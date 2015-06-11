1.8 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My wife and I had a horrible experience with McClure Honda in Lewiston Id. After we worked numbers back and forth for two days and finally came to the point where they ask you do we have a "Deal?" and I said yes. He went back and talked to the finacial officer and then came back with the old "Oh, I forgot that there was supposed to be $1200 on that sale price that got taken off and shouldn't have." They actually thought we would come up with the additional money and I feel that was their problem and they needed to come up with the additonal money since it was their mistake. Watch your back because they run a slimmy buisness and are not affriad to back track out of a deal. If you go their and change your mind after saying "Deal", don't be affraid of backing out of the deal because they won't. Read more