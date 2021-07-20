2 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Bought a used car from them. Love the car and overall thought the deal was pretty fair, but they sold us an extended warranty for $3,500 with a company, First Extended, without making clear that the warranty was NOT from BMW. First Extended has a *1-star* rating with the Better Business Bureau and numerous complaints about them on the BBB site and elsewhere on the web. The complaints say that First Extended delays endlessly and rarely if ever provides any actual warranty service. I have tried repeatedly for over a week now to talk to the folks BMW of Idaho Falls about this. They refuse to accept or return phone calls and they don't reply to emails. We thought we were buying an extended warranty from BMW, and they were careful not to say anything to make us realize what they were doing to us instead. We're apparently out all that money and have an entirely useless warranty as our only return for it. If you buy anything from these people, watch your back. We thought a BMW dealer would be a classier than this and did not expect this kind of rip-off. Read more