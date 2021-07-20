BMW of Idaho Falls
Customer Reviews of BMW of Idaho Falls
Amazing Customer Service!
07/20/2021
Both Mackenzie and Rick were so great to work with! Super helpful and so patient! Love my new SUV!
07/20/2021
Prepare to be ghosted if you want help after the sale
06/30/2021
Bought a used car from them. Love the car and overall thought the deal was pretty fair, but they sold us an extended warranty for $3,500 with a company, First Extended, without making clear that the warranty was NOT from BMW. First Extended has a *1-star* rating with the Better Business Bureau and numerous complaints about them on the BBB site and elsewhere on the web. The complaints say that First Extended delays endlessly and rarely if ever provides any actual warranty service. I have tried repeatedly for over a week now to talk to the folks BMW of Idaho Falls about this. They refuse to accept or return phone calls and they don't reply to emails. We thought we were buying an extended warranty from BMW, and they were careful not to say anything to make us realize what they were doing to us instead. We're apparently out all that money and have an entirely useless warranty as our only return for it. If you buy anything from these people, watch your back. We thought a BMW dealer would be a classier than this and did not expect this kind of rip-off.
Treated like I matter
05/13/2021
Brysen obviously follows the "Golden Rule" and treats customers the way he would wish to be treated.
Oil change under warranty
06/22/2020
Very nice and efficient dealership.
Excellent Service
04/02/2020
Great place for service, fast and very professional. Gave me a lonar car and sanitized my vehicle before returning
Excellent, small-town dealership.
01/30/2020
Your car-ownership is no better than your dealer. This one goes above-and-beyond for you.
Excellent small town dealer
01/01/2020
We keep buying BMWs partly because our dealership in Idaho Falls is excellent. BMWs are great cars, but without a great dealer experience, you don’t have the total package.
Poor Customer Service
11/09/2016
Not impressed with their customer service. Also, made an appointment and was told 30 min. After sitting there for an hour and a half, I had to track someone down to ask what was going on. They said 5 more minutes, but then it was still much longer. I had a 9 am appointment, so they weren't backed up. While fixing the airbag, they were supposed to do a price check for a new bumper. After being there 2 hours, they didn't have it. Promised to call me that day with the quote. Nothing. I had to call them the next day.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Internet buyers beware! Not ready for internet car sales.
12/24/2015
While the people seem nice, the operational side of this dealership is very poor. Sent them a check they recieved on 12/14 cleared my account maybe 3 days later but they refused to depart from their 10 day check clear policy. I should have had the car last week easily! Now the BMW Christmas gift to my wife will come several days after Chrsitmas. Internet buyers beware!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No