1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I am only commenting on the quality of the service department and not the Quiklane or Sales departments. I brought my Ford Escape into the dealership on June 1 after receiving a Engine Service Light required constantly on while on vacation over Memorial Day holiday. Issue 1: I made an appointment over the internet for 7:45 AM which was allowed, but the attendant had no idea that I had an appointment. Apparently, Lithia does not use the internet and only shows that they open at 8:30 AM. I called the attendant at 10:00 and was told that my car should be ready by noon and that it was a bad spark plug, wires and distributor issue and would cost about $500. As I was walking back to the dealer, I received a call at 11:15 and the attendant told me it was harder that they thought to work on my Escape and they needed to keep the car overnight. I was billed $549 for the initial repairs. June 2: The attendant called at 10:30 and told me the mechanic drove the car and the problem was not fixed and the problem was now a bad injection system and that they did not have the part to repair my Escape and would have to expedite them from Denver. My car was not driveable. June 3: No parts. I called 2x during the day to check because Ford never calls to give me an update. June 4: Parts still had not arrived by 3 PM when I called. June 7, 8:30 AM: I rode my bike to Ford dealer and asked about my car. The parts had arrived on Friday near close of business per the attendant, but no call to me to inform me. I had to ask when I would get my car and was told that I could expect my car to be next in line after a brake job. I was told I should expect my car today. June 7, 3:30 PM: Still Waiting, no update. Is this the dealership you want for a simple repair and quality feedback? Were my plugs and coil the real problem or just a symptom and an unnecessary repair? I'll never know. June 7, 4:30 PM: Attendant called and said injectors were replaced, but car now vibrates so badly all the time that it will damage the engine to continue to leave running. I only had this issue when I started it up first thing in the morning over the holidays and it ran fine when I brought it in to the dealer for repairs on June 1. Their work has made my Escape undriveable and a danger to me to drive. More troubleshooting to evaluate a possible damaged engine/cylinder tomorrow. Read more