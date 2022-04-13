Skip to main content
Ron Sayer Nissan

1175 N Woodruff Ave, Idaho Falls, ID 83401
Today 8:30 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Ron Sayer Nissan

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(11)
Recommend: Yes (5) No (0)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Nissan Pathfinder

by Oscar Lora on 04/13/2022

Very well designed car. Helpful sales associate and very well knowledgeable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New purchase

by Steve on 02/18/2022

The whole team was great and easy to work with. Good experience purchasing a new car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Service all around

by Aaron on 07/31/2021

Everybody is very professional here. The salesman was super nice. He even drove my old car back home for me. The finance manager was nice, the auto mechanic was super nice. Everything was great. The only thing I wanted was for them do come down a bit more on the price. They really didn't budge much on the price, but overall I'm very happy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

A+ Very pleased

by Larry on 07/24/2021

Kevin was very professional and got me great deal on 2019 Nissan Frontier. It had low mileage and was in excellent condition.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Professional, Methodical, and Courteous

by JB on 05/17/2021

Excellent service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Friendly, Top-Notch Sales Team

by Claire Winstead on 03/11/2020

This sales team was amazing! Not your “typical” car dealers. Very knowledgeable, and the easiest process I’ve been through with buying a car. I was a Honda customer for over 12 years, and I may have just found a new vehicle family. I highly recommend this dealership!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Love the service guys

by Sam on 01/08/2020

Service was great,. I like coming to the Idaho falls Nissan than the pocatello. The guys are much nicer and honest about the cars needs

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil service

by Great service at Ron Sayer on 01/07/2020

Totally great service. I'm glad I take my pathfinder there for service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchase of car

by cr4 on 07/29/2019

I purchased a car for my daughter from this dealership. Transaction was smooth and salesman was friendly/knowledgeable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Thank You!

by nsmith4 on 08/29/2008

In my opinion, a good salesman will do anything under the sun to get things figured out to your liking/needs. This is just what the people at Ron Sayer did! They were also very kind. I didn't feel like I was being pressured. Thank you, Ron Sayer! Thanks, Dustin!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Good first experience at new site

by djysrv on 12/30/2007

Ron Sayer moved to their new location on Woodruff. I took my 2005 Nissan Altima there this week 12/26/07 for routine maintenance. You drive into a covered service bay where the Service Manager writes the work order. The waiting room is clean and had TV, coffee, restrooms. I was in and out in under an hour. Plus, for oil changes you get a tag to punch and after ever so many get one free. I was pleased with the change from the old place which had definitely seen its day. I will continue to take my car to Ron Sayer Nissan for service.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
