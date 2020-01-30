BMW of Idaho Falls

Visit dealer’s website 
2200 W Sunnyside Rd, Idaho Falls, ID 83402
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of BMW of Idaho Falls

5.0
Overall Rating
(4)
Recommend: Yes (4) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Excellent, small-town dealership.

by BmwM3Strom on 01/30/2020

Your car-ownership is no better than your dealer. This one goes above-and-beyond for you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
6 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Oil change under warranty

by Gazelle on 06/22/2020

Very nice and efficient dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Excellent Service

by Perfect on 04/02/2020

Great place for service, fast and very professional. Gave me a lonar car and sanitized my vehicle before returning

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Excellent, small-town dealership.

by BmwM3Strom on 01/30/2020

Your car-ownership is no better than your dealer. This one goes above-and-beyond for you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Excellent small town dealer

by BMW M3 Comp on 01/01/2020

We keep buying BMWs partly because our dealership in Idaho Falls is excellent. BMWs are great cars, but without a great dealer experience, you don’t have the total package.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Poor Customer Service

by Jumpman on 11/09/2016

Not impressed with their customer service. Also, made an appointment and was told 30 min. After sitting there for an hour and a half, I had to track someone down to ask what was going on. They said 5 more minutes, but then it was still much longer. I had a 9 am appointment, so they weren't backed up. While fixing the airbag, they were supposed to do a price check for a new bumper. After being there 2 hours, they didn't have it. Promised to call me that day with the quote. Nothing. I had to call them the next day.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Internet buyers beware! Not ready for internet car sales.

by goodgrief1 on 12/24/2015

While the people seem nice, the operational side of this dealership is very poor. Sent them a check they recieved on 12/14 cleared my account maybe 3 days later but they refused to depart from their 10 day check clear policy. I should have had the car last week easily! Now the BMW Christmas gift to my wife will come several days after Chrsitmas. Internet buyers beware!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
26 cars in stock
0 new26 used0 certified pre-owned
BMW X5
BMW X5
0 new|6 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
BMW X3
BMW X3
0 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
BMW 3 Series
BMW 3 Series
0 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes