guess what, I was able to identify shady dealers like Corwin Ford in Nampa, ID. Tyler Bilton, Rick Uglynatti are the two employees that makes the dealership look bad. Im sure there are some honest employees there but just beware. They will also throw a few erroneous charges on the invoice. I dont mind spending a few thousand dollars to be able to warn others. DO NOT DO BUSINESS WITH Corwin Ford. Not sure if those two are the only ones but if the Sales manager let it slide, Im sure there are others that haven't been identified. I don't know if they're gonna be dealt with by Ford Corporate but I don't mind paying but never again will I step foot on that lot. These reviews are just the third party reviews. I will make sure FORD corporate gets an honest review as well so they can see how their employees stain the company's name. Read more