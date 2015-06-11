Skip to main content
Mick McClure Honda

2323 Juniper Dr, Lewiston, ID 83501
Today 8:30 AM - 6:30 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 6:30 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 6:30 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 6:30 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 6:30 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:30 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Mick McClure Honda

3 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very Satisfied

by RickP73 on 11/06/2015

The sales people were outstanding, and the fact there really was no pressure to buy. This is our second purchase in a little over 3 years.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2016 Honda Accord

by MarkMonson on 10/22/2015

Dan Downing was great to work with. He was not pushy and was able to answer all questions. He was very easy to get a hold of and did a very nice job staying in touch with me. The entire process went smoothly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

1.8 out of 5 starssales Rating

Deal Breaker

by dnar on 11/08/2008

My wife and I had a horrible experience with McClure Honda in Lewiston Id. After we worked numbers back and forth for two days and finally came to the point where they ask you do we have a "Deal?" and I said yes. He went back and talked to the finacial officer and then came back with the old "Oh, I forgot that there was supposed to be $1200 on that sale price that got taken off and shouldn't have." They actually thought we would come up with the additional money and I feel that was their problem and they needed to come up with the additonal money since it was their mistake. Watch your back because they run a slimmy buisness and are not affriad to back track out of a deal. If you go their and change your mind after saying "Deal", don't be affraid of backing out of the deal because they won't.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
