Excellent, small-town dealership.
by 01/30/2020on
Your car-ownership is no better than your dealer. This one goes above-and-beyond for you.
Oil change under warranty
by 06/22/2020on
Very nice and efficient dealership.
Excellent Service
by 04/02/2020on
Great place for service, fast and very professional. Gave me a lonar car and sanitized my vehicle before returning
Excellent small town dealer
by 01/01/2020on
We keep buying BMWs partly because our dealership in Idaho Falls is excellent. BMWs are great cars, but without a great dealer experience, you don’t have the total package.
Poor Customer Service
by 11/09/2016on
Not impressed with their customer service. Also, made an appointment and was told 30 min. After sitting there for an hour and a half, I had to track someone down to ask what was going on. They said 5 more minutes, but then it was still much longer. I had a 9 am appointment, so they weren't backed up. While fixing the airbag, they were supposed to do a price check for a new bumper. After being there 2 hours, they didn't have it. Promised to call me that day with the quote. Nothing. I had to call them the next day.
Internet buyers beware! Not ready for internet car sales.
by 12/24/2015on
While the people seem nice, the operational side of this dealership is very poor. Sent them a check they recieved on 12/14 cleared my account maybe 3 days later but they refused to depart from their 10 day check clear policy. I should have had the car last week easily! Now the BMW Christmas gift to my wife will come several days after Chrsitmas. Internet buyers beware!