Ron Sayer Nissan

1175 N Woodruff Ave, Idaho Falls, ID 83401
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
5.0
Friendly, Top-Notch Sales Team

by Claire Winstead on 03/11/2020

This sales team was amazing! Not your “typical” car dealers. Very knowledgeable, and the easiest process I’ve been through with buying a car. I was a Honda customer for over 12 years, and I may have just found a new vehicle family. I highly recommend this dealership!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Love the service guys

by Sam on 01/08/2020

Service was great,. I like coming to the Idaho falls Nissan than the pocatello. The guys are much nicer and honest about the cars needs

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Oil service

by Great service at Ron Sayer on 01/07/2020

Totally great service. I'm glad I take my pathfinder there for service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Purchase of car

by cr4 on 07/29/2019

I purchased a car for my daughter from this dealership. Transaction was smooth and salesman was friendly/knowledgeable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Thank You!

by nsmith4 on 08/29/2008

In my opinion, a good salesman will do anything under the sun to get things figured out to your liking/needs. This is just what the people at Ron Sayer did! They were also very kind. I didn't feel like I was being pressured. Thank you, Ron Sayer! Thanks, Dustin!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Good first experience at new site

by djysrv on 12/30/2007

Ron Sayer moved to their new location on Woodruff. I took my 2005 Nissan Altima there this week 12/26/07 for routine maintenance. You drive into a covered service bay where the Service Manager writes the work order. The waiting room is clean and had TV, coffee, restrooms. I was in and out in under an hour. Plus, for oil changes you get a tag to punch and after ever so many get one free. I was pleased with the change from the old place which had definitely seen its day. I will continue to take my car to Ron Sayer Nissan for service.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
22 cars in stock
0 new16 used6 certified pre-owned
Nissan Altima
Nissan Altima
0 new|0 used|
2 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Subaru Legacy
Subaru Legacy
0 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Nissan Rogue
Nissan Rogue
0 new|0 used|
2 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
