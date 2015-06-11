Mick McClure Honda
Very Satisfied
by 11/06/2015on
The sales people were outstanding, and the fact there really was no pressure to buy. This is our second purchase in a little over 3 years.
2016 Honda Accord
by 10/22/2015on
Dan Downing was great to work with. He was not pushy and was able to answer all questions. He was very easy to get a hold of and did a very nice job staying in touch with me. The entire process went smoothly.
Deal Breaker
by 11/08/2008on
My wife and I had a horrible experience with McClure Honda in Lewiston Id. After we worked numbers back and forth for two days and finally came to the point where they ask you do we have a "Deal?" and I said yes. He went back and talked to the finacial officer and then came back with the old "Oh, I forgot that there was supposed to be $1200 on that sale price that got taken off and shouldn't have." They actually thought we would come up with the additional money and I feel that was their problem and they needed to come up with the additonal money since it was their mistake. Watch your back because they run a slimmy buisness and are not affriad to back track out of a deal. If you go their and change your mind after saying "Deal", don't be affraid of backing out of the deal because they won't.
