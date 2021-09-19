Corwin Ford Nampa
Excellent customer service
by 08/30/2021on
I wanted to write a review about the positive experience I had with Corey. I had an appointment to have service on my truck and a hour later left with a new to me car. I did not feel any pressure and Corey listened to my specific needs. To top it off he drove the car to my house since I had not intended to find a car. Thank you so much Corey. I will definitely be back and if you are looking to buy. Ask for Corey
Sales
by 08/22/2021on
My salesman Casey Silver worked harder than any salesman I have ever worked with to find me the vehicle that I wanted. I would recommend ( and will ) Casey to anyone interested in purchasing a vehicle. My whole sales experience was amazing.
My first dealership experience
by 08/03/2021on
This was the first time I bought a car from a dealership and I dealt with Larry who was excellent. He was straightforward, easy going, and relaxed. I never felt pressure in the situation and when I told him I needed a lower payment he did everything he could to make sure I was able to leave in my dream car.
Awesome
by 07/18/2021on
A great experience with Siyo buying a new truck. It was painless and I would definitely go back.
Poor Customer Respect
by 06/12/2021on
Luis Gonzalez helped me out. Everything was okay until after the purchase. While switching trucks, I had taken everything out of my old truck to place it in my new truck that still had to be detailed. The new truck was locked so he had me place everything in the back of the truck and he would put it inside later. This included my nephew's car seat, a 200w Jackery battery, sunglasses, and all the registration and insurance info for my truck, trailer, and 4wheeler. I come back to pick up the truck only to find out the car seat and battery are soak and all the paperwork and sunglasses are gone. He didn't place any of it inside and when I ask him about it, he tries to pass the blame onto me because he's too scared to man up to his mistake. 0/10, would not purchase from them again. Now I have to waste even more time at the dmv, get new sunglasses, and hope the car seat and battery weren't ruined.
Super disappointed
by 05/15/2021on
Really disappointed!! I bought a used car from this lot in January 2021, after having my third baby and needing something bigger to fit my family. Had a great customer service experience however, Within 1 month I spent $800 to replace all the shocks and struts and a balding tire. The motor on my passenger door went out...$400 I didn’t have to replace it so decided to just deal with it for now. About 2 weeks ago my daughter was closing the lift gate and the backup lamp assembly fell off into her hands. Being a 2008, I discovered that Ford no longer makes these parts. Had to pay $250 to order a new one!! Then last week the motor in my drivers side window went out. Oh, forgot about the tire pressure sensor that also went out...all in less than 4 months 😩 after closer inspection it looks like the door panels have been removed and the screwed back in. I can’t help but feel that they knew of the issues and did not disclose. Super bummed!! Will not be buying from them again and would not recommend to others.
Great Cars and Sales Rep
by 05/03/2021on
We went into Corwin Ford to just have a look and ended up with a great car. Parker and Jeff were excellent and exceeded our expectations. We got the car we were thinking of and traded in our old one.
Matt is amazing
by 04/28/2021on
My husband and I were out looking at cars after having 2 horrible experiences with other big name dealers. Matt met us on the lot and was honest with all our questions. We didn't give them much to work with, but they came thru and were able to get us financed. Matt was friendly and a kick to work with. Will recommend hands down!!
Rate the Nate
by 04/14/2021on
Nathan Ramirez was on top of everything that we were interested in! Not only is he charismatic, but he knew his job from A to Z! We were out looking and nobody came to help us until Nathan saw us and said, “Are you being helped by someone”, and we were very happy we ran into him! Thanks Nathan
Love my new car!
by 04/12/2021on
Friendly, knowledgeable, and caring people/staff helping you through every step of the buying process. I had such a wonderful experience! Chris in internet sales was particularly helpful.
Pleasant buying experience
by 04/06/2021on
Very good buying experience. Pleasant people. Helpful getting us the vehicle we wanted.
Possibly Best Car Buying Experience So Far
by 03/29/2021on
Jeff and the Corwin team were great, exceeded expectations in all areas, will def be a repeat customer
You're going try and hide that!!!
by 03/17/2021on
Found a truck at Corwin Ford in Nampa, ID; I'm from Roseville, CA, roughly a 1.5 hour flight / 8 hour drive / 550 miles. I called and spoke with Jeff Rick and asked him to inspect the vehicle for me before I spent the money on tickets to fly out to inspect it myself. Jeff got back to me right away, texting me pictures of scratches saying "Only scratches I could find". He called and we chatted, said there were no other issues with the vehicle so I put a non-refundable deposit on the vehicle and flew out 2 weeks later to inspect/pick up the truck. Well, he was right, not many scratches on the truck but opened the door and immediately knew the truck belonged to a smoker. Unbelievable that he would let me fly out to discover this myself. I ask you to consider this; If the sales reps and dealer are going to try and hide the obvious, what else are they hiding?
CROOKED DEALER
by 03/15/2021on
This is a crooked dealer! From the Sales Manager, Levi to their finance guy, Rick Uglynatti, and Sales Rep Tyler Bilton. I was trying to get at least $50K for my 2017 Ford Raptor with 63K miles on it. completely stock and never had any issues. Tyler Bilton and Ricky was trying to deceive me by telling me that the dealer is paying for my tax credit because Im trading my vehicle. So they showed me some erroneous figure to make it look like the dealer is doing me a favor of paying part of my vehicle tax since Im trading it in. I told them its my Tax credit, they cannot tax me for the whole amount of my new vehicle. He was scared to ask the Sales manager I want $50K for my RAPTOR so I told him, $I want $49,950 but they took advantage of my kids being there and wanting to go home. Its my fault for bringing my kids but I just ignored the fact they were scamming me. The finance guy really was getting on my nerves because he sucks on selling any services and they cant even come close to the lowest interest rate. Shop somewhere else. I told them I had Xplan and they didn't even show me the invoice price which they were required to. Basically, they screwed me, even after the fact that I told them I was a Disabled American Veteran. when its time for me to sign, my trade in value was just $46 K and some changer. For me, it all boils down to just money. I got screwed, I lost a few thousand dollars but guess what, I was able to identify shady dealers like Corwin Ford in Nampa, ID. Tyler Bilton, Rick Uglynatti are the two employees that makes the dealership look bad. Im sure there are some honest employees there but just beware. They will also throw a few erroneous charges on the invoice. I dont mind spending a few thousand dollars to be able to warn others. DO NOT DO BUSINESS WITH Corwin Ford. Not sure if those two are the only ones but if the Sales manager let it slide, Im sure there are others that haven't been identified. I don't know if they're gonna be dealt with by Ford Corporate but I don't mind paying but never again will I step foot on that lot. These reviews are just the third party reviews. I will make sure FORD corporate gets an honest review as well so they can see how their employees stain the company's name.
First Ford!
by 03/14/2021on
Dylan Bonds and management were awesome to work with. We were in the market for a new truck and they made the buying process smooth and painless. Would definitely recommend going with Dylan and Corwin!
Tyler Bilton saved the day!
by 03/09/2021on
We could have had a disaster, but Tyler our sales rep saved the day for us. Due to a mis-printed price list ( which was an honest mistake) we were very disappointed and could have walked away. Tyler offered to search for exactly what we were looking for in the right price range. He found it right away and we were treated very fairly with the deal. The process was quick easy and a nice experience after all. Tyler is patient, kind, knowledgeable, honest and professional. we were impressed with his willingness to take the time to show us every vehicle we wanted to see.
Rob Sherman
by 02/23/2021on
Rob was great in helping me find a truck that would work for my needs.
Communication is horrible
by 02/08/2021on
Have a Ford F150 in for a sensor change. Service writer said it would be a 1 day fix. Called the next day since they didn’t call me. Left multiple messages with no return calls. Here i am 5 days later without my pickup. Finally talked to the service person who acted like it was a pain to talk to me. Basically ignored me and said they would work on it... Also said he was working with 30 different customers and didn’t have time to call me back. Seriously?? Never will go there again or recommend them to anyone.....
fair deal all around
by 01/29/2021on
i worked with Spencer at the dealer and found him to be very fair on price and trade in. called in most of info and got in and out a lot faster. no long waiting to get papers done.
Matt
by 01/17/2021on
Matt and the crew made buying a truck quick and easy! No pressure sale and they were friendly and accommodating. Detailed and serviced my truck and I'm pleased with the deal we agreed to. Highly recommend Corwin Ford and Matt!