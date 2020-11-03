Friendly, Top-Notch Sales Team
by 03/11/2020on
This sales team was amazing! Not your “typical” car dealers. Very knowledgeable, and the easiest process I’ve been through with buying a car. I was a Honda customer for over 12 years, and I may have just found a new vehicle family. I highly recommend this dealership!
Love the service guys
by 01/08/2020on
Service was great,. I like coming to the Idaho falls Nissan than the pocatello. The guys are much nicer and honest about the cars needs
Oil service
by 01/07/2020on
Totally great service. I'm glad I take my pathfinder there for service
Purchase of car
by 07/29/2019on
I purchased a car for my daughter from this dealership. Transaction was smooth and salesman was friendly/knowledgeable.
Thank You!
by 08/29/2008on
In my opinion, a good salesman will do anything under the sun to get things figured out to your liking/needs. This is just what the people at Ron Sayer did! They were also very kind. I didn't feel like I was being pressured. Thank you, Ron Sayer! Thanks, Dustin!
Good first experience at new site
by 12/30/2007on
Ron Sayer moved to their new location on Woodruff. I took my 2005 Nissan Altima there this week 12/26/07 for routine maintenance. You drive into a covered service bay where the Service Manager writes the work order. The waiting room is clean and had TV, coffee, restrooms. I was in and out in under an hour. Plus, for oil changes you get a tag to punch and after ever so many get one free. I was pleased with the change from the old place which had definitely seen its day. I will continue to take my car to Ron Sayer Nissan for service.