service Rating

Not impressed with their customer service. Also, made an appointment and was told 30 min. After sitting there for an hour and a half, I had to track someone down to ask what was going on. They said 5 more minutes, but then it was still much longer. I had a 9 am appointment, so they weren't backed up. While fixing the airbag, they were supposed to do a price check for a new bumper. After being there 2 hours, they didn't have it. Promised to call me that day with the quote. Nothing. I had to call them the next day. Read more