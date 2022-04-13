5 out of 5 stars service Rating

Ron Sayer moved to their new location on Woodruff. I took my 2005 Nissan Altima there this week 12/26/07 for routine maintenance. You drive into a covered service bay where the Service Manager writes the work order. The waiting room is clean and had TV, coffee, restrooms. I was in and out in under an hour. Plus, for oil changes you get a tag to punch and after ever so many get one free. I was pleased with the change from the old place which had definitely seen its day. I will continue to take my car to Ron Sayer Nissan for service. Read more